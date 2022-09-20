ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Comments / 10

Al Canino
2d ago

All those Restrictions are unconstitutional and therefore will be tossed out!!!Nothing but Intimidations!!!!These Restrictions is the same as getting a new automobile w/o the tires and a transmission with only reverse, and fuel tank.

Reply
11
nunski
1d ago

start those lawsuits cause how can you give me a concealed carry permit and tell me I have to keep it in my trunk unloaded??? I guess it's for the criminals who carjack you get a free gun way to go Murphy...

Reply
3
Ya Der Hey!
1d ago

This is another attempt to restrict law abiding gun ownership! Won't work because the USSC already ruled. Still doesn't stop the bastards from keeping it in the courts though does it? I think all rights should be restored to people while the lower courts rule so that people have the right to protect themselves against the very government trying to steal our rights!

Reply
2
