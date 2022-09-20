New Mexico to send new round of cash payments to low-income households

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – After three rounds of economic stimulus checks made their way from the state to New Mexicans this summer, a fourth round of deposits will go out to some residents this fall. New Mexico’s low-income households can start applying for a new round of economic relief payments next week, with qualifying households getting at least $400.

The program is being administrated by the New Mexico Human Services Department through their YES New Mexico website. Starting next Monday, September 26, people will be able to start submitting applications as early as 9 a.m.

While most New Mexicans received tax rebates and multiple economic relief payments between May and August this year, this latest program is only available for low-income households. According to HSD, payments of up to $400 will be provided. The money will be prioritized for qualified households with the lowest income. Only one check will be delivered to each household, according to HSD.

HSD is also warning applicants that there will be a limited number of applications accepted, based on funding availability. Up to $10 million is available. That funding was appropriated by legislators in the 2022 regular legislative session.

Story continues below:

The program is another one-time benefit. To qualify, the state says New Mexico residents must be “low-income,” but there is no specific threshold outlined so far on what exactly that criteria is.

In respects to the maximum amount of benefits a household can receive, an HSD spokeswoman told KRQE News 13 that amount hasn’t been “officially determined.” Right now, the state is guaranteeing a minimum of $400 if the person qualifies for assistance.

“Depending on the number of eligible applications, the funds can be distributed accordingly,” HSD Communications Director Marina Piña told KRQE News 13. “Our hope is that we get a good amount of applications so that we can serve the people who need it the most.”

The state will start accepting applications on September 26 at 9 a.m. The application entry period will close on Friday, October 7 at 5 p.m.

If any application is accepted, HSD says New Mexico’s Department of Finance will begin sending out the payments by the end of November 2022. Applicants will be notified of the status of their application by mail and electronically.

For more information, visit the New Mexico’s Human Services Department’s website.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.