ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Please help: Abilene mom asks for donations to ensure all Wylie, Abilene ISD students get own book at upcoming book fairs

By Annabelle Tuggle
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OIMQa_0i3WymgT00

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – Every year, Scholastic Book Fairs makes its rounds to each school across the country, but not every student has the money to buy something. While some families are unable to find the extra cash to give to their students, one Abilene mom wants to change things so that every student can get at least one thing from the book fair.

NEXT University brings career opportunities to Wylie High School students
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12gIKG_0i3WymgT00
Misty Colmery with daughter (Shared by Colmery Sept. 20, 2022)

Misty Colmery has a nine-year-old daughter who is a Wylie ISD student. Colmery told KTAB/KRBC the feeling and hardship of not having money to give your child is one that is all too familiar.

“There was a time, for one year, where I had people at my work help me,” Colmery revealed. “My car broke down, my coworkers helped me… My daughters were given Christmas presents by friends… Like, I know how that feels.”

Colmery said her daughter told her about some of her friends being upset that they weren’t able to buy anything at book fairs in the past, “That made me sad that not all the kids could get one.”

From those pleas, Colmery said she felt a call-to-action; a need to make a difference. She started out with a simple Facebook post about raising money.

This local mom asked the community and local businesses to help her reach her goal of ensuring funds are available so each student at Wylie and Abilene ISDs can buy their own book.

TxDOT hosting Car Seat Safety Checks in Abilene, Brownwood

“We’re hoping that every kid gets to go home with something from the book fair, that they got to choose out,” Colmery explained.

A few local businesses have already teamed up with this Wylie mom, including Angela Degering, a local realtor who is donating.

“I remember as a child, every year when the book fair would come around, just being super excited,” Degering recalled.

Reflecting on that memory, Degering said Colmery’s call for change struck something in her, causing her to want to be a part of this mission. She said it will take other businesses, as well as individuals, donating to really make a difference.

“I would encourage anyone who has the ability to make a donation,” Angela urged.

Colmery said she will give the money to the schools for them to decide which students need book money. There is time to raise plenty of money, as the scholastic book fair makes its rounds through campuses.

“It’s not super expensive, so anything helps,” Colmery implored. “Like $5.00, you would spend for a drink.”

Through fundraising events, Colmery told KTAB/KRBC she hopes to raise more than enough for each child to have a book of their own. One event example was a yoga brunch for moms. She said she’ll keep all updated on that event, as well as future events, on her Facebook page .

CDL program returns to Abilene

To donate now, call Abilene’s State Farm Insurance Agency at (325) 692-0408 and just let them know you want to donate to the book fair project.

For dates that Scholastic Book Fair will visit your students’ school, click here . The next book fair in the area, at either Wylie or Abilene ISDs, will be at Wylie East Intermediate School on Monday, October 3 through Friday, October 7.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 4

Julie Wright
1d ago

wow 😲 the rich needs books for book fair . That's way Wylie has it's own name because the little city has nothing but rich people.

Reply
2
Related
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene State Veterans Cemetery named Purple Heart location

ABILENE Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- The Texas State Veterans Cemetery at Abilene held a designation ceremony Thursday to be officially named as a Purple Heart Cemetery. The Purple Heart Trail is a network of roads, bridges, highways, trails, businesses, colleges, universities, cities, towns, counties, sports teams, airports and buildings that all remind the public of what the […]
ABILENE, TX
KCBD

CMN Miracle: Kolbi Ramos loses family but stays strong

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Three people were killed and two others were injured in a terrible crash south of Abilene about a year ago. Kolbi Ramos was the most severely injured and the most unlikely miracle. It was near the small town of Winters on Highway 153, about 45 minutes...
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

‘This is about people who are persecuted’: Abilene’s first Pride parade & festival exceeds vendor expectations with overwhelming support

