"UPDATE" - New Information on if Gene and Jude's Hotdogs is closing or Moving out of IllinoisChicago Food KingChicago, IL
Chicago Alderwoman States at least 21 or 22 City Council Members Have Resigned Not Just 12Natalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago Receives 74 Migrants From Texas - A Total of 801 Migrants Have ArrivedTom HandyChicago, IL
3 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Many Chicago residents to receive up to $400Jake WellsChicago, IL
Migrants bused to sanctuary city Chicago are promptly shipped off to suburbs
Some migrants being bused from the southern border are being sent to a Chicago suburb instead of the city with no warning, local officials said.
As Texas Governor Sends More Buses of Migrants to Chicago, Jobs and Housing Help Needed
Juliana Isaza, right, embraces her family after they arrived by bus from Texas at Union Station in Chicago, Ill., Sept. 7, 2022. Isaza’s family came from Colombia originally and were among 151 migrants who arrived in Chicago from Texas that day. A Venezuelan family of three, Keibel, 26, and...
Illinois Becomes The First State To Pass "The Purge" Law
Illinois is passing a law that some would say will make history. Illinois is looking to be the first state in the United States to abolish cash bail. And the consequences of passing such a law have many believing the state could mirror the horror movie “The Purge”. In the film, citizens were given 24 hours to commit all the crimes they wanted.
His Murder Case Dragged On for 20 Years. Thousands Could Be Released Because of It.
MEXICO CITY—Daniel García saw hundreds of men cycle through Dormitory 2, Cell 6 of the Barrientos State Prison. But after nearly two decades behind bars, his trial dragged on. Seventeen years after his arrest for murder, García was eventually released in 2019, still without a verdict, wearing an...
Migrants bused from Texas moved to village in Cook County
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A group of migrants who were bused to Chicago from the Texas-Mexico border have been moved from their location in Burr Ridge. The mayor of Burr Ridge announced that the migrants, initially from Venezuela, were transported from a Hampton Inn hotel to a different village in Cook County. He did not know which village. The mayor went on to call out the state for not being transparent with their plans for the migrants. The Illinois Department of Human Services previously said it is working on a minute-by-minute situation.
Gianno Caldwell says ending cash bail in Illinois will be like 'The Purge' after brother murdered in Chicago
Eliminating cash bail in Illinois is setting the state on a path to resemble a horror movie, Fox News political analyst Gianno Caldwell argues. As Chicago, the country’s third-largest city, continues to face a rampant crime wave, the state is preparing for the 2021 SAFE-T Act to go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023.
Donors double amount Iowa teen ordered to pay family of her accused rapist
Sept 15 (Reuters) - Donations for an Iowa teenager poured in on Thursday, doubling the $150,000 amount a court ordered her to pay the family of a man whom she killed after he allegedly sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions.
Feds to settle suit over 2018 Tennessee slaughterhouse raid targeting Latino workers
A settlement is in the works in a lawsuit filed by Latino workers at a Grainger County slaughterhouse who were arrested without proof of wrongdoing in a controversial raid authorized by the U.S. government. U.S. District Judge Travis McDonough has issued a stay in the class-action lawsuit brought on behalf of Latino workers at the […] The post Feds to settle suit over 2018 Tennessee slaughterhouse raid targeting Latino workers appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
beckersdental.com
The state of dentistry in the best, worst states for dental health: 7 things to know
Here are seven things to know about the dental industries in Connecticut and Arkansas:. 1. Connecticut was ranked as the state with the best dental health and Arkansas ranked last, according to study by a dental provider. 2. Connecticut was given a score of 21 out of 32 and Arkansas...
Voters in 5 states to decide in November whether to abolish forced prison labor
In his 10 years behind bars, Dorsey Nunn says he was an inmate and a slave because he was forced to work for little to no money. At 19 years old, Nunn was sent to a California prison and released in 1982 at the age of 31. “My situation would have been considered a serious crime. But regardless of how serious or how minor the crime is — I don’t think that the state should have the ability to impose slavery,” Nunn told Yahoo News. “What would justify the use of slavery in a country that was predicated upon snatching Africans and bringing them here [to America] and enslaving them?”
Florida Gov. DeSantis Awards $1.9 Million To Expand Entrepreneurship Education And Training
Today, Governor Ron DeSantis awarded $1.9 million to support entrepreneurship education and training programs at 8 state colleges and 17 school districts across the state. This funding will help students learn about how to run a small business and connect them with available opportunities in
Union Station: Appellate courts issue rulings in three public-sector union lawsuits
Appellate courts issue rulings in three public-sector union lawsuits. Two three-judge appellate panels, one from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit and one from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, issued rulings in three lawsuits involving public-sector union fees or dues in the past week.
Migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard file Florida for violating their rights
Lawyers representing migrants flown last week from Texas to Martha's Vineyard have filed a class action lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his administration.
