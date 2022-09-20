Shout out to everyone who has been helping put up our Tennessee South Cumberland rebranding signs. So far, Beersheba, Altamont and Tracy City has theirs up, and Monteagle and Pelham have started, but more to go. Big thanks to Mosaic Recovery Center for their “let’s do this” efforts, Doug and Tyler Hankins the dynamic duo, LeTease King and her crew who were first out of the gate, the 1st dude Gerald Barrett who made Jana happy with the results, Joe Lurgio and the Caverns team who always help when needed, the city crew at Monteagle and Tracy who love their towns, and Dominic and Rick with the Tennessee South Cumberland Tourism Partnership who made it all happen. Everyone is playing team, and that is something to hang our hats on. The signs look fabulous!

MONTEAGLE, TN ・ 9 HOURS AGO