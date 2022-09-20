ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coffee County, TN

On Target News

CCCHS Volleyball Wins Again

Coffee County hosted Warren County in volleyball action on Thursday in Manchester. The Lady Raiders powered past the Lady Pioneers in 4 sets, 3-1 (25-18, 18-25, 25-20 and 25-9. Kurry Neel was outstanding with 12 kills and Madison Pruitt helped her teammates with 20 assists. A celebration took place on...
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Meet the Nolensville seniors responsible for the most explosive offense in Williamson County

On Friday night in Nolensville, the Knights put on a show that was simultaneously impressive and typical. Two minutes in, running back Samson Johnson ran in a touchdown for the first points of the game. Five minutes later, quarterback Coby Walton found Dylan Northcutt in the end zone. Four minutes after that, Walton connected with Chance Fitzgerald and the result was paydirt.
NOLENSVILLE, TN
On Target News

Firebirds Overpower Wildcats in Region Battle

The Pearl Cohn Firebirds scored touchdowns on their first six possessions to cruise past the Tullahoma Wildcats 45-0 Friday night in Nashville. Pearl Cohn took advantage of Wildcat miscues, cashing in turnover for points and short fields to set up scores to build a 35 point advantage in the first quarter. Tullahoma got a couple of stops in the second quarter to limit the Firebirds to just 10 more points before the break and then a running clock brought the second half which featured numerous backups on both sides to a quick end.
TULLAHOMA, TN
On Target News

Coffee County gets past Tullahoma in Volleyball

Coffee County picked up a four set (3-1) win over Tullahoma in volleyball play on Wednesday night at the Joe Frank Patch gymnasium. The Lady Raiders (14-10 overall) won set one 27-25, 25-14 in set two with Lady Cats winning set three 25-19 and Coffee County getting the fourth set 25-20.
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
Grundy County Herald

This, That and the Other

Shout out to everyone who has been helping put up our Tennessee South Cumberland rebranding signs. So far, Beersheba, Altamont and Tracy City has theirs up, and Monteagle and Pelham have started, but more to go. Big thanks to Mosaic Recovery Center for their “let’s do this” efforts, Doug and Tyler Hankins the dynamic duo, LeTease King and her crew who were first out of the gate, the 1st dude Gerald Barrett who made Jana happy with the results, Joe Lurgio and the Caverns team who always help when needed, the city crew at Monteagle and Tracy who love their towns, and Dominic and Rick with the Tennessee South Cumberland Tourism Partnership who made it all happen. Everyone is playing team, and that is something to hang our hats on. The signs look fabulous!
MONTEAGLE, TN
On Target News

Coffee County Mayor Judd Matheny announces Temporary New County Attorney

Coffee County Mayor Judd Matheny has chosen long time Coffee County resident and attorney, Ed North as the temporary part time Coffee County Attorney, effective Oct. 1, 2022. Robert ‘Bob” Huskey announced his retirement to the full County Commission meeting on September 13, 2022. Bob Huskey has honorably performed nearly two decades of service to the citizens of Coffee County in addition to his private practice and an illustrious career as a JAG officer in the United States Army.
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Stockard on the Stump: MTSU recycles embattled state senator, county mayor

Despite paying a $135,000 civil penalty for campaign finance violations, former state Senator and Rutherford County Mayor Bill Ketron landed a plum job this week with MTSU. Ketron, who lost both as a Democrat and Republican to Nancy Allen for the county mayor’s seat in the ’90s before winning a Senate seat, will be the […] The post Stockard on the Stump: MTSU recycles embattled state senator, county mayor appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Grundy County Herald

3 airlifted after wreck on SR-56

A a passenger truck and a semi-truck collided around 9 a.m. this morning on SR-56 near Buddy Meeks Road in Tracy City. The crash resulted in three people being transported via helicopter to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga. Michael McGee, Nancy Hobbs and an unidentified child were traveling north on SR-...
TRACY CITY, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Wedding venue on Bedford County farm hits legal snag with 'Right to Farm Act'

The intent of the Tennessee Right to Farm Act, passed in 1982, was to keep local zoning and neighbors who don’t like farm activities from interfering with farmers. The Right to Farm Act and a recent Tennessee Court of Appeals ruling, allow farmers to supplement their income by hosting events and other recreational activities — including weddings and farmers’ markets.
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN
