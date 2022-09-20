ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royal Oak, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Royal Oak, MI
Health
Local
Michigan Health
City
Detroit, MI
City
Southfield, MI
Royal Oak, MI
Society
City
Royal Oak, MI
Local
Michigan Society
ClickOnDetroit.com

‘Mommies on the Move’ drive-thru baby shower to happen Saturday

ANN ARBOR – First-time mothers can pick up free baby essentials this Saturday at a drive-thru community baby shower from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Destiny and Purpose Community Outreach will pass out supplies at the Prestige Storage facility at 626 N. Huron St. in Ypsilanti. A to-go lunch...
YPSILANTI, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Survivor#Nursing Shortage#Metro Detroit#Textbook#Charity#Beaumont Hospital
Arab American News

Henry Ford first in the state to offer new cancer-detecting blood test

A Michigan hospital network is the first hospital in Michigan to receive a blood test technology that detects cancer early, when it can be cured. Henry Ford Health, which has several hospitals in the Metro Detroit area, is among an early group of healthcare providers that will offer Galleri, a “Multi-Cancer Early Detection (MCED) blood test” developed by the healthcare company GRAIL.
MICHIGAN STATE
HometownLife.com

Nurse-midwives come to Trinity Health in Livonia to work with expectant mothers

For centuries, midwives have been used to help women deliver babies. The idea of a midwife may sound old-fashioned, but the practice of midwifery has evolved. Now considered certified medical professionals, nurse-midwives can play an important role in a woman’s journey through pregnancy. Certified nurse-midwives are nurses who specialize...
LIVONIA, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
NewsBreak
Charities
ClickOnDetroit.com

Jason Carr: These are the 3 best pizza spots in Metro Detroit

The best pizza in Metro Detroit is Tania’s out of a liquor store in Royal Oak at 13 and Crooks. You could look at this pie and think, that’s a pie. It has a crust on top of the toppings. And I know that sounds weird but it is brushed with butter and dusted with garlic.
ROYAL OAK, MI
WILX-TV

Of Heumann Interest: Ann Emmerich’s family broadcasting ties

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Of Heumann Interest story is a little different. It’s not a sports story, but the story of one family that produced two notable Michigan broadcasters. When I was a kid in Detroit, one of my broadcast idols was a man named Jerry...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Morning anchor Evrod Cassimy decides to leave WDIV after 9 years

Detroit. After nine years, I have chosen to leave WDIV Local 4 News. I knew this moment would come some day but that doesn’t make this any easier. Detroit has become my home. I started here when I was 28 years old and now at 38, I have spent some of my most memorable moments in this incredible city.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Canton woman, Oak Park man charged after 34-year-old murdered in Detroit

DETROIT – A Canton Township woman and an Oak Park man are facing charges after a 34-year-old was murdered in Detroit. Police were in the area of West Elizabeth and Clifford streets at 2:07 a.m. May 30 when they heard gunshots. They searched the area and found Akeem Stevens, 34, of Detroit, suffering from a gunshot wound.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Memorial barbecue planned for slain Detroit Officer Loren Courts

DETROIT – A memorial barbecue is planned for slain Detroit Officer Loren Courts, who lost his life in the line of duty back in July. The barbecue will be held at the Berkley American Legion on Saturday (Oct. 8) at 4 p.m. Gates, beer tent, and lounge will be open at noon.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy