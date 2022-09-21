EC police officer taken to hospital after 2-car collision

The N.C. Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle accident involving an Elizabeth City police vehicle that resulted a police officer being transported for medical treatment.

The accident occurred shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday at 1873 W. Ehringhaus Street at Port Elizabeth Centre, according to police radio traffic.

A police officer was heard reporting to central communications that he had just been involved in an accident after another vehicle pulled out in front of him. The officer, who was not identified in the traffic, reported experiencing neck and back pain and Elizabeth City Fire Station 1 and Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Service personnel were dispatched to the scene.

About five minutes later another officer at the scene reported that the patrol car suffered damage to its front right side. The other vehicle, a Honda of unknown model, suffered damage to its right-side rear bumper.

Interim Elizabeth City Police Chief Phil Webster said around 2:30 p.m. that the officer was transported Sentara Albemarle Medical Center but his condition was unknown. The Highway Patrol is investigating, Webster said.

It is unknown if any other vehicle occupants were treated for injuries.