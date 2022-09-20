Chile & Frijoles Festival to host balloon glow and jalapeño eating contest

PUEBLO — The 28th annual Pueblo Chile and Frijoles Festival is ready to heat things up in Southern Colorado, as the popular event will kick off on Friday, Sept. 23 and will continue through Sunday, Sept. 25.

According to the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce, the event was established “…to promote the purchasing of local and fresh produce, to not only individuals within our community, but within our state and region.” The festival will include everything from live entertainment, over 180 street vendors (food and drink), contests, and of course, the famous roasted Pueblo chilies.

The festival, which has become a staple in Pueblo, takes over Union Avenue in Downtown and brings in visitors from all across Colorado and beyond.

A new tradition for this year will be a Balloon Glow, which will take place on Friday evening and will feature the Giant Chile Ristra balloon. Other popular events will make a return at the festival including the Chihuahua and Friends Parade and a Jalapeño Eating Contest.

To see a full schedule of events, or to purchase pre-sale tickets for The Chile and Frijoles Festival, click here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.