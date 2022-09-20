ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

The Raiderettes Are Ready To Dance With You And The Aces

By Maria Dibut Galera
8 News Now
8 News Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QG5lJ_0i3Wz4EV00

Las Vegas(KLAS)- Football’s fabulous females have opened their official dance studio doors to the community. Roqui Theus stopped by to get the details just before the Raiderettes head to The Aces championship Parade.

If your local middle or high school would like to set up a dance workshop with the Raiderettes… visit Raiderettesthestudio.com to contact the squad!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
8 News Now

49th Greek Food Festival

Las Vegas(KLAS)- The 49th Annual Greek Food Festival is happening all throughout this weekend at St John The Baptist Greek Orthodox Church. Kendall Tenney chats with Gus, Aleni, and Amalia Flangas about what to expect.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Entertainment#Linus Music#Dance Studio#Parade#Raiderettesthestudio Com#Nexstar Media Inc
8 News Now

A New Pop Up Wedding Event

Las Vegas(KLAS)-There’s a new way to get hitched right here in the wedding capital, and it’s pop up style. Roqui Theus talks with wedding planner Mckenzi Taylor to show us her unique “Cactus Collective” concept.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

French Bulldog stolen from backyard of Henderson home

The 2022 WNBA Champions celebrated with thousands of fans on the fabulous Las Vegas Strip Tuesday evening. Standing side by side with the Aces were many public officials, including Nevada’s governor, who said he almost lost his voice after the rally due to all the excitement.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

San Gennaro Feast to be held in Las Vegas this week for 42nd year

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Italian food lovers, rejoice! The beloved San Gennaro Feast is returning to Las Vegas this week. The event, which opened on Wednesday and runs through Sunday, marks the 42nd year of the popular event. According to organizers, the San Gennaro Feast is held bi-annually in...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
racer.com

F1 reveals event plans for Las Vegas night race

The first night race on the Las Vegas Strip in 2023 will include practice on Thursday and qualifying on Friday as part of a four-day event, Formula 1 has announced. The Las Vegas Grand Prix will be held as the first race of a season-ending back-to-back doubleheader alongside Abu Dhabi next year, taking place on November 18 as the only Saturday night event of 2023. The race itself will start at 10pm Pacific Time — meaning a 1am start time on the East Coast — but it will be preceded by what F1 says will be “unprecedented levels of F1 activity and events.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Shopping area on Las Vegas Strip bought by Texas billionaire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Empty commercial units along the Las Vegas Strip, caused heads to turn from tourists passing by. “We were here four months ago and it was alive and thriving and now it’s all shut down and vacant,” said tourist, Becky Bonacuse. The shopping area just...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy