Trina McGee, Angela From "Boy Meets World", Was Told Cast "Didn't Want Her In Series Finale," And Was Asked To "Turn Down Her Black Meter"

Boy Meets World alum Danielle Fishel breaks her 30 year silence and reveals she had a crush on co-star Rider Strong during filming of show
Danielle Fishel has broken her silence and revealed a secret she's been keeping for three decades. The former teen star, 41, had a crush on co-star Rider Strong, 42, when they were working on Boy Meets World. The truth came out during the latest episode of their Pod Meets World...
BET
‘Boy Meets World’ Actress Trina McGee Reveals Why She Was Excluded From Show Finale
Trina McGee revealed why her character, Angela Moore on the ‘90s sitcom Boy Meets World, didn’t appear on the series finale. “I was told, in kind of a weird, off-handed way by a very important person, that you guys all went to [showrunner] Michael Jacobs, and you said, ‘We don’t want her in the last episode. She’s somehow taking our light.’ [That] was the gist of it,” McGee said on the podcast Pod Meets World with her former cast members.
EW.com
Boy Meets World stars Ben Savage, Rider Strong 'didn't get along' until creating Cory and Shawn's handshake
They might have played best friends across seven seasons of the beloved ABC sitcom, but Boy Meets World stars Ben Savage and Rider Strong reportedly weren't an immediate match on set — that is, until they spent a weekend together improvising one of their characters' most adorable exchanges. "Ben...
As Trina McGee Opens Up About Her Boy Meets World Experiences, The Show's Casting Directors Recall Hurdles Of Tapping Her For The Angela Role
Boy Meets World casting directors recalled tapping Trina McGee to play Angela Moore after the actress recalled her experiences on set.
Seeking Sister Wife: Nick Says He's 'Living the Dream' as He Marries Third Wife in Tearful Ceremony
In PEOPLE's exclusive clip of Monday's season finale, Danielle gives a speech at her wedding, saying through sobs, "I didn't think happiness like this existed until I found a love like this" Seeking Sister Wife's Nick Davis is now a husband of three! In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Monday's season finale of the TLC show, Nick marries his third wife Danielle with his other wives, Jennifer and April, by his side at the altar. "I honestly didn't ever think I could be this happy. I didn't think happiness like this existed until...
If You Love Boy Bands, You May Recognize Hallmark Star Nikki DeLoach's Husband
If you're a fan of the Hallmark Channel, you surely know Nikki DeLoach. From "The Perfect Catch" to "Cranberry Christmas" to many, many more, DeLoach is one of the Hallmark Channel's favorite leading ladies, via Wide Open Country. In fact, last year, she starred in the film, "Five More Minutes," which she also co-wrote, via CMT. If you're not as well-versed in the Hallmark Channel, you probably recognize Nikki DeLoach's face from one of her many guest appearances on shows like "Castle," "Mad Men," and "Grey's Anatomy" or from her role on the MTV sitcom, "Awkward," via IMDb.
Ezra Miller reportedly demanded that Susan Sarandon pay tribute to their 'altar' after the actor wasn't invited to her dinner party
Ezra Miller has women make offerings at their so-called "altar," according to a friend, said to contain "bullets, weed, sage, and Flash figurines."
Working Woman! Find Out ‘Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown’s Net Worth and How She Makes Money
Working woman! While Sister Wives star Janelle Brown is best known for starring alongside her husband, Kody Brown, and sister wives on the TLC show, she also makes money outside of the reality TV gig. Keep reading to find out her net worth, how she makes a living and more.
‘Sister Wives’: Kody Admits He Wasn’t Attracted to Christine in Jaw-Dropping Season 17 Premiere — ‘I Felt Pressured Into the Marriage’
In the shocking 'Sister Wives' Season 17 premiere, Kody Brown admits to his 3rd wife, Christine Brown, that he married her out of obligation and had no attraction to her initially.
‘Sister Wives’ Season 17: Why Garrison Wants To Cut His Father Kody Brown Out of His Life ‘Forever’
In 'Sister Wives' Season 17, Kody Brown says the his relationship with his son, Garrison, has gotten worse. Here's why Janelle and Kody's son is ready to cut his father out of his life.
See Dad's Adorable Reaction to Finding Out His Wife Is Pregnant with Baby No. 7: 'So Happy'
Sarah Molitor, creator of the Modern Farmhouse Family lifestyle blog, and her husband Tim are expecting their seventh baby together in March, the couple recently announced on Instagram. After sharing the happy news on their page, Sarah later posted an adorable video of the moment she told Tim the exciting...
‘Don’t Worry Darling’: Harry Styles Was the 1st Person to Know About His Co-Star Nick Kroll’s Engagement After Helping the Comedian Propose
Before wrapping 'Don't Worry Darling,' Nick Kroll had to find a creative way to pop the question to his longtime girlfriend, and it included Harry Styles.
Sister Wives’ Meri Brown Teases How She ‘Is About to Change Her Life’ Amid Kody Season 17 Drama
Is this a sign? Sister Wives star Meri Brown shared a cryptic message about how she “is about to change her life” amid the ongoing drama with husband Kody Brown. “A woman who cuts her hair is about to change her life,” the quote by Coco Chanel read, which the Lizzie’s Heritage Inn owner, 51, shared via her Instagram Stories on Friday, September 16. Next, Meri uploaded “before” and “after” photos of her new hair style, showing off the fresh brunette locks.
bravotv.com
Craig Reveals Surprising Thoughts on Proposing to Paige and If He’d Attend Madison’s Wedding
Craig Conover recently took his turn in the hot seat with the Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen callers. During his September 13 WWHL appearance alongside fellow Southern Charm cast member Austen Kroll, he fielded questions ranging from when he’ll propose to Summer House’s Paige DeSorbo to whether or not he would hypothetically attend Madison LeCroy’s upcoming wedding to Brett.
epicstream.com
Thor: Love and Thunder VFX Supervisor Breaks Silence on Why Morgan Freeman Wasn't Cast as Eternity
Just when we thought the return of Natalie Portman as the Mighty Thor and Christian Bale's MCU debut as the menacing Gorr The God Butcher was more than enough for Thor: Love and Thunder, apparently, there's more. One of Marvel Comics' strongest beings, Eternity, made its first live-action MCU appearance, described as the sum of all life that exists in the universe.
Will Smith plots first major acting comeback project as he's eyed to star in and produce Paramount Pictures' Brilliance... six months after Oscars slap
Will Smith appears to be plotting his acting return nearly six months after infamously slapping comedian Chris Rock on stage at the 94th Academy Awards. According to Deadline, the 53-year-old is being eyed to star in filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's feature directorial debut, Brilliance, with Paramount Pictures. Described as Smith's 'passion...
The Show Must Go On! Florence Pugh & Chris Pine Skip NYC Premiere Of Thriller 'Don't Worry Darling' After Wild Film Drama
Florence Pugh and Chris Pine were nowhere to be found during the NYC premiere of thriller film Don't Worry Darling amid rumors of a cast feud, RadarOnline.com has learned.Olivia Wilde and her boyfriend, Harry Styles, commanded the red carpet on Monday night alongside costars Gemma Chan and Sydney Chandler.Pugh and Pine, on the other hand, were MIA at the event after being dragged into the ongoing drama surrounding the movie.Pugh said she was "working halfway around the world," likely filming Dune: Part Two, while Pine explained he was "all the way in Los Angeles in production myself."Opting for a backless...
Kevin Bacon: ‘I turned down dancing to Footloose dressed as an M&M. My wife doesn’t like it when food talks’
Since the 80s, I’ve owned a farm with miniature horses and alpacas. We recently got a couple of pigs, June and Jonny, who I adore, so I don’t eat bacon any more. I don’t want to eat things that I have, so I don’t eat dog, horse, goat or pig.
Post Malone Apologizes to Fans After Falling Through Stage at St. Louis Concert: ‘I Got My Ass Kicked by Myself’
Post Malone received medical attention after an accidental step caused him to fall through an open trap door onstage during his show Saturday night in St. Louis, Mo. at the Enterprise Center. Malone had started to sing “Circles” and was stomping down the stage’s ramp when he evidently missed the hole that his instrument had just been lowered into, according to an original report by St. Louis Post-Dispatch. A team of medics appeared on stage to aid his injuries for several minutes as fans lit up with confusion. Before he stood up to be escorted offstage, the singer addressed fans for the...
Boy Meets World’s Trina McGee Gets Candid About Decision To Reveal 'Disrespectful' Incidents She Experienced On The Set
Boy Meets World alum Trina McGee got honest about her decision to reveal unkind moments she experienced on the set.
