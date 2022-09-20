(CBS DETROIT) - Mack Avenue on Detroit's east side was once a lively road in the city.Along the avenue, from East Grand Boulevard down to St. Jean Street, homes that used to shelter families are now gone or abandoned.Sidewalks that used to be walkable paths are now overgrown."This neighborhood, one of the oldest, have gone through all of these waves," said Detroit's official Historian Jamon Jordan."They've gone through white flight, they've gone through black middle-class flight. They've gone through the period of time when houses were being burned up on Devil's Night. Many times because homeowners themselves are burning their own...

DETROIT, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO