Delray Beach, FL

Click10.com

‘What’s gonna happen when we need them?’: Broward town will have no cops starting next month

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Come Oct. 1, there will be no police officers on duty in one Broward County town. That’s because the town of Pembroke Park’s contract with the Broward Sheriff’s Office expires at the end of the month and its long-delayed startup police department isn’t supposed to be ready to launch in February—and the town hasn’t negotiated a backup deal.
BOCANEWSNOW

Delray Beach Woman, 96, Dies In Crash With 99-Year-Old-Man

Intersection Of Jog Road And Normandy Lane. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A 96-year-old woman died Tuesday in a crash at Jog Road and Normandy Lane in Delray Beach. She was in a car driven by a 99-year-old man. According to the Palm Beach […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
BOCANEWSNOW

OUTRAGEOUS AGENTS: Realtor Anne Sturgis Arrested In Delray Beach

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Real Estate Agent Anne Sturgis is in jail early Wednesday morning following her arrest by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Sturgis was arrested for DUI back in April of 2021. She was additionally charged with reckless driving. Through […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Florida tow truck driver trying to repossess car fatally shoots man, police say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A South Florida tow truck driver fatally shot a man whose vehicle he was attempting to repossess on Wednesday, authorities said. The shooting occurred in Fort Lauderdale and police responded at 10:10 a.m. EDT after receiving several 911 calls, the Sun-Sentinel reported. Investigators said the tow truck driver was confronted by a man who owned the vehicle and “multiple shots” were fired.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
cw34.com

South Florida actress says report she was missing was false

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An actress from South Florida who was reported missing on Wednesday said the missing person reports were falsely filed by someone using her identity. The Delray Beach Police Department had announced it was searching for 35-year-old Jenna Jowers, known professionally as Jamie Noel, after...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Charges dropped against 3 nurses in Hollywood Hills nursing home case

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Charges were dropped Thursday against three nurses who were charged with aggravated manslaughter after 12 patients died at the Broward County nursing home where they worked. The administrator of the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills, however, is still expected to go to trial next month. In...
HOLLYWOOD, FL

