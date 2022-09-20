Read full article on original website
Related
KTVZ
More rain is headed to C.O.
As our lows drop Monday night to the low to mid-40s, we will see a chance of rain showers, with light northwest winds all night. The slow-moving low-pressure center now off the central California coast will keep cooling temperatures and rain showers in our forecast through Thursday morning. Skies will begin to clear, but we won't get back to average temperatures until Friday.
kptv.com
Rain, cooler weather slows Cedar Creek Fire
OAKRIDGE Ore. (KPTV) - The rain and lower temperatures continued to help the Cedar Creek Fire on Monday, but officials indicated Tuesday that the danger to firefighters remains and might change in wetter weather to the possibility of falling rocks or trees in burned areas. Cooler weather and rain has...
Fire danger easing but still high, outdoor burning still closed, Bend Fire & Rescue advises
Even though the weather is changing and Central Oregon is seeing some rain and colder temperatures, the fire danger is still high and outdoor burning is still closed, Bend Fire & Rescue advised Thursday. The post Fire danger easing but still high, outdoor burning still closed, Bend Fire & Rescue advises appeared first on KTVZ.
matadornetwork.com
This Natural Smiley Face Appears in an Oregon Forest Every Fall
Fall’s official start date is on September 22 in 2022, but in some places peak leaf-peeping season has already begun. A fall road trip to Oregon is the perfect way to enjoy the changing leaves that will have everybody smiling — including the forests, thanks to a section of trees planted in a smiley face.
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Great Seafood Places in Oregon
If you live in the state of Oregon and you love to go out with your friends and family members, I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places that you should visit. Here's what made it on the list.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘No child sleeps on the floor’: Free beds available to Central Oregon kids
A national nonprofit group is offering free, hand-built beds for children in Central Oregon who may have never had their own bed to sleep on. Sleep in Heavenly Peace says it wants to ensure every child ages 3-17 has their own bunk bed and mattress. The group says it has already bought, assembled and delivered 380 beds to Central Oregon children in the past two years.
Drought, low water prompt ODFW to close fishing in Crooked River, Ochoco Creek until at least Oct. 31
Due to ongoing drought and low water, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said Thursday it is closing fishing in the Crooked River and Ochoco Creek from Saturday until at least Oct. 31. The post Drought, low water prompt ODFW to close fishing in Crooked River, Ochoco Creek until at least Oct. 31 appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Welcome to the High Desert highway that is one-of-a-kind in Oregon
The Oregon Department Of Transportation owns and maintains about 8,000 miles of state highways. One small section of that 8,000 miles is unique. And it’s located in the High Desert. Oregon Highway 27 starts as Main Street in Prineville. On its entire 44.78-mile southbound route, there is only one...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
focushillsboro.com
Wildfire Update In Sturgill Oregon, As Of September 21, 2022!
The Sturgill Fire is now raging in the North Minam Drainage and is comprised of mixed coniferous forest. The firefighters are continuing to adopt plans to preserve neighboring private property and inholdings, such as Red’s Horse Ranch, the Minam River Lodge, and the area along Lostine River Road. In...
3 Great Burger Places in Oregon
What's your favorite comfort food? If the first thing that came to mind was the thought of a tasty burger with some crispy fries on the side, then keep on reading because you are definitely in the right place. Below I've put together a list of three amazing burger places in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
3 Great Pizza Places in Oregon
If you love pizza but you think you can only have a great one if you travel to Italy or New York, these three amazing pizza spots in Oregon might change your mind. All of them are known for serving truly amazing pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients and you can easily confirm that once you have a bite. In fact, once you taste their food you might not want to go somewhere else for pizza because you'll want to keep going back to thees amazing three spots. If you have never been to any of them, make sure you add them to your list and visit them soon.
beachconnection.net
Talk on Invasive Green Crab Looks at Its History on S. Oregon Coast, Coos Bay
(Coos Bay, Oregon) – Oh, the lowly European green crab: that annoying invasive species along the Oregon coast that has become a mix of pariah and growing culinary delight. (Photo above: Coos Bay. Courtesy Manuela Durson - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts for more) On October 4, the south...
Oregon's housing market remains tight. Here's one huge reason why
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon homeowners pay mortgage interest rates that are far below current average levels. So says Redfin, in a survey released this week. The real estate company says 91% of Oregonians pay "far below" today's 6% mortgage interest rate, the fourth-best such level in the nation. Only...
Tri-Cities driver accused of DUI crash on I-82. Another collision sends tons of onions flying
The head-on crash closed the state highway for hours.
KTVZ
Oregon gas prices fall for 14th straight week, reach lowest level in six months, AAA says
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The national and Oregon gas prices averages have fallen for 14 weeks in a row and are at their cheapest prices since early March, AAA Oregon/Idaho said Tuesday. Lower crude oil prices, lackluster demand for gas in the U.S., and the switch to winter blend...
3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you are looking for new places where you can go out with your family or friends, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't.
Controversial map labeling Oregon properties at risk of wildfire to be re-released next year
Oregon will release a new map March 1 identifying properties at risk of wildfire, marking a significant shift to the timeline following public blowback this summer over the initial map. The Oregon Department of Forestry released its first draft in June but shelved it in August, saying the agency failed...
beachconnection.net
Little Waldport is Big on Weird Oregon Coast Legends, History
(Waldport, Oregon) – One sleepy little central Oregon coast village has a lot more to its past than you might imagine. Waldport, sitting sort of between Newport and Yachats, is a place with not much going on, except its pristine beaches, close access to Seal Rock and the Waldport Heritage Museum. But peer into its past and you get an eyeful. (Above: light orbs at Lost Creek near Waldport, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
oregontoday.net
Quake off Coos Co., Sept. 22
A 3.9-magnitude earthquake shook the outer fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast early Thursday morning, Sept. 22. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Bandon at a depth of six-miles.
Comments / 0