Elizabeth City, NC

EC police officer taken to hospital after 2-car collision

By By Chris Day Multimedia Editor
The Daily Advance
 2 days ago

The N.C. Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle accident involving an Elizabeth City police vehicle that resulted a police officer being transported for medical treatment.

The accident occurred shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday at 1873 W. Ehringhaus Street at Port Elizabeth Centre, according to police radio traffic.

A police officer was heard reporting to central communications that he had just been involved in an accident after another vehicle pulled out in front of him. The officer, who was not identified in the traffic, reported experiencing neck and back pain and Elizabeth City Fire Station 1 and Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Service personnel were dispatched to the scene.

About five minutes later another officer at the scene reported that the patrol car suffered damage to its front right side. The other vehicle, a Honda of unknown model, suffered damage to its right-side rear bumper.

Interim Elizabeth City Police Chief Phil Webster said around 2:30 p.m. that the officer was transported Sentara Albemarle Medical Center but his condition was unknown. The Highway Patrol is investigating, Webster said.

It is unknown if any other vehicle occupants were treated for injuries.

Comments / 1

The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City, NC
The Daily Advance is published in Elizabeth City, N.C. and serves an area of five mostly rural counties in the northeastern corner of North Carolina. They include Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Chowan counties. Because of the business and developmental links in the region, The Daily Advance coverage also frequently reaches into Gates and Dare counties

