Game Day Info: New Mexico at LSU
(Streaming Only/Non-Linear) (770 KKOB-AM flagship in Albuquerque) ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Lobos travel to Bayou Country and the land of the SEC giants to face the Tigers of LSU in Tiger Stadium for a night game. The game will officially kickoff at 6:32 pm Central Time, 5:32 p.m. Mountain Time, and the game can be heard on the Lobo Radio Network, flagshipped at 770 AM/96.3 FM KKOB in Albuquerque. The game will be streamed on ESPN+ and the SEC Network+
LSU legend Skip Bertman gives his thoughts on new head football coach Brian Kelly & direction of the Tigers
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The first time Brian Kelly’s Tigers were big favorites they handled their business and dominated the underdog Southern Jaguars. Can they do it again against the Lobos of New Mexico?. LSU legend Skip Bertman, who knows all about being expected to “win big” all...
Lobos Break Out Turquoise Accents for LSU
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Lobos will bust out a new combo for their trip to the Bayou this weekend, and with UNM wearing white, Coach Gonzales has decided to break out the turquoise accented uniforms. New Mexico will wear its new red helmets for the second time this year...
Seven years. Five schools. Remember Lindsey Scott, the ex-LSU signee? Here's his story.
Seven years. Five schools, three different levels of college football. For quarterback Lindsey Scott, it’s been one long, strange journey — from LSU to Last Chance U to Mizzou. Back to Louisiana, at Nicholls State, where he saw no action for two years, then played two seasons in one calendar year and went through Senior Day ceremonies with the Colonels last November.
LSU vs. New Mexico: Final thoughts and a prediction
New Mexico figures to provide LSU with more of a challenge than Southern did. And that could be a good thing for the Tigers. When LSU came off a 1-point loss to Florida State in the season opener, it had the FCS and outmanned Jaguars waiting in Tiger Stadium. The Tigers led 37-0 at the end of the 1st quarter, and that was that.
Lobos Close Week at Utah State Saturday
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The Lobo volleyball team remains on the road to close out the first week of Mountain West competition to face another tough team in Utah State, with first serve set for Saturday at 11 a.m. MT. The match will be streamed on the Mountain West Network with...
Breaking: NCAA Announces Penalties For LSU Football
The NCAA announced on Thursday afternoon penalties for the LSU football program. LSU reportedly committed recruiting violations, leading to penalties for the Tigers football program. None of the penalties are severe. "The LSU football program violated recruiting rules when a former assistant coach and former assistant director of recruiting met...
Lobo Talk Tonight from 7-8 pm at Salt Yard East
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The fourth edition of Lobo Talk with Danny Gonzales will take place tonight, Thursday, September 22 from 7-8 pm live from our new home at Salt Yard East in Albuquerque off Osuna The show will once again be broadcast throughout the state on 770 AM/96.3 FM KKOB.
5 questions that LSU has raised after 3 games
LSU seems to be getting better. Certainly, it has a long way to go before becoming a factor in the SEC West race. But teams are supposed to improve from the week to week. Overall, the Tigers have done that. But the improvement hasn’t been as dramatic as head coach Brian Kelly would prefer.
LSU WR Kayshon Boutte to miss game Saturday; girlfriend gives birth to first child
BATON ROUGE - LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte will miss Saturday's game to be with his girlfriend as they spend time celebrating the birth of their first child. LSU football made the announcement Thursday evening via Twitter, saying Coach Brian Kelly excused Boutte from the game against New Mexico so he can be with family.
Men’s Golf Hosts Tucker Intercollegiate Friday and Saturday
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico men’s golf team will play its home event of the 2022-23 season on Friday and Saturday as it hosts the 67th William H. Tucker Intercollegiate. The event at the 7,546-yard, par-72 UNM Championship Course is free for spectators to attend. The first...
Lobos Fall in Five to Broncos in MW Opener
BOISE, Idaho— The Lobo volleyball team forced a fifth set in the Mountain West opener at Boise State, but came up just short in the five-set decision (20-25, 25-20, 23-25, 25-23, 9-15). UNM had three players finish with double-digit kills, led by Uxue Guereca with 16, while Kali Wolf...
Lobos Earn 1-1 Draw at Wyoming in Mountain West Opener
LARAMIE, Wyo. – The New Mexico women’s soccer team opened conference play Thursday with a 1-1 draw at Wyoming on a windy afternoon at the Madrid Sports Complex. The Lobos (2-2-4, 0-0-1 MW) and Cowgirls (1-3-4, 0-0-1 MW) traded goals midway through the second half to play to a tie in the Mountain West opener for both teams.
Lobos Begin MW Schedule at Boise State Thursday
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— After going 9-1 in non-conference and starting 9-1 for the first time since 2013, The University of New Mexico volleyball team begins the Mountain West portion of the schedule on Thursday at Boise State. First serve is scheduled for 7 p.m. MT and streamed on the Mountain...
Women’s basketball has new faces
After a successful season last year, head women’s basketball coach, Kellie Kennedy added two new additions to her team, assistant coaches Samantha Thomas and Kaila Anderson. Both are eager for the upcoming season, they said. “I’m just excited to be back into this team atmosphere,” Thomas said, having missed...
LSU ‘taking immediate and deliberate steps’ to address disturbing social media post
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)- LSU issued a statement Saturday, September 17 regarding a racially insensitive remark on social media that’s been linked to one of its student-athletes. The post received numerous comments on social media. Many of these comments indicate LSU’s statement is in response to a posted video featuring a female who some believe […]
‘Boyz of the Village’ reunite in Garyville
GARYVILLE — The old Garyville Bank and Pool Hall was overflowing with memories of a simpler time during the first “Boyz of the Village” reunion held on September 9. The event drew participation from approximately 100 men who live, once lived or used to frequent the bars in Garyville. Friends who had not seen each other in decades were reunited, many now ranging in age from 50 to 70. Some came from Texas and across Louisiana, while others have never left the community which they all at one point called home.
Crash on I-10 in Ascension caused major snag on Friday morning commute
GONZALES - A crash on I-10 WB Friday morning caused major delays for drivers coming through Ascension Parish. It's unclear what caused the crash, but the aftermath left one lane closed on the Interstate and miles of congestion. As of 8 a.m., the congestion was four miles long and reached past Highway 30.
Cutting up? APSO searching for duo accused of stealing lawn truck, equipment
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office would like y’all to take a look at the photos below. APSO is trying to figure out who the two men are in this picture. Detectives would like to speak with these two men “in relation to...
