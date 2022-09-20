ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

nbc15.com

One state agent charged in shooting of Quadren Wilson

Two Badgers bond over breakfast food and football. One of the state agents involved in the shooting of Quadren Wilson during his arrest earlier this year has been charged, Dane County court records confirm. 3,000-year-old dugout canoe recovered from Lake Mendota. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A canoe dating back...
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

16-year-old attacked by four other teens at Madison East High School

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 16-year-old boy was attacked Thursday afternoon by four other teenagers at Madison East High School, prompting an investigation into the incident, the Madison Police Department said. MPD was dispatched to the high school shortly before 2 p.m. after receiving a report of battery. Officials found...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

3,000-year-old dugout canoe recovered from Lake Mendota

Two Badgers bond over breakfast food and football. One of the state agents involved in the shooting of Quadren Wilson during his arrest earlier this year has been charged, Dane County court records confirm. Quadren Wilson’s family reacts to one agent being charged in the shooting of their son.
DANE COUNTY, WI
Janesville, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Janesville, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Police Release Information On A Recent Shooting At A Local Business

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

MPD: Woman pulls gun on man with his child

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A woman is now facing charges after pointing a gun at a man while his young child was in a stroller at a gas station, according to Madison Police. Around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night, officers were called to the BP Gas Station on South Park St. for a weapons offense involving a firearm. A 37-year-old woman asked a man for a pack of cigarettes. When she did not like his response, an argument started, which is when an uninvolved person tried stepping in, according to MPD.
MADISON, WI
Person
Benjamin Thompson
nbc15.com

Pregame rituals at Gus’s Diner

One of the state agents involved in the shooting of Quadren Wilson during his arrest earlier this year has been charged, Dane County court records confirm. A canoe dating back to 1000 B.C. was recovered Thursday from Lake Mendota, according to the Wisconsin Historical Society. Quadren Wilson’s family reacts to...
DANE COUNTY, WI
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Stabbing Victim in Downtown Rockford

ROCKFORD, IL
#Edison Middle School
nbc15.com

State Patrol: Aerial enforcement happening in Dane Co. Friday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin highway officials will have eyes from the skies this weekend as they conduct aerial enforcement in three counties, including Dane County. The Wisconsin State Patrol said that it will monitor Friday on I-94 in Dane County and Dunn County. It will also head to WIS 57/County Y in Door County on Saturday.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Juveniles taken into custody in string of Madison gas station burglaries

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department reported Wednesday that two juveniles were identified as suspects in a string of gas station burglaries across the city that happened earlier this month. On Sept. 7, MPD said its Burglary Crimes Unit was reviewing all evidence available in an attempt to locate...
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Poplar Grove man charged in drunk-driving crash

HARLEM TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WTVO) — A Poplar Grove man has been charged with DUI after allegedly slamming his Ford F-150 into a car, seriously injuring the driver. According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, Keith Dobner, 34, was traveling westbound on Route 173 when he disobeyed the traffic light at the intersection of Belvidere Road […]
POPLAR GROVE, IL
WISN

Janesville PD: Officer's gun accidentally fired at middle school

JANESVILLE, Wis. — According to a letter from the School District of Janesville, a school liaison officer with the Janesville Police Department accidentally fired their weapon while at a middle school on Monday. The letter from Superintendent Mark Holzman said the officer was in their personal office at Edison...
JANESVILLE, WI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Firefighters extinguish fire on roof of downtown Madison building; cause under investigation

MADISON, Wis. — Investigators are working to determine what caused a fire at a downtown Madison business Wednesday evening. In an incident report, the Madison Fire Department said it got multiple calls around 6:15 p.m. about a fire at a building in the 1000 block of East Washington Avenue. Callers also said multiple people on the building’s roof were able...
MADISON, WI
WIFR

One hospitalized after shooting at Days Inn near Rockford

CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - One person is in the hospital with serious injuries following a shooting Tuesday near Rockford. Around 11:30 p.m., police arrived at the Days Inn, 220 S. Lyford Road, after receiving reports of a shooting victim in the parking lot. Investigators say the suspect knew the...
ROCKFORD, IL

