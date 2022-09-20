Lush fields of purple blooms might resemble the French countryside, but this is Sauk County. For Laura and Aron McReynolds the rolling hills covered in lavender mark a new beginning. They sold their business in Kansas and moved to Wisconsin on a whim and a prayer without any idea of what they would do. It was a difficult time in their family and their marriage was falling apart.

BARABOO, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO