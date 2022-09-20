ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Trina McGee, Angela From "Boy Meets World", Was Told Cast "Didn't Want Her In Series Finale," And Was Asked To "Turn Down Her Black Meter"

By Like Comments
msn.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
BET

‘Boy Meets World’ Actress Trina McGee Reveals Why She Was Excluded From Show Finale

Trina McGee revealed why her character, Angela Moore on the ‘90s sitcom Boy Meets World, didn’t appear on the series finale. “I was told, in kind of a weird, off-handed way by a very important person, that you guys all went to [showrunner] Michael Jacobs, and you said, ‘We don’t want her in the last episode. She’s somehow taking our light.’ [That] was the gist of it,” McGee said on the podcast Pod Meets World with her former cast members.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Friedle
Person
Trina Mcgee
Person
Danielle Fishel
Person
Telma Hopkins
People

Seeking Sister Wife: Nick Says He's 'Living the Dream' as He Marries Third Wife in Tearful Ceremony

In PEOPLE's exclusive clip of Monday's season finale, Danielle gives a speech at her wedding, saying through sobs, "I didn't think happiness like this existed until I found a love like this" Seeking Sister Wife's Nick Davis is now a husband of three! In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Monday's season finale of the TLC show, Nick marries his third wife Danielle with his other wives, Jennifer and April, by his side at the altar. "I honestly didn't ever think I could be this happy. I didn't think happiness like this existed until...
RELATIONSHIPS
The List

If You Love Boy Bands, You May Recognize Hallmark Star Nikki DeLoach's Husband

If you're a fan of the Hallmark Channel, you surely know Nikki DeLoach. From "The Perfect Catch" to "Cranberry Christmas" to many, many more, DeLoach is one of the Hallmark Channel's favorite leading ladies, via Wide Open Country. In fact, last year, she starred in the film, "Five More Minutes," which she also co-wrote, via CMT. If you're not as well-versed in the Hallmark Channel, you probably recognize Nikki DeLoach's face from one of her many guest appearances on shows like "Castle," "Mad Men," and "Grey's Anatomy" or from her role on the MTV sitcom, "Awkward," via IMDb.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Series Finale#Boy Meets World#Blackness
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
World Series
In Touch Weekly

Sister Wives’ Meri Brown Teases How She ‘Is About to Change Her Life’ Amid Kody Season 17 Drama

Is this a sign? Sister Wives star Meri Brown shared a cryptic message about how she “is about to change her life” amid the ongoing drama with husband Kody Brown. “A woman who cuts her hair is about to change her life,” the quote by Coco Chanel read, which the Lizzie’s Heritage Inn owner, 51, shared via her Instagram Stories on Friday, September 16. Next, Meri uploaded “before” and “after” photos of her new hair style, showing off the fresh brunette locks.
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

Craig Reveals Surprising Thoughts on Proposing to Paige and If He’d Attend Madison’s Wedding

Craig Conover recently took his turn in the hot seat with the Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen callers. During his September 13 WWHL appearance alongside fellow Southern Charm cast member Austen Kroll, he fielded questions ranging from when he’ll propose to Summer House’s Paige DeSorbo to whether or not he would hypothetically attend Madison LeCroy’s upcoming wedding to Brett.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Thor: Love and Thunder VFX Supervisor Breaks Silence on Why Morgan Freeman Wasn't Cast as Eternity

Just when we thought the return of Natalie Portman as the Mighty Thor and Christian Bale's MCU debut as the menacing Gorr The God Butcher was more than enough for Thor: Love and Thunder, apparently, there's more. One of Marvel Comics' strongest beings, Eternity, made its first live-action MCU appearance, described as the sum of all life that exists in the universe.
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Will Smith plots first major acting comeback project as he's eyed to star in and produce Paramount Pictures' Brilliance... six months after Oscars slap

Will Smith appears to be plotting his acting return nearly six months after infamously slapping comedian Chris Rock on stage at the 94th Academy Awards. According to Deadline, the 53-year-old is being eyed to star in filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's feature directorial debut, Brilliance, with Paramount Pictures. Described as Smith's 'passion...
MOVIES
RadarOnline

The Show Must Go On! Florence Pugh & Chris Pine Skip NYC Premiere Of Thriller 'Don't Worry Darling' After Wild Film Drama

Florence Pugh and Chris Pine were nowhere to be found during the NYC premiere of thriller film Don't Worry Darling amid rumors of a cast feud, RadarOnline.com has learned.Olivia Wilde and her boyfriend, Harry Styles, commanded the red carpet on Monday night alongside costars Gemma Chan and Sydney Chandler.Pugh and Pine, on the other hand, were MIA at the event after being dragged into the ongoing drama surrounding the movie.Pugh said she was "working halfway around the world," likely filming Dune: Part Two, while Pine explained he was "all the way in Los Angeles in production myself."Opting for a backless...
MOVIES
Variety

Post Malone Apologizes to Fans After Falling Through Stage at St. Louis Concert: ‘I Got My Ass Kicked by Myself’

Post Malone received medical attention after an accidental step caused him to fall through an open trap door onstage during his show Saturday night in St. Louis, Mo. at the Enterprise Center. Malone had started to sing “Circles” and was stomping down the stage’s ramp when he evidently missed the hole that his instrument had just been lowered into, according to an original report by St. Louis Post-Dispatch. A team of medics appeared on stage to aid his injuries for several minutes as fans lit up with confusion. Before he stood up to be escorted offstage, the singer addressed fans for the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy