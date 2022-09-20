ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
golobos.com

Game Day Info: New Mexico at LSU

(Streaming Only/Non-Linear) (770 KKOB-AM flagship in Albuquerque) ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Lobos travel to Bayou Country and the land of the SEC giants to face the Tigers of LSU in Tiger Stadium for a night game. The game will officially kickoff at 6:32 pm Central Time, 5:32 p.m. Mountain Time, and the game can be heard on the Lobo Radio Network, flagshipped at 770 AM/96.3 FM KKOB in Albuquerque. The game will be streamed on ESPN+ and the SEC Network+
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

Lobos Break Out Turquoise Accents for LSU

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Lobos will bust out a new combo for their trip to the Bayou this weekend, and with UNM wearing white, Coach Gonzales has decided to break out the turquoise accented uniforms. New Mexico will wear its new red helmets for the second time this year...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
theadvocate.com

Seven years. Five schools. Remember Lindsey Scott, the ex-LSU signee? Here's his story.

Seven years. Five schools, three different levels of college football. For quarterback Lindsey Scott, it’s been one long, strange journey — from LSU to Last Chance U to Mizzou. Back to Louisiana, at Nicholls State, where he saw no action for two years, then played two seasons in one calendar year and went through Senior Day ceremonies with the Colonels last November.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Albuquerque, NM
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
Albuquerque, NM
College Sports
Local
Louisiana College Sports
City
Albuquerque, NM
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
Albuquerque, NM
Football
City
Baton Rouge, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU vs. New Mexico: Final thoughts and a prediction

New Mexico figures to provide LSU with more of a challenge than Southern did. And that could be a good thing for the Tigers. When LSU came off a 1-point loss to Florida State in the season opener, it had the FCS and outmanned Jaguars waiting in Tiger Stadium. The Tigers led 37-0 at the end of the 1st quarter, and that was that.
BATON ROUGE, LA
golobos.com

Lobos Close Week at Utah State Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The Lobo volleyball team remains on the road to close out the first week of Mountain West competition to face another tough team in Utah State, with first serve set for Saturday at 11 a.m. MT. The match will be streamed on the Mountain West Network with...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Spun

Breaking: NCAA Announces Penalties For LSU Football

The NCAA announced on Thursday afternoon penalties for the LSU football program. LSU reportedly committed recruiting violations, leading to penalties for the Tigers football program. None of the penalties are severe. "The LSU football program violated recruiting rules when a former assistant coach and former assistant director of recruiting met...
BATON ROUGE, LA
golobos.com

Lobo Talk Tonight from 7-8 pm at Salt Yard East

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The fourth edition of Lobo Talk with Danny Gonzales will take place tonight, Thursday, September 22 from 7-8 pm live from our new home at Salt Yard East in Albuquerque off Osuna The show will once again be broadcast throughout the state on 770 AM/96.3 FM KKOB.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Steckel
Person
Jayden Daniels
Person
Dontrell Moore
saturdaydownsouth.com

5 questions that LSU has raised after 3 games

LSU seems to be getting better. Certainly, it has a long way to go before becoming a factor in the SEC West race. But teams are supposed to improve from the week to week. Overall, the Tigers have done that. But the improvement hasn’t been as dramatic as head coach Brian Kelly would prefer.
BATON ROUGE, LA
golobos.com

Men’s Golf Hosts Tucker Intercollegiate Friday and Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico men’s golf team will play its home event of the 2022-23 season on Friday and Saturday as it hosts the 67th William H. Tucker Intercollegiate. The event at the 7,546-yard, par-72 UNM Championship Course is free for spectators to attend. The first...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

Lobos Fall in Five to Broncos in MW Opener

BOISE, Idaho— The Lobo volleyball team forced a fifth set in the Mountain West opener at Boise State, but came up just short in the five-set decision (20-25, 25-20, 23-25, 25-23, 9-15). UNM had three players finish with double-digit kills, led by Uxue Guereca with 16, while Kali Wolf...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#College Football#American Football#Sec#Lsu#The Missouri Tigers#Unm#Espn#Utep#Florida State
golobos.com

Lobos Earn 1-1 Draw at Wyoming in Mountain West Opener

LARAMIE, Wyo. – The New Mexico women’s soccer team opened conference play Thursday with a 1-1 draw at Wyoming on a windy afternoon at the Madrid Sports Complex. The Lobos (2-2-4, 0-0-1 MW) and Cowgirls (1-3-4, 0-0-1 MW) traded goals midway through the second half to play to a tie in the Mountain West opener for both teams.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

Lobos Begin MW Schedule at Boise State Thursday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— After going 9-1 in non-conference and starting 9-1 for the first time since 2013, The University of New Mexico volleyball team begins the Mountain West portion of the schedule on Thursday at Boise State. First serve is scheduled for 7 p.m. MT and streamed on the Mountain...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Loyola Maroon

Women’s basketball has new faces

After a successful season last year, head women’s basketball coach, Kellie Kennedy added two new additions to her team, assistant coaches Samantha Thomas and Kaila Anderson. Both are eager for the upcoming season, they said. “I’m just excited to be back into this team atmosphere,” Thomas said, having missed...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana

What's that one dish that you always search for in the menu when you go out with your loved ones? If the answer is a good, juicy steak, then keep on reading because this article is for you. Below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are well-known for serving delicious food and are also praised by both travellers and local people, so if you haven't visited any of them, make sure to add them to your list and visit them next time you are in the area.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
L'Observateur

‘Boyz of the Village’ reunite in Garyville

GARYVILLE — The old Garyville Bank and Pool Hall was overflowing with memories of a simpler time during the first “Boyz of the Village” reunion held on September 9. The event drew participation from approximately 100 men who live, once lived or used to frequent the bars in Garyville. Friends who had not seen each other in decades were reunited, many now ranging in age from 50 to 70. Some came from Texas and across Louisiana, while others have never left the community which they all at one point called home.
GARYVILLE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy