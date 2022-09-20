Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: No. 3 Buckeyes expect plenty of the ‘best we’ve seen’ from Wisconsin SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Massive Corn Maze in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit During FallJoe MertensLodi, WI
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Wisconsin BadgersThe LanternMadison, WI
IRONMAN Wisconsin Returns To Madison Sunday. Here's What You Need To KnowKevin AlexanderMadison, WI
nbc15.com
Agrace Thrift Home Store to expand in October
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Agrace Thrift Home Store announced plans to expand their Stoughton Road location on Thursday. Store officials say the expansion will be revealed to customers on Oct. 1, which will feature a larger floorspace and inventory. Agrace says the store will have 30% more floor space for furniture, art, lamps, rugs and home décor for shoppers who love a bargain.
nbc15.com
Parthenon Gyros celebrates 50 year anniversary
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Throwing it back to 1972. That’s when Parthenon Gyros first opened in downtown Madison. The price of a Parthenon Gyro that year was $1.35. They offered gyros for that same price Thursday in honor of their 50 year anniversary. “It was nuts,” Parthenon Gyros co-owner...
nbc15.com
Request a song to help families facing hunger
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Get your favorite song played on the radio and help families facing hunger. Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin and 105.5 Triple M are hosting a Request-A-Thon to raise money. For every $25 donation, Jonathan and Kitty will play a song you request. Each donation can provide up to over 60 meals. Larger donations will automatically be bumped to the top of the request list.
nbc15.com
Town of Beloit receives over $7.6 million for new fire station
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials from Wisconsin’s Department of Administration and Department of Safety and Professional Services presented a $7,675,000 award to the Town of Beloit to fund a new fire station. The funds are part of Governor Evers’ $230 million Neighborhood Investment Fund that aims to help communities...
nbc15.com
Madison Arts Commission hosts panel for Black artists
The city of Madison’s Common Council passed the second substitute on an ordinance governing the use of tear gas and other chemicals used for crow control. Low housing affordability continues to drive buyers out of the market. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The summer housing market is winding down...
wisconsinlife.org
Baraboo family finds healing in lavender
Lush fields of purple blooms might resemble the French countryside, but this is Sauk County. For Laura and Aron McReynolds the rolling hills covered in lavender mark a new beginning. They sold their business in Kansas and moved to Wisconsin on a whim and a prayer without any idea of what they would do. It was a difficult time in their family and their marriage was falling apart.
Survey: Black employees left out of higher positions in Madison
MADISON, Wis. — As progressive and inclusive as Madison likes to promote itself as being, a minority-based organization provided a wake-up call on Wednesday: African Americans are routinely getting passed up for promotions and leadership positions. Over the past year, the African American-Jewish Friendship Group of Madison ran a...
nbc15.com
New Screamin’ Acres experience opens October 1
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Screamin’ Acres haunted house is back this Halloween season with their new prison experience “Lockup.” The new haunted experience opens its doors Saturday, October 1. What began in 2011 as a way for 14-year-old Jacob Eugster to make money for college has grown...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Brunch In Wisconsin
Here's where you can find it and what to order.
nbc15.com
Knowing the symptoms of an aneurysm could save your life
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Knowing the signs of an aneurysm could save your life, said UW Health neurologist Dr. Luke Bradbury. Symptoms of an aneurysm, which is a bulging blood vessel in the brain, include blurred or double vision, a droopy eyelid, a dilated pupil, pain above or behind one eye, and weakness or numbness.
nbc15.com
Middle school garden club uses regenerative ag practices to reduce waste
The Madison Arts Commission hosted a panel called "Black Artists Speak," which allowed Black artists to share their experiences. The city of Madison’s Common Council passed the second substitute on an ordinance governing the use of tear gas and other chemicals used for crow control. Low housing affordability continues...
nbc15.com
Groundbreaking begins for Oregon Culver’s
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - What started out little and small will soon become big and tall. Oregon’s little Culver’s is going from a toy display to a fully operational Culver’s location. Oregon residents are ready to welcome themselves to deliciousness. “It’s more than just a Culver’s coming...
nbc15.com
50-50 Factory Outlet closes in Janesville after 40 years
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - 50-50 Factory Outlet announced on Wednesday they are closing its doors after over 40 years in business. The store said that it would be going out of business due to decreased sales amid COVID-19 and the rising cost of goods. After over 40 years in business,...
nbc15.com
MFD: Workers evacuated from roof during fire in downtown Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Workers evacuated off the roof of a building when a structure fire started Wednesday night in downtown Madison. Five workers were able to evacuate the roof of a building on the 1000 block of East Main Street around 6:15 p.m., the Madison Fire Department said. The...
nbc15.com
Survey reveals African Americans in greater Madison area not receiving key advancements, promotions
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A year-long study of the employment of African Americans in the greater Madison area has revealed inequities in the workplace. The survey was conducted by the African American-Jewish Friendship Group of Madison and revealed that African Americans are consistently not getting promotions and advancements in many sectors.
nbc15.com
16-year-old attacked by four other teens at Madison East High School
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 16-year-old boy was attacked Thursday afternoon by four other teenagers at Madison East High School, prompting an investigation into the incident, the Madison Police Department said. MPD was dispatched to the high school shortly before 2 p.m. after receiving a report of battery. Officials found...
nbc15.com
Black artists discuss their experiences and racial injustices in Madison’s art culture
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Black women artists say they are tired of not being heard in the community. Five Black panelists discussed the challenges they faced through the years in Madison at a panel called “Black Women Artist Speak.”. The panel said they’ve been told to go to bigger...
nbc15.com
City of Middleton to put staffing referendum on November ballot
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Middleton residents will vote on Nov. 8 whether to increase property taxes, according to officials. The increase in taxes stated on the referendum would add two police officers, one full-time parks maintenance crew member and one communication specialist. Higher taxes would also increase compensation for current staff to reflect cost-of-living increases.
nbc15.com
Madison teen located, Amber Alert canceled
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An Amber Alert has been canceled for a Madison teen after she was located Thursday afternoon, an updated alert indicates. The Amber Alert was initially sent out just before noon on Thursday for a missing 17-year-old girl, who had been reported missing by her mother. The teen was believed to be with a 36-year-old man, who has a warrant out for his arrest.
nbc15.com
UW-Madison homecoming concert announced
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin-Madison has announced a concert to kick off this year’s homecoming festivities. The homecoming concert on Thursday, Oct. 13 will be cohosted by the Wisconsin Union Directorate Music Committee and the Wisconsin Homecoming Committee and consist of a lineup that includes indie pop band Alvvays and local group Slow Pulp.
