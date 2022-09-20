Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
City clears problematic blight next to Southwest Detroit church
The city of Detroit cleared blight next to Holy Cross Hungarian Church on the Southwest side this week. The collection of trash, dirt, and debris of a burned down house was finally hauled away. Holy Cross officials reached out to Help Me Hank for assistance to remove the eyesore that neighbored their place of worship.
Michigan’s Largest Utility Faces Pushback on Debt Sales and Shut-Offs as Company Asks for Rate Hike
As DTE Energy pushes for a rate increase, the state is taking a closer look at its sale of customer debt to collection agencies. The company’s use of shut-offs and response to outages are also drawing criticism.
planetdetroit.org
One of Detroit’s most powerful families is displacing east side residents
Co-published with BridgeDetroit. In May, a representative for Crown Enterprises, a real estate firm owned by the Moroun family, knocked on Savannah Lewis’ door and offered her $90,000 to move out of the home she has lived in for six decades. The 92-year-old said she was given three days’...
Decomposed body falls out of trash bin during garbage truck pickup in Michigan
DETROIT — A decomposed body fell out of a trash bin during a garbage truck pickup in Detroit, Michigan. According to WJBK, a body was found by a garbage truck worker who was picking up trash Wednesday afternoon around 4 p.m. Police told WJBK that the worker was emptying...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Complete closure of I-94 in Detroit this weekend — What to know
Drivers in Detroit will be facing a big detour next week as the Michigan Department of Transportation continues work on the Second Avenue bridge. I-94 will be closed between I-96 and I-75 for five days.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit garbage truck worker finds decomposed body in trash can
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A body was found by a garbage truck worker picking up trash Wednesday afternoon in Detroit. According to police, the employee was emptying cans in front of homes around 4 p.m. when he saw a body fall into the truck near Albion near Sturgis. Police said...
Tv20detroit.com
‘There’s nothing left.' After decades of decline, Highland Park fights for a future
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — To tell the story of Highland Park is to tell a tale of two cities. There is the Highland Park that gave birth to the assembly line and forged the middle class, with schools and hospitals and homes that were the envy of the world.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Improvements to seawall, docks to enhance WSCO Marine unit marina experience
TRENTON, Mich. – A marine unit Downriver will soon be breaking ground on a $1.4 million project that has been in the making for over 10 years, according to officials. On Monday, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office announced that the only marine base station on the Detroit River located in Elizabeth Park will have new improvements throughout many areas on the base. Some of these improvements include a site grading, seawall, custom guardrail, flocking dock, landscaping, power pedestals, and an electrical rack.
Downriver police boat dock, in need of repair for years, gets $1.4 million upgrade
The Wayne County Sheriff's Marine Unit — which, over decades, has helped save the lives of people, and pets, and recently guarded the president — is getting a new dock and seawall in Trenton by winter and larger, sturdier office space by next summer. "It makes for a...
Detroit riverfront mansion for sale at $2.2 million
Only a handful of single-family houses in Detroit can claim to have direct, private water frontage along the Detroit River. A home on the city's east side next door to the Manoogian Mansion is one of them and it’s on the market for $2.2 million. This waterfront home built in 1921 on a 0.69-acre lot boasts direct views of The Detroit Yacht Club on Belle Isle and of downtown Detroit from its backyard. ...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Decomposed body falls from trash bin during garbage truck pick-up in Detroit
DETROIT – A decomposed body fell out of a bin while a garbage truck was picking up trash Wednesday in Detroit. The discovery was made at 3:22 p.m. Wednesday (Sept. 21) in the 19600 block of Albion Avenue on the city’s east side. Officials said a garbage truck...
Food festivals, art fairs and Mary J. Blige coming to metro Detroit this weekend
Food, art, film and music are some of the events coming to metro Detroit this weekend. If you're looking for something to do, here's a list for you:
The evolution of a food desert: How a Detroit neighborhood lost its stores
(CBS DETROIT) - Mack Avenue on Detroit's east side was once a lively road in the city.Along the avenue, from East Grand Boulevard down to St. Jean Street, homes that used to shelter families are now gone or abandoned.Sidewalks that used to be walkable paths are now overgrown."This neighborhood, one of the oldest, have gone through all of these waves," said Detroit's official Historian Jamon Jordan."They've gone through white flight, they've gone through black middle-class flight. They've gone through the period of time when houses were being burned up on Devil's Night. Many times because homeowners themselves are burning their own...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit food truck owner learns to walk again, gets back to work after being intentionally run over
DETROIT (FOX 2) - After honking at a driver who drifted into her lane last December, the man followed Karla Willis and ran her over. "He decided to follow my vehicle, follow me to my company, wait for me to get out, and then run me over," she said. Willis,...
michiganchronicle.com
Get Out of Their Way: Neighborhood Leaders Speak Out on Housing Issues
Toyia Watts, 68, of Detroit, left, the president of her neighborhood Charlevoix Village Association, holds a picture of her mother, QT, who moved from Mississippi to Detroit with her husband to purchase the house Watts proudly stands in front of. Daisy Jackson, right, is the Field Street Block Club Vice President.
Flying bikes now for sale, but the price is leaving sticker shock
A taste of technology reminiscent of “Star Wars” or “The Jetsons” landed in Detroit, Mich., this month during the annual North American International Auto Show: a flying bike.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Where to find the best pizza in Metro Detroit, more stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Jason Carr: These are the 3 best pizza spots in Metro Detroit. Jason Carr ain’t messing around -- he’s ready to declare his favorite pizza...
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 people injured in BP refinery fire near Toledo
Two people have been reported injured in the BP refinery fire near Toledo. All staff members were accounted for. The refinery has been safely shut down as the response to the fire, which occurred around 7 p.m. Tuesday (Sept. 20), is still underway. Officials say a giant plume of black...
Police investigating break-in at American Coney Island in Detroit
Police are investigating a break-in at American Coney Island in Detroit. We're told the break-in happened at a side door of the American Coney Island business.
Tv20detroit.com
Spot the signs: Counterfeit bills showing up across metro Detroit
(WXYZ) — Would you know what to do if you were handed a counterfeit bill? Would you even recognize what it looks like?. As it turns out, counterfeit bills are showing up more and more frequently across metro Detroit and law enforcement is sounding the alarm. Irene Huddleston is...
