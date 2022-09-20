ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

City clears problematic blight next to Southwest Detroit church

The city of Detroit cleared blight next to Holy Cross Hungarian Church on the Southwest side this week. The collection of trash, dirt, and debris of a burned down house was finally hauled away. Holy Cross officials reached out to Help Me Hank for assistance to remove the eyesore that neighbored their place of worship.
fox2detroit.com

Detroit garbage truck worker finds decomposed body in trash can

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A body was found by a garbage truck worker picking up trash Wednesday afternoon in Detroit. According to police, the employee was emptying cans in front of homes around 4 p.m. when he saw a body fall into the truck near Albion near Sturgis. Police said...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Improvements to seawall, docks to enhance WSCO Marine unit marina experience

TRENTON, Mich. – A marine unit Downriver will soon be breaking ground on a $1.4 million project that has been in the making for over 10 years, according to officials. On Monday, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office announced that the only marine base station on the Detroit River located in Elizabeth Park will have new improvements throughout many areas on the base. Some of these improvements include a site grading, seawall, custom guardrail, flocking dock, landscaping, power pedestals, and an electrical rack.
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit riverfront mansion for sale at $2.2 million

Only a handful of single-family houses in Detroit can claim to have direct, private water frontage along the Detroit River. A home on the city's east side next door to the Manoogian Mansion is one of them and it’s on the market for $2.2 million. This waterfront home built in 1921 on a 0.69-acre lot boasts direct views of The Detroit Yacht Club on Belle Isle and of downtown Detroit from its backyard. ...
CBS Detroit

The evolution of a food desert: How a Detroit neighborhood lost its stores

(CBS DETROIT) - Mack Avenue on Detroit's east side was once a lively road in the city.Along the avenue, from East Grand Boulevard down to St. Jean Street, homes that used to shelter families are now gone or abandoned.Sidewalks that used to be walkable paths are now overgrown."This neighborhood, one of the oldest, have gone through all of these waves," said Detroit's official Historian Jamon Jordan."They've gone through white flight, they've gone through black middle-class flight. They've gone through the period of time when houses were being burned up on Devil's Night. Many times because homeowners themselves are burning their own...
michiganchronicle.com

Get Out of Their Way: Neighborhood Leaders Speak Out on Housing Issues

Toyia Watts, 68, of Detroit, left, the president of her neighborhood Charlevoix Village Association, holds a picture of her mother, QT, who moved from Mississippi to Detroit with her husband to purchase the house Watts proudly stands in front of. Daisy Jackson, right, is the Field Street Block Club Vice President.
ClickOnDetroit.com

2 people injured in BP refinery fire near Toledo

Two people have been reported injured in the BP refinery fire near Toledo. All staff members were accounted for. The refinery has been safely shut down as the response to the fire, which occurred around 7 p.m. Tuesday (Sept. 20), is still underway. Officials say a giant plume of black...
Tv20detroit.com

Spot the signs: Counterfeit bills showing up across metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — Would you know what to do if you were handed a counterfeit bill? Would you even recognize what it looks like?. As it turns out, counterfeit bills are showing up more and more frequently across metro Detroit and law enforcement is sounding the alarm. Irene Huddleston is...
