Chicago homeless population exceeded 65,000 in 2021, advocates say

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — The Chicago Coalition for the Homeless said many in the homeless community are not being counted — and that change is needed.

In its Illinois State of Homelessness Report, the organization said the federal government is undercounting the number of people experiencing homelessness by only including those in shelters or living on the streets.

The Chicago Coalition for the Homeless said any estimates should include people who are temporarily staying with others, including those who are couch surfing, adult children living at home with their parents, or multiple families in one home.

It said when those groups are included, the number of people experiencing homelessness increases substantially.

For example, by the coalition’s estimate, 65,611 people experienced homelessness in Chicago in 2020, compared to the HUD count of 5,390 — a difference of more than 60,000.

The Chicago Coalition for the Homeless wants all groups counted so that funding and other resources will be made available to more people experiencing homelessness.

