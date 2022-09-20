ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Bill Self in Springfield for Steak and Steak

By Dan Lindblad, Dan Lucy
 2 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Jayhawk is crossing enemy lines, but it’s all for a good cause.

Kansas, and hall of fame, head coach Bill Self made a stop in Springfield on Tuesday for the benefit dinner and auction that helps raise money for the Boys & Girls Club of Springfield.

It’s the first time the event has been held since the beginning of the pandemic.

