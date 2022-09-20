Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Timber Creek High School Student Arrested with Loaded GunLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Arlington PD Warn Gun Owners About Leaving Guns in VehiclesLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Judge Orders Charter Spectrum to Pay $1.1B to Family of Grandmother Murdered by TechnicianLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Popular discount store set to open new location in Texas next monthKristen WaltersWeatherford, TX
4 Extremely encouraging takeaways from UNLV's huge win over North TexasEugene AdamsDenton, TX
Related
The Community News
Ladycats get two wins on the road
Aledo’s Ladycat volleyball team improved their season record to 21-14 overall with a pair of wins on the road against Saginaw last Friday and Rockwall-Heath on Tuesday. The District 5 win over Saginaw’s Lady Rough Riders bumped the Ladycats into second place in district standings behind the Lady Texans of Northwest ISD, who Aledo will host on Friday, Oct. 7.
‘It's Dallas vs. Fort Worth’ — A revival, coaching change and clash for the ages in the TCU-SMU feud
DALLAS/FORT WORTH — It’s a complicated week in the metroplex. Per usual, there’s no love lost between Dallas and Fort Worth. Situated just some 30 miles apart, a classic sibling-like rivalry is woven within the fabric of relationship between the cities. It’s the stereotypical glitz, glamor and flashiness of Dallas vs. the rustic facade and simplicity of Fort Worth. Take your pick and pledge your allegiance to one or the other.
Sonny Dykes, a Bitter Divorce and a Rivalry Inflamed
Mustangs faithful felt “stabbed in the back” when he left for TCU. On Saturday, he returns to Dallas—in purple.
texashsfootball.com
Brawl Leads to More Security for 2 DFW Programs
Extra security measures will likely be put in place for two Texas High School squads. Two weeks ago, both Dallas Roosevelt High and Fort Worth Eastern Hills were in a brawl so ugly, that every single player was ejected. The game was called at 6:44 left to play when the squads began sparring on the field. Fans even tried to make their way into the brawl.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Community News
Ladycats win first tournament of season
The Aledo Ladycats began the 2022 fall golf season in strong fashion, winning the championship of the Lady Pirates Fall Classic Friday and Saturday at Harbor Lakes Golf Course in Granbury. The Ladycats had a two-day score of 646, 13 shots better than runner-up Grapevine. “The girls played really well...
Arlington, September 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Newman Smith High School football team will have a game with Timberview High School on September 21, 2022, 15:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
When will the 4 other North Texas H-E-B locations open?
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - While H-E-B just opened its doors in Frisco, there are four other locations in the works for North Texas. The grocer will be opening its Plano location later this fall. The McKinney location, which broke ground earlier this year, will open in late 2023. The Allen location, also currently under construction, is expected to open in late 2023. Mansfield, the most recently announced location, will break ground early in 2023. H-E-B owns several properties across the Metroplex and North Texas, but said there is no timeline or current plans for other stores aside from the locations already announced. "The DFW Metroplex is one of the most competitive markets in the nation and we must be extremely methodical in our approach and planning for new locations," the company said. "We continue to study the market to better understand how to utilize the properties we own throughout the region. This allows us to tailor our stores to best serve the needs of the community. Many sites we've identified will take years to develop, and in some cases, we may decide not to build and end up selling sites."
Who will Hogs Face Next in Arlington After Aggies Bail on Southwest Classic?
With a chance to revamp the game, there are numerous win-win scenarios for Razorback fans, Jerry Jones
RELATED PEOPLE
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Dallas Cowboys score a touchdown at the McAllen airport
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — City officials announce McAllen International Airport as the designated South Texas Airport of the Dallas Cowboys. Known as America’s Team, the Dallas Cowboys are partnering with McAllen to create year-round fan experiences to connect travelers flying nonstop to Dallas and away game destinations. “We...
Shocking Video Of 18 Wheeler That Flew Off An Overpass In Dallas And Burst Into Flames
Imagine sitting at a red light near an overpass waiting patiently for it to turn green to proceed through the intersection and go on about your day. This was the case for some innocent bystanders in their vehicles waiting for their light to turn green at an intersection in Allen, TX on Tuesday. Then the unthinkable happens, something that looked like it was out of a movie rather than real life happening right before your very eyes.
dallasexpress.com
New UT Southwestern Medical Center Opens in Dallas
The new UT Southwestern Medical Center at RedBird in South Dallas opened on Saturday. Located at 3450 W Camp Wisdom Rd., this is the first academic medical center for North Texas. “In addition to primary care services, we’ll have some medical specialties like cardiology, neurology, and even oncology,” Dr. Ericka...
dmagazine.com
BREAKING: Cistercian Is Destroying Jesuit
DNF (tie): Jesuit, St. Mark’s. Having established that, let me check the stats on the North Texas Giving Day leaderboard for schools. Ah, yes. Here we are. Jesuit, which enrolls about 1,100 students, currently sits at No. 95, with $10,430 raised. Cistercian, with only about 330 students, sits at No. 2, with $429,774.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 Killed, 2 Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Johnson County (Johnson County, TX)
According to the authorities, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Johnson County on Wednesday morning. The officials stated that a woman who failed to yield the right at the intersection of State Highway 171 and County Road [..]
Dallas Observer
Jimmy's Food Store
Jimmy's, of course, is more than a sandwich shop. It's a small grocery store that sells Italian wines, cheeses, snacks and olive oils that's also a full deli selling house-made sausages, sauces, pizzas, lasagnas and meatballs. There is even a wine-tasting room in the back. The freshly prepared sandwiches, such as the Italian sub, muffuletta, Calabrese and Italian beef, are unmatched in Dallas. Seating is limited, lines can be long, and parking is always a challenge, but nothing this good is easy.
ntdaily.com
24th annual Denton Blues Festival returns for another rockin’ year
The Denton Blues Festival filled the air of Quakertown Park with music and the smell of barbecue for three days last weekend. The festival kicked off with celebrity karaoke in the evening on Friday, Sept. 16. Live blues performances began Saturday afternoon and continued through Sunday evening. Attendees set up their lawn chairs and blankets in the shade of the park’s trees as the late summer sun glared down.
Dallas Observer
Cindi's New York Deli and Restaurant
If Dallas had a comfort food spot, this landmark deli would be it. Hungry, tired, anxious? Slide into a booth and dive into the extensive menu that offers everything from pancakes to patty melts, pastrami sandwiches to matzo ball soup. They bake breads, pastries and bagels in-house, all of which are available at the counter to take home. Service is always quick, although they don't mind if you linger. There are four restaurants across North Texas now collectively pulling in 4.5 stars from more than 5,000 reviews. It's legend.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
papercitymag.com
Two New Beer and Food Havens Are Coming to North Texas — Boozie’s Brewery Is a New Name With Plenty of History
Boozie's will roll with the kitschy Nicolas Cage Mural on its back wall. (Photo by Courtney Dabney) Two new brewpubs are opening in North Texas from Bruce Conti, 0ne of the original founders of Wild Acre Brewing, and his new beer team. Conti plans to take over the Camp Bowie Wild Acre space and turn it into Boozie’s Brewery & Gourmet Sandwiches. He is also opening Boozie’s Brewery & TX Fare in Fairview.
historynet.com
Who Shot The Iconic ‘Fort Worth Five’ Photo of Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid?
It is one of the most famous photographs in Western history. Five well-dressed outlaws gaze into the camera—two of them destined to be immortalized 69 years later in the Paul Newman–Robert Redford film Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. They since have been dubbed the “Fort Worth Five,” as they sat for the portrait in a Fort Worth, Texas, studio. But the identity of the photographer and the story of how the picture became a national phenomenon are equal parts myth and misinformation. Interviewed in the August 2008 Wild West, the late Bob McCubbin, a noted collector of Old West photographs and then president of the Wild West History Association, repeated the old canards that the photographer had placed the image “in his studio window” and made copies “for distribution to law enforcement around the country,” neither of which is true. Following is the real story, told for the first time, of how five outlaws came to have their picture taken in a Fort Worth studio on a November day in 1900—and why a sixth man and seventh man were just as important toward making that photograph an icon of Western history.
Here's your guide to get to and from the 2022 State Fair of Texas
DALLAS — It’s time to indulge in all things fried and partake in some family fun at this year’s State Fair of Texas. But what’s the best mode of transportation to get to and from Fair Park?. We vote by train. Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART)...
WFAA
2 North Texas restaurants make New York Times top 50 list
DALLAS — The New York Times published its list of the "50 best restaurants in America," and two of those are located in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Three spots in Texas made the list, but here locally, Sister, an Italian-inspired restaurant on Lower Greenville, and Smoke’N Ash B.B.Q., a barbecue joint in Arlington, were among those honored by the NYT.
Comments / 0