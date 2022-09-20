Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
How to earn more to afford gas and groceries in DetroitInstaworkDetroit, MI
Couple Still Missing 45 Years Later After Flying Airplane To Northern MichiganKyle SchepperleyNew Haven, MI
3 Cities in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMichigan State
Related
fox2detroit.com
Detroit food truck owner learns to walk again, gets back to work after being intentionally run over
DETROIT (FOX 2) - After honking at a driver who drifted into her lane last December, the man followed Karla Willis and ran her over. "He decided to follow my vehicle, follow me to my company, wait for me to get out, and then run me over," she said. Willis,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police search for 2 who broke into American Coney Island, stole empty cash register
DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is searching for two suspects who broke into American Coney Island and stole an empty cash register. The incident occurred at 5:33 a.m. Thursday (Sept. 22) in the 100 block of West Lafayette in Detroit. The suspects fled on foot. Detectives are investigating...
Detroit church robbed of donations set to be raffled during fundraiser
Volunteers at St. Hyacinth Roman Catholic Church in Detroit's Poletown neighborhood say they were robbed earlier this week.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Bystanders honored for using CPR, saving man’s life after he collapsed at Ann Arbor park
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Jerry Parris’ life was saved by a pair of bystanders who knew just what to do when he fell into cardiac arrest. The two men and first responders who rescued Parris were recognized during Thursday’s event. It happened on April 10, 2022, around...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local mom: 5-year-old's school bus drops him off over an hour late
Jasmine Bell lives in Pontiac and works as a pizza delivery driver. The 32-year-old has six kids, one of them is Amari, who was diagnosed with autism last year.
ClickOnDetroit.com
After years of hard work Mama Shu’s Homework House to open in Highland Park
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – Mama Shu wanted to create a safe place for children to study in her Highland Park neighborhood and now that dream is becoming a reality with the opening of the Homework House. “Mama Shu” Harris lost both her sons -- one to a hit and...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police want help finding 18-year-old missing for nearly 2 weeks
DETROIT – Police are looking for an 18-year-old boy who left home and didn’t return. Sean Taylor has been missing since 9 p.m. on Sept. 11. He was last seen in the 14300 block of Whitcomb. He was wearing a black t-shirt, gray sweatpants and white flip flops....
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘Mommies on the Move’ drive-thru baby shower to happen Saturday
ANN ARBOR – First-time mothers can pick up free baby essentials this Saturday at a drive-thru community baby shower from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Destiny and Purpose Community Outreach will pass out supplies at the Prestige Storage facility at 626 N. Huron St. in Ypsilanti. A to-go lunch...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox2detroit.com
Oxford school massacre updates • 3 juveniles charged in Fraser teen's death • Blight near Detroit daycare
THURSDAY NEWS HIT - Ethan Crumbley is back in court for his monthly adult jail review, the required hearing that juveniles staying in an adult facility must have for a judge to assess the needs of the person incarcerated. And Circuit Court Judge presiding over the decisions has maintained that...
Arab American News
Henry Ford first in the state to offer new cancer-detecting blood test
A Michigan hospital network is the first hospital in Michigan to receive a blood test technology that detects cancer early, when it can be cured. Henry Ford Health, which has several hospitals in the Metro Detroit area, is among an early group of healthcare providers that will offer Galleri, a “Multi-Cancer Early Detection (MCED) blood test” developed by the healthcare company GRAIL.
HometownLife.com
Nurse-midwives come to Trinity Health in Livonia to work with expectant mothers
For centuries, midwives have been used to help women deliver babies. The idea of a midwife may sound old-fashioned, but the practice of midwifery has evolved. Now considered certified medical professionals, nurse-midwives can play an important role in a woman’s journey through pregnancy. Certified nurse-midwives are nurses who specialize...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Where to find the best pizza in Metro Detroit, more stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Jason Carr: These are the 3 best pizza spots in Metro Detroit. Jason Carr ain’t messing around -- he’s ready to declare his favorite pizza...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ClickOnDetroit.com
Royal Oak library fights back against calls for banning books with riff on Rock and Roll concert shirt
ROYAL OAK, Mich. – According to the American Library Association, 2022 is on track to see a record attempt at banning books at public libraries, universities, and schools which is why librarians in Royal Oak are bringing awareness to book bans with a riff on a Rock and Roll concert shirt.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Jason Carr: These are the 3 best pizza spots in Metro Detroit
The best pizza in Metro Detroit is Tania’s out of a liquor store in Royal Oak at 13 and Crooks. You could look at this pie and think, that’s a pie. It has a crust on top of the toppings. And I know that sounds weird but it is brushed with butter and dusted with garlic.
ClickOnDetroit.com
19-year-old man attacked by woman with machete while riding bike to work in Macomb County
MT. CLEMENS, Mich. – A 19-year-old man was attacked by a woman with a machete while riding his bicycle to work Friday morning in Macomb County. The attack happened around 7 a.m. Friday (Sept. 23) in the area of Church Street and Gratiot Avenue in Mt. Clemens. The 19-year-old...
WILX-TV
Of Heumann Interest: Ann Emmerich’s family broadcasting ties
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Of Heumann Interest story is a little different. It’s not a sports story, but the story of one family that produced two notable Michigan broadcasters. When I was a kid in Detroit, one of my broadcast idols was a man named Jerry...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning anchor Evrod Cassimy decides to leave WDIV after 9 years
Detroit. After nine years, I have chosen to leave WDIV Local 4 News. I knew this moment would come some day but that doesn’t make this any easier. Detroit has become my home. I started here when I was 28 years old and now at 38, I have spent some of my most memorable moments in this incredible city.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Canton woman, Oak Park man charged after 34-year-old murdered in Detroit
DETROIT – A Canton Township woman and an Oak Park man are facing charges after a 34-year-old was murdered in Detroit. Police were in the area of West Elizabeth and Clifford streets at 2:07 a.m. May 30 when they heard gunshots. They searched the area and found Akeem Stevens, 34, of Detroit, suffering from a gunshot wound.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Memorial barbecue planned for slain Detroit Officer Loren Courts
DETROIT – A memorial barbecue is planned for slain Detroit Officer Loren Courts, who lost his life in the line of duty back in July. The barbecue will be held at the Berkley American Legion on Saturday (Oct. 8) at 4 p.m. Gates, beer tent, and lounge will be open at noon.
Comments / 1