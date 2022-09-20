ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parma, OH

Parma police asking for public’s help after dog stolen from yard

By Laura Morrison
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 2 days ago

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — Parma police are asking for the public’s help in searching for a dog stolen from a backyard.

Two females reportedly took the Australian Shepard from a residence on Grovewood Avenue around 5 p.m. on Sept. 8. The incident was observed at the time, and police are now working to identify the woman below:

Those who may know anything about the incident are asked to call police at 440-887-7373 Ext. 8512.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

