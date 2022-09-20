Read full article on original website
Barstool’s Dave Portnoy reviews more NJ pizzerias — and discovers ‘tomato pie’
Dave Portnoy, of Barstool’s One Bite Pizza Reviews, is loving himself some New Jersey lately. He’s out with a new set of reviews this time featuring four pizzerias from the Mercer County area. Palermo's in Bordentown. His first stop was at Palermo’s in Bordentown, a restaurant whose name...
Never Dull In New Jersey, Dancefloor Collapses At Jersey Shore Wedding
If there is one thing we know how to do in Jersey it's how to keep a party going. Cassidy and Brian Gagliardotto had the shock of their lives during their wedding reception when everything fell apart, literally. Just imagine, you planned for your wedding for years, and right when...
Thousands Head to Tuckerton This Weekend for the 40th Annual Old Time Barnegat Bay Decoy & Gunning Show
It is an annual tradition in Southern Ocean County and this year it will mark the 40th Anniversary of the Old Time Barnegat Bay Decoy & Gunning Show in Historic Tuckerton, NJ. Thousands will visit Tip Seaman Park in Tuckerton and the Historic Tuckerton Seaport. This is one of the biggest fall festivals in Ocean County.
She said yes! PIX11 reporter gets surprise proposal on LIVE TV
Congratulations to PIX11’s Michelle Ross! She was doing a live interview when her FDNY boyfriend and family members surprised her in Battery Park on Wednesday. Spoiler alert: she said yes. Watch the moment Robert Tilearcio Jr. popped the question.
Yikes! This Haunted Attraction Will Scare You, It Scared Me in Jackson, NJ
Haunted houses and Halloween have become so popular in New Jersey and there are several great ones. Six Flags Great Adventure Fright Fest is a great way to get a scare, too. We are getting ready for the Halloween season and there are two great "haunted" things in Ocean County. Fright Fest at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson and Scary Rotten Farms in Brick. There is one more that just scared me, it's creepy. You might like this if you like to get scared. I just went for the first time.
Beloved new bakery in Medford, NJ told to cease and ‘de-moose’ their mural
MEDFORD — A popular new local business has been dealt an unexpected setback — its moose mural was flagged by township officials. Maggie Moose Bakery & Gourmet Gift Boutique opened its doors in May, after more than a year of renovations and town approvals to the storefront at 185 Route 70.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: ASBURY PARK MAN CHARGED WITH MURDER IN TOP TIER HOOKAH LOUNGE
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Toms River Township Chief of Police Mitchell A. Little announced that Eric Manzanares, 22, of Asbury Park, has been charged with Murder in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:11-3a(1), in connection with the shooting death of Nymere Tinsley, 25, of Brick Township, in Toms River on August 27, 2022. Manzanares was also charged with Attempted Murder in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:5-1a(1) and N.J.S.A. 2C:11-3a(1); Aggravated Assault in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:12-1b(1); Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:39-4a(1); and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:39-5b(1), all arising out of the same incident.
This Could Be the Perfect Spot for a Roller Skating Rink in Ocean County, NJ
Since Jackson Skate Center is closing, we won't have a roller skating rink in Ocean County. There is a rumor that maybe a new one will be built in the same location, but we'll have to wait and see. I can't seem to get answers to that. If you know anything about a new one being built, please email me sue.moll@townsquaremedia.com.
thelakewoodscoop.com
JUST IN: Asbury Park Man Charged with Murder of Brick Man in Toms River
Wow, You Won’t Believe The Name Of This Coffee Shop Opening In New Jersey
I'll be the first to admit I make an OK cup of coffee. It's not amazing, but it's not bad either, it's cheaper than buying coffee every day and at this point, it works for me. Coffee is an integral part of some people's morning routine, I know it is for me!
‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ is coming back to New Jersey
Not only is Guy Fieri bringing his show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" back to New Jersey, he’s revisiting a restaurant he’s brought his show to before. The restaurant is Carluccio’s Coal Fired Pizza in Northfield (Atlantic County) and they announced yesterday on their Facebook page that DDD was coming back for an episode that will air Sept. 23.
quovadisnewspaper.com
Middlesex County Offers Fun Activities
Everyone has one of those days where they do not want to be stuck in their home and want to go out. They want to have some fun whether that be alone or with a group of individuals. Middlesex County has many hidden gems for times like these. Below is a list of Art Galleries and art places where residents can have some fun.
Popular Steak House Chain Rumored To Be Opening In Toms River, NJ
I love cooking steak on the charcoal grill, along with some corn on the cob and skewered shrimps with pepper and onion. It makes for great summer cooking, however, there are times were my wife and I will want a nice steak dinner but don't want to cook. We also...
Beloved Ocean County, NJ Café Permanently Closing At The End Of September
Another Jersey Shore business bites the dust. I am sick of closing announcements. They make me depressed. But I will tell you so you have all the information. According to APP.com, Serenity Café in on Route 37 in Toms River has announced that they will be closing permanently on Friday, September 30th of this year.
This Is The Restaurant With The Absolute Best View In New Jersey
There are so many great restaurant views in New Jersey, but a major publication has chosen one Garden State eatery as the restaurant with the best view in the whole state. When you have a state with amazing ocean views in every single beach town in the state, you know you're going to have restaurants with breathtaking surroundings.
4 New Restaurants Coming To Quaker Bridge Mall This October
I know a lot of Mercer County residents are about to be excited about this! It’s official that the Quaker Bridge Mall is expanding its food options this fall, and they really covered all of the bases with their new additions. It’s been a little over 10 years since...
Trendy retailer is opening 4 new New Jersey stores
Showcase, a retailer known for the “hottest trends,” is opening new locations in the Garden State. They already have stores in Freehold and Bridgewater. The new ones will be in Paramus, Rockaway, and Edison as well as at the Willowbrook Mall in Wayne, which is now open. “We...
Residents will gather to celebrate Jackson Day at Johnson Park
JACKSON – From step-off to wrap-up, opening parade to closing fireworks, Jackson. Day 2022 on Oct. 2 is shaping up to be an old-fashioned get-together and. celebration of community. “Jackson Day celebrates all the local organizations and nonprofits … it’s just an all- day event in our...
Most popular chain restaurants in NJ, according to NJ 101.5 listeners
With news of a restaurant chain opening a new location in New Jersey, we thought we’d ask our listeners what New Jersey’s favorite chain restaurants are. The chain is called Mystic Lobster Roll Company and will be opening another location in New Jersey. This time in Cranford. They...
This Popular Seaside Heights, NJ Breakfast Spot Is For Sale
Especially when you know that after breakfast you're either hitting the beach for the day, strolling the boardwalk, or maybe even hitting a water park. I love going out for breakfast, it's the best type of food and it's reasonably priced for the most part. Before becoming a full-time resident...