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene’s first-ever pride festival is all ready to go for Saturday. It’s a long time coming, but when the Abilene PRIDE Alliance stepped into its planning phase, hopes weren’t too high. The alliance’s goal was to have as many 30 vendors at the event and to their delight, the amount of […]
ABILENE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Abilene, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Society
Local
Texas Entertainment
State
Texas State
City
Abilene, TX
City
Brownwood, TX
Abilene, TX
Society
City
Wylie, TX
BigCountryHomepage

GALLERY: McMurry University kicks off 100 years of guidance with quad party

ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – To kick off McMurry University’s centennial year, McMurry held a celebration full of fun for the community and students of the past, present and future Thursday afternoon. Throughout the celebration, there was music, games, tacos and ceremonies for the centennial flag and an official ribbon cutting. In September of 1923, McMurry […]
ABILENE, TX
WFAA

Denton landlord threatens student leasing room, video shows

DENTON, Texas — A video has gone viral online of a Denton landlord threatening a student with a handgun, which police are now investigating. The video shows the landlord holding a gun while talking with the student living at the home, who is filming the incident. When the student...
DENTON, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene police hosting National Night Out in October

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are hosting a National Night Out in October. The public is invited to attend the event outside the Police Station at 4565 S 1st Street from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. October 4. 2022’s National Night Out will feature food and live music, as well as the following family-friendly […]
ABILENE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Book Fairs#Isd#Christmas#Charity#Ktab#Next University#Wylie High School#Wylie Isd
fox4news.com

Student found with gun, ammo at North Texas high school

FORT WORTH, Texas - A student at Timber Creek High School was arrested Thursday after reportedly being found with a gun and ammunition in their possession while at school. The Keller ISD school, which is in Fort Worth, was searched after authorities got an anonymous tip that a student had a gun at school.
FORT WORTH, TX
checkupnewsroom.com

Ongoing Issue: Cook Children's Desperately Asking for Community's Help

Cook Children's Emergency Department and Urgent Care Centers are still intensely overwhelmed with patients, an issue that has been ongoing for the past month. Again we are desperately asking for the community's help, for the sake of your child's care and to support our health care system and staff. Since...
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Charities
BigCountryHomepage

JUST IN: Man drowns during family gathering at Lake Cisco

CISCO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man drowned during a family event at Lake Cisco early Friday morning. Police say a 53-year-old Cisco man entered the lake while attending a gathering of family and friends around 12:30 a.m. and after several minutes, his loved ones realized he never returned to shore. First responders were called to […]
CISCO, TX
BigCountryHomepage

TxDOT hosting Car Seat Safety Checks in Abilene, Brownwood

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Car seat safety means saving lives, so TxDOT is hosting safety check events in both Abilene and Brownwood soon. The Car Seat Safety Checks will take place at the following times and locations: BROWNWOOD: Big Country Ford – 500 W. Commerce StreetThursday, September 22 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.  ABILENE: […]
ABILENE, TX
CBS DFW

Keller ISD high school student arrested after allegedly bringing gun onto campus

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A student was arrested at a Fort Worth high school on Thursday after they allegedly brought a gun onto campus.A Keller ISD spokesperson said that on Sept. 22, Timber Creek High School - which is located in Fort Worth but is a Keller ISD school - received an anonymous tip about the student carrying the weapon on school grounds.Timber Creek immediately began investigating and eventually confirmed that the student did in fact have a gun and ammunition.The gun and ammo were confiscated immediately. The student was arrested and removed from campus.The district said it is continuing to work with the Fort Worth Police Department, but that there are currently no further threats to the campus.
FORT WORTH, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene’s 1st all-inclusive playground officially opens

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A ribbon cutting ceremony is in the books for Oscar Rose Park’s all-inclusive playground, geared towards safe play equipment for children with disabilities. Abilene Parks and Recreation officially announced the grand opening of the all-inclusive playground at Oscar Rose Park on its Facebook page Wednesday. The ribbon cutting will take place […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy