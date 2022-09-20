Read full article on original website
Columbus Day 1962 storm set bar for PNW storms
Nearly 60 years ago, October 12, 1962, the Columbus Day Storm hit the West Coast from Oregon to British Columbia. Winds topped 90 mph in many places and more than 100 mph in others.
More Second Summer on Oregon / Washington Coast: 70s for Beaches
(Long Beach, Washington) – Look for more lovely 70-degree weather in the coming day or so on the Oregon coast and Washington coast, as the Pacific Northwest region digs in for some extremely pleasant conditions. The coastlines of both states hit the 70s on Sunday and remain quite sunny through Tuesday, even longer on the southern Oregon coast. Meanwhile, large population centers like Seattle and Portland will be in the 70s through 80s, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). (Above: Depoe Bay. Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
Event Dives Into Crabs of N. Oregon Coast's Netarts Bay
(Netarts, Oregon) – Along the Three Capes Route of the north Oregon coast, where Cape Lookout, Cape Kiwanda and Cape Meares beckon, there's a whole lotta crabbin' goin' on. Especially in Netarts Bay and its surrounding waters, where it's the home to a number of different crab species. (Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
Marine toxin keeps razor clam harvest closed in northern Oregon
CLATSOP COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Razor clam harvesting is closed along the northern Oregon coast, the Oregon Departments of Agriculture and Fish and Wildlife announced on Friday. Authorities said domoic acid, a marine toxin, has been detected at above the human health limit at Clatsop and Tillamook county beaches. Domoic...
Tillamook County Celebrates 100 Years of Swiss Influence on N. Oregon Coast
(Tillamook, Oregon) – Tillamook County itself has been around for more than 150 years, having celebrated its sesquicentennial back in 2003. This large chunk of north Oregon coast is about to celebrate 100 years of something else: of being Swiss. Or at least being heavily influenced by the Swiss. (Above: near Nehalem, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
Cox Rock, Near Florence, an Oregon Coast Puzzle in History, Geology, Sightseeing
(Florence, Oregon) – One mysterious rock island, numerous intriguing stories. (All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection) That's how you could describe the enigmatic object that's pretty much right in the exact middle of the Oregon coast, halfway between Brookings and Astoria. Looking a little like something out of the mind of Roger Dean (who did most of the Yes album covers), you'll find it as you whiz past Sea Lion Caves towards Florence. Then as you round one of the turns and the ocean vista opens up, you see it.
Digging On Oregon Beaches Will Be Postponed Due To Razor Clam Toxins
The reopening of Oregon’s most popular beds in Clatsop County on October 1 will be delayed as a result of increasing domoic acid levels in razor clams, and the digging that was supposed to take place this week on southwest Washington beaches will not take place. The closure in...
More than 300 people walk through downtown Portland calling for an end to state’s addiction crisis
An organizer for the fifth annual Portland Walk for Recovery asked the approximately 350 people gathered in Pioneer Courthouse Square on Saturday morning: “By a show of hands, how many of you have lost someone to addiction?”. More than half of the crowd lifted their arms high. The rally...
Crowded Oregon campsites see fights, ‘camp pirates’
Some Oregon parks officials say high demand for crowded campsites is leading to arguments, fistfights and even so-called “campsite pirates.”. Brian Carroll with Linn County Parks and Recreation said park rangers have had to play mediator this summer as would-be campers argue over first-come, first-served campsites at Sunnyside County Park, the Statesman-Journal reported Friday.
Name change proposed for Lane County
EUGENE, Ore. -- An organization in Eugene has proposed to change the name of Lane County to Kalapuya County to honor a Native American tribe that lived in the area long before American settlers. Organizers from the City Club of Eugene are advocating to change the name of Lane County...
Storm that dumped golf ball-sized hail on Wallowa prompts Gov. Kate Brown to request $2 million for recovery
In early August, eastern Oregon saw a powerful storm packing golf ball-sized hail that left extensive damage to property and cars, and Friday the state approved $2 million to help the residents of Wallowa recover. “This community has been left reeling,” Gov. Kate Brown said in a letter to lawmakers...
3 Great Seafood Places in Oregon
If you live in the state of Oregon and you love to go out with your friends and family members, I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places that you should visit. Here's what made it on the list.
Quake off Coos Co., Sept. 22
A 3.9-magnitude earthquake shook the outer fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast early Thursday morning, Sept. 22. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Bandon at a depth of six-miles.
▶️ Oregon gas prices spike more than 10 cents Friday. Here’s why.
After 14 weeks of steady declines, gas prices are going back up in Oregon and the West Coast. And they shot up considerably Friday morning. AAA says the average price for regular unleaded across Oregon is $4.80. That’s a jump of 11 cents in one day. It’s an even...
Politics permeate Pendleton Round-Up as Oregon governor’s race heats up
Your browser does not support the audio element. Every year, people from all over the world gather in Pendleton, a city of 17,000 in northeastern Oregon, for the Pendleton Round-Up, one of the largest rodeo events in the country. With that in mind, all three candidates to be Oregon’s next...
Yelp says this brunch spot is the top-reviewed in Oregon
Over 800 Yelp users have left reviews for the restaurant and coffee shop. It has an overall perfect rating of 5 stars.
3 Great Burger Places in Oregon
What's your favorite comfort food? If the first thing that came to mind was the thought of a tasty burger with some crispy fries on the side, then keep on reading because you are definitely in the right place. Below I've put together a list of three amazing burger places in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
Oregon Man Receives First Of It’s Kind Heart Transplant In Pacific Northwest
Seattle, Wash. (Jim Ferretti) — Ryan Stovall just turned 48 years old, but it almost did not happen. The Beaver Creak man says last year he was working at a job site in Seattle, Washington. One day he says he got really sick. “I thought I had pneumonia.” So he drove himself to a medical clinic to get checked out. He says he almost didn’t make it there because he was too week, “They said my lungs were full of blood because my heart wasn’t pumping properly. I was confused because I had never been in a hospital before so I called my wife and told her they’re keeping me overnight.” A few hours later he says, he died.
Oregon hunting preview 2022: The good and not-so-good news about big game, upland birds, waterfowl
Hunting seasons approach, with deer rifle season opening Saturday, Oct. 1, followed by upland bird seasons Oct. 8 and waterfowl Oct. 15.
Oregon EQC Rejects The Request For Metolius River Designation While Voting To Expand The Clean Fuels Program
Friday saw the unanimous approval of a large extension of the Clean Fuels Program, which aids in lowering pollutants that contribute to climate change, by the Oregon Environmental Quality Commission. Additionally, the commission rejected a request for the Metolius River in Oregon to be recognized as an Outstanding Resource Water...
