The Ocean County Special Needs Registry is a collaborative effort between the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office and the Ocean County Police Chiefs Association, available to all citizens with special needs who reside, attend school or are employed in Ocean County. The goal of the Special Needs Registry is to ensure all Ocean County residents who may be in need of special assistance are able to get the help and support they need in a time of emergency or during interaction with Law Enforcement, Fire or EMS personnel.

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO