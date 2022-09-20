ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois Becomes The First State To Pass "The Purge" Law

Illinois is passing a law that some would say will make history. Illinois is looking to be the first state in the United States to abolish cash bail. And the consequences of passing such a law have many believing the state could mirror the horror movie “The Purge”. In the film, citizens were given 24 hours to commit all the crimes they wanted.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Migrants bused from Texas moved to village in Cook County

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A group of migrants who were bused to Chicago from the Texas-Mexico border have been moved from their location in Burr Ridge. The mayor of Burr Ridge announced that the migrants, initially from Venezuela, were transported from a Hampton Inn hotel to a different village in Cook County. He did not know which village. The mayor went on to call out the state for not being transparent with their plans for the migrants. The Illinois Department of Human Services previously said it is working on a minute-by-minute situation. 
COOK COUNTY, IL
Tennessee Lookout

Feds to settle suit over 2018 Tennessee slaughterhouse raid targeting Latino workers

A settlement is in the works in a lawsuit filed by Latino workers at a Grainger County slaughterhouse who were arrested without proof of wrongdoing in a controversial raid authorized by the U.S. government. U.S. District Judge Travis McDonough has issued a stay in the class-action lawsuit brought on behalf of Latino workers at the […] The post Feds to settle suit over 2018 Tennessee slaughterhouse raid targeting Latino workers appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
GRAINGER COUNTY, TN
960 The Ref

Voters in 5 states to decide in November whether to abolish forced prison labor

In his 10 years behind bars, Dorsey Nunn says he was an inmate and a slave because he was forced to work for little to no money. At 19 years old, Nunn was sent to a California prison and released in 1982 at the age of 31. “My situation would have been considered a serious crime. But regardless of how serious or how minor the crime is — I don’t think that the state should have the ability to impose slavery,” Nunn told Yahoo News. “What would justify the use of slavery in a country that was predicated upon snatching Africans and bringing them here [to America] and enslaving them?”
CALIFORNIA STATE
