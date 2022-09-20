Read full article on original website
AceBaker
3d ago
CBDCs typically exist on blockchain networks but are centralized and regulated by the issuing country. Do you really want your government controlling your money?
Joselyn
2d ago
BS LIES!!!!! The democrats want to control everyone using digital currency! Let’s see if the registered democrats understand what they have done to all Americans with their irresponsible vote. Kiss your money good-bye! The government will use it!
mrsredbeard
3d ago
the social credit score is next. those conspiracy theorist are not looking so crazy now...
