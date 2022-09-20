Read full article on original website
5 Reasons your Kids are gonna love the Central Washington Fair
The Central Washington State Fair is kicking off its first day, we were invited early to check out some of the attractions and get a first taste of some of the new foods this year. The whole time we were walking around I couldn't help but think "I would have loved this when I was a kid." This got us brainstorming the five biggest reasons your kids will love the fair this year.
Leavenworth Oktoberfest Exciting Move to Wenatchee. Have Tickets?
There's so much to enjoy this time of year in Central Washington. From the Central Washington State Fair to the Fresh Hop Ale Festival, the next month is chock full of annual events. One event that is celebrating its 24th year is going to be celebrated in a whole new...
You Can Find This Yummy Lemon Cheesecake Ice Cream in Yakima Here
This Lemon Cheesecake Ice Cream I found is so yummy that I have got to rave about it. I found the lemon cheesecake in a grocery store in Yakima and it is so delicious that I am afraid it will be pulled off the shelves. It seems whenever I fall in love with something, it disappears or is no longer available.
What Yakima Can’t Bring to the Central Washington State Fair
If you’re attending the fair this year for the food or any other reason don't forget about the increase in security. Kathy Kramer, President and CEO of State Fair Park urges everyone to check the items that are banned from entering the gates. Kramer says "for those folks that carry and have conceal permits - we are NOT allowing concealed weapons into the Fair. We are conducting wanding at all gates and increased bag checks. We will have lots of signage at the gates for prohibited items."
Thousands Expected To Watch Yakima’s Sunfair Parade
It's time for the 61st annual Sunfair Parade in downtown Yakima on Saturday, September 24. The parade starts at 10:00 am and follows the same route starting at the corner of 16th and Yakima Ave and winding its way down Yakima Avenue to Naches Avenue. The Sunfair Parade board selected...
Let Yakima Transit Drive You to The Central Washington State Fair
Every year many who attend the fair avoid parking and traffic problems by grabbing a ride to the fair from Yakima Transit. You can do that again this year. A press release from the city says the buses will be providing rides to the Central Washington State Fair throughout its 10-day run. Shuttle buses will run continuously from three locations at Gateway Center (home to Target and other stores).
See This Beautiful Horse Take a Dip in a Yakima County Pool
A horse walks into a pool. The homeowner says, “Why the long face...AND WHY ARE YOU IN MY POOL?”. This summer has been an extremely hot one in Yakima County. We saw temperatures reach over 107 degrees on some days. Needless to say, it was a brutal summer. That is why we really don’t blame this adorable horse for taking a dip in a Yakima County resident’s pool.
Day 13 as Search Continues For Missing Yakima Boy
He's still missing. Friday marks day 13 since 4-year-old Lucian of Yakima was reported missing from Sarge Hubbard Park. Even though the massive search was scaled back last week local authorities like Yakima Police and the Yakima County Sheriff's Office are still involved. The search is now being handled by the family, friends and other volunteers who are searching for any sign of the boy.
Red Light Emphasis Patrols Being Planned in Yakima
Yakima Police are planning a major traffic emphasis patrol later this month to help put a stop to drivers who speed through red lights in the city. The Yakima Police Department traffic unit was canceled last year because of a lack of officers but the chief says the department is slowly building back the unit because of the great need on city streets.
Concerned About Safety In Yakima? Attend the Thursday Forum
If you live in the city of Yakima you may be concerned about a number of things including traffic, economic development and security. The Yakima City Council is also concerned and council member Matt Brown wants to hear your concerns during a forum Thursday at the Harman Center. Brown is hosting the city forum from 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm.
Tight Security At Central Washington State Fair
You may not even notice it but it's an important part of the upcoming Central Washington State Fair. It's security and Yakima Police will be working closely with fair security to make sure your visit is fun and safe. Fair officials say they will still check for illegal items in purses and other things people carry into the event.
Yakima Teen Facing Charges After Shooting and Crash
A 17-year-old driver involved in a deadly crash on Friday is now sitting in the Yakima Juvenile Jail facing a charge of Vehicular Homicide. Yakima Police Capt. Jay Seely says the teen is a well known gang member in Yakima who was driving an Audi Friday night fleeing from a shooting at a downtown intersection when he crashed into a vehicle at North 3rd Avenue and Lincoln Avenue. A mother and daughter were killed in the crash. Seely says they believe the teen was traveling on Lincoln Avenue between 60 and 70 mph when he crashed happened.
Police Identify Three Killed in Yakima Shooting and Crash
Last Friday three people were killed in a shooting and crash and Yakima Police have released the identities of those who died. Police have identified 21-year-old Yaelin Arreola, as the driver of an Audi who died after being shot during an exchange of gunfire between two vehicles at the intersection of South First Street and East Yakima Avenue. After the shooting the Audi, then driven by a 17-year-old crashed into a vehicle at Lincoln Avenue and North 3rd Avenue. Police identified the two women killed in that crash as 52-year-old Maria Norma Carillo-Reyes and her daughter 21-year-old, Maria Torres Carillo. Authorities say they believe the Audi was traveling between 60 and 70 mph when it crashed into the ladies' vehicle.
Yakima Authorities Warn of Phone Scam
The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is warning a scammer is trying to impersonate a Sergeant in the office. Sheriff's officials say the scammer is calling people in Yakima saying he's Sgt. William Boyer. They say "Fake Boyer" is leaving voicemails saying he'd like to talk to you about an ongoing legal matter. If you call back the number you risk becoming a victim of a scam.
