Parma police asking for public’s help after dog stolen from yard

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — Parma police are asking for the public’s help in searching for a dog stolen from a backyard.

Two females reportedly took the Australian Shepard from a residence on Grovewood Avenue around 5 p.m. on Sept. 8. The incident was observed at the time, and police are now working to identify the woman below:

Those who may know anything about the incident are asked to call police at 440-887-7373 Ext. 8512.

