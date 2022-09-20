ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

beachconnection.net

More Second Summer on Oregon / Washington Coast: 70s for Beaches

(Long Beach, Washington) – Look for more lovely 70-degree weather in the coming day or so on the Oregon coast and Washington coast, as the Pacific Northwest region digs in for some extremely pleasant conditions. The coastlines of both states hit the 70s on Sunday and remain quite sunny through Tuesday, even longer on the southern Oregon coast. Meanwhile, large population centers like Seattle and Portland will be in the 70s through 80s, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). (Above: Depoe Bay. Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
OREGON STATE
beachconnection.net

Event Dives Into Crabs of N. Oregon Coast's Netarts Bay

(Netarts, Oregon) – Along the Three Capes Route of the north Oregon coast, where Cape Lookout, Cape Kiwanda and Cape Meares beckon, there's a whole lotta crabbin' goin' on. Especially in Netarts Bay and its surrounding waters, where it's the home to a number of different crab species. (Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
NETARTS, OR
kptv.com

Marine toxin keeps razor clam harvest closed in northern Oregon

CLATSOP COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Razor clam harvesting is closed along the northern Oregon coast, the Oregon Departments of Agriculture and Fish and Wildlife announced on Friday. Authorities said domoic acid, a marine toxin, has been detected at above the human health limit at Clatsop and Tillamook county beaches. Domoic...
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
beachconnection.net

Tillamook County Celebrates 100 Years of Swiss Influence on N. Oregon Coast

(Tillamook, Oregon) – Tillamook County itself has been around for more than 150 years, having celebrated its sesquicentennial back in 2003. This large chunk of north Oregon coast is about to celebrate 100 years of something else: of being Swiss. Or at least being heavily influenced by the Swiss. (Above: near Nehalem, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
beachconnection.net

Cox Rock, Near Florence, an Oregon Coast Puzzle in History, Geology, Sightseeing

(Florence, Oregon) – One mysterious rock island, numerous intriguing stories. (All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection) That's how you could describe the enigmatic object that's pretty much right in the exact middle of the Oregon coast, halfway between Brookings and Astoria. Looking a little like something out of the mind of Roger Dean (who did most of the Yes album covers), you'll find it as you whiz past Sea Lion Caves towards Florence. Then as you round one of the turns and the ocean vista opens up, you see it.
FLORENCE, OR
focushillsboro.com

Digging On Oregon Beaches Will Be Postponed Due To Razor Clam Toxins

The reopening of Oregon’s most popular beds in Clatsop County on October 1 will be delayed as a result of increasing domoic acid levels in razor clams, and the digging that was supposed to take place this week on southwest Washington beaches will not take place. The closure in...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Crowded Oregon campsites see fights, ‘camp pirates’

Some Oregon parks officials say high demand for crowded campsites is leading to arguments, fistfights and even so-called “campsite pirates.”. Brian Carroll with Linn County Parks and Recreation said park rangers have had to play mediator this summer as would-be campers argue over first-come, first-served campsites at Sunnyside County Park, the Statesman-Journal reported Friday.
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

Name change proposed for Lane County

EUGENE, Ore. -- An organization in Eugene has proposed to change the name of Lane County to Kalapuya County to honor a Native American tribe that lived in the area long before American settlers. Organizers from the City Club of Eugene are advocating to change the name of Lane County...
LANE COUNTY, OR
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Oregon

If you live in the state of Oregon and you love to go out with your friends and family members, I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places that you should visit. Here's what made it on the list.
OREGON STATE
oregontoday.net

Quake off Coos Co., Sept. 22

A 3.9-magnitude earthquake shook the outer fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast early Thursday morning, Sept. 22. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Bandon at a depth of six-miles.
BANDON, OR
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Oregon

What's your favorite comfort food? If the first thing that came to mind was the thought of a tasty burger with some crispy fries on the side, then keep on reading because you are definitely in the right place. Below I've put together a list of three amazing burger places in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
PORTLAND, OR
987thebull.com

Oregon Man Receives First Of It’s Kind Heart Transplant In Pacific Northwest

Seattle, Wash. (Jim Ferretti) — Ryan Stovall just turned 48 years old, but it almost did not happen. The Beaver Creak man says last year he was working at a job site in Seattle, Washington. One day he says he got really sick. “I thought I had pneumonia.” So he drove himself to a medical clinic to get checked out. He says he almost didn’t make it there because he was too week, “They said my lungs were full of blood because my heart wasn’t pumping properly. I was confused because I had never been in a hospital before so I called my wife and told her they’re keeping me overnight.” A few hours later he says, he died.
OREGON STATE

