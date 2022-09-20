Read full article on original website
WPBF News 25
Lake Worth woman has car stolen with 2 dogs inside while at a CVS in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Paige Gemmel lives in Lake Work but swings by the CVS in Delray for necessities on the way to her kid's school pick-up. Around 3:30 p.m., she popped in for two minutes, which was just long enough for someone to steal her car with her dogs inside.
2 dogs safely recovered after SUV stolen in Delray Beach
Delray Beach police say that a stolen SUV, which had two dogs inside, was recovered with the animals safely inside.
Life without parole: Man pleads guilty to killing 2 relatives on July 4 weekend near West palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH — A 57-year-old suburban West Palm Beach man has received a life sentence without the possibility of parole after he pleaded guilty to killing two family members this past July. Guillermo Silva pleaded to two counts each of first-degree murder and sexual battery and one count...
Palm Beach Sheriff's Deputy Helps Homeless Family Living Out Of A Van
Deputy Kenneth Torrence discovered the family of eight in and around a van in a parking lot in Greenacres, then bought them breakfast, groceries and helped to place them in a hotel.
Body found floating in canal near Palm City
A body was found floating in a canal near Palm City, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.
Click10.com
‘What’s gonna happen when we need them?’: Broward town will have no cops starting next month
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Come Oct. 1, there will be no police officers on duty in one Broward County town. That’s because the town of Pembroke Park’s contract with the Broward Sheriff’s Office expires at the end of the month and its long-delayed startup police department isn’t supposed to be ready to launch in February—and the town hasn’t negotiated a backup deal.
Boca Raton man jailed after deadly DUI crash
Nearly one year later a Boca Raton man is now in jail for a DUI crash that left a motorcycle driver dead last November.
NBC Miami
Argument Over Air Conditioning Gets Heated in Wilton Manors, Ends With Arrest: Police
One man asked to lower the air conditioner setting because he was feeling hot, but the other man got hotter, ripped the thermostat off the wall, threatened and beat him with a gun, screwdriver, and knife, then held him captive, police said. Callen River Glover, 26, has been in the...
Delray Beach Woman, 96, Dies In Crash With 99-Year-Old-Man
Intersection Of Jog Road And Normandy Lane. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A 96-year-old woman died Tuesday in a crash at Jog Road and Normandy Lane in Delray Beach. She was in a car driven by a 99-year-old man. According to the Palm Beach […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
WPBF News 25
Residents across Palm Beach County prepare for possible hurricane
NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla. — AsTropical Depression Nine's path forecasts a hit to Florida as a hurricane, some residents are already preparing. In North Palm Beach, WPBF 25 News spoke with a number of people getting gas and getting prepared with gas canisters in hand. While the exact location...
Click10.com
Teen’s mother wants answers after brutal beating at West Broward High School
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A vicious beatdown that took place on a South Florida school campus was caught on camera, and now a mother, who just moved here with her son from Venezuela about 8 months ago is demanding answers. They told Local 10 News reporter Christian De La...
wqcs.org
Port St. Lucie: Pair Arrested on Allegations of Burglarizing the Homes of Two Asian American Business Owners
PSLPD Port St. Lucie - Friday September 23, 2022: Port St. Lucie and Miami police officers have arrested two people in connection with burglaries at the homes of two Asian American business owners in Port St. Lucie on September 9th. 23-year-old Miller Giovanny Salgado Carvajal of Miami and 29-year-old Derly...
OUTRAGEOUS AGENTS: Realtor Anne Sturgis Arrested In Delray Beach
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Real Estate Agent Anne Sturgis is in jail early Wednesday morning following her arrest by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Sturgis was arrested for DUI back in April of 2021. She was additionally charged with reckless driving. Through […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Florida tow truck driver trying to repossess car fatally shoots man, police say
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A South Florida tow truck driver fatally shot a man whose vehicle he was attempting to repossess on Wednesday, authorities said. The shooting occurred in Fort Lauderdale and police responded at 10:10 a.m. EDT after receiving several 911 calls, the Sun-Sentinel reported. Investigators said the tow truck driver was confronted by a man who owned the vehicle and “multiple shots” were fired.
WPBF News 25
3-year-old pit bull recovering after police say she received hundreds of wounds from dog fighting
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Pit bull mix Phoenix, estimated to be about three years old, has already been through a lifetime of abuse. But she has come out on the other side with such a sweet personality that her caretakers, the Witt family, renamed her Honey. Stay informed:...
cw34.com
South Florida actress says report she was missing was false
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An actress from South Florida who was reported missing on Wednesday said the missing person reports were falsely filed by someone using her identity. The Delray Beach Police Department had announced it was searching for 35-year-old Jenna Jowers, known professionally as Jamie Noel, after...
Click10.com
Charges dropped against 3 nurses in Hollywood Hills nursing home case
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Charges were dropped Thursday against three nurses who were charged with aggravated manslaughter after 12 patients died at the Broward County nursing home where they worked. The administrator of the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills, however, is still expected to go to trial next month. In...
WPBF News 25
'A different kind of pain': Martin County deputy hit by car vows to return to full strength
JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — Zeke Spence has a bandage on his hand and pain throughout his body. But he doesn’t need any of it to help him remember what happened last Thursday. That’s a day he’ll never forget. “Just a normal day,” Spence, a Martin County...
WPBF News 25
Port St. Lucie assistant police chief, sergeant on paid administrative leave after student-athlete recruiting complaint
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Two high-ranking Port St. Lucie Police officers are on paid administrative leave following an anonymous complaint raising questions about their role in recruiting student-athletes. The Port St. Lucie Assistant Police Chief and his brother, who is a sergeant with the police department, are both...
WSVN-TV
Broward police say county animal shelter is refusing to take in dogs they rescue
Some police departments say the Broward County animal shelter is turning away injured dogs, and tonight they are sounding the alarm. Here’s 7 Investigates with Karen Hensel. There have been concerns for years about how the Broward Animal Care Shelter has been run, but now it is police officers who are fed up and frustrated.
