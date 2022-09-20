ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

State legislators looking to launch investigation into Gov. DeSantis' migrant flights

By Jacqueline Quynh
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1shfow_0i3Wr9vo00

Rally held to protest migrant flights

MIAMI - Florida could join the Bexar Sheriff's Office out of Texas in launching its own investigation against Governor Ron DeSantis for moving migrants to Martha's Vineyard.

"We're also looking at legal avenues to have the Department of Justice investigate some of the activities that we've had we've seen already that investigations have commenced in Texas," Rep. Dotie Joseph told CBS 4.

Joseph is also questioning how the governor was able to pay for the flights.

"Was it legal?  That is going to be an investigation that people are calling for; the funds that were used based on our understanding so far is interest from American Rescue Plan dollars," she said.

Speaking in Bradenton this Tuesday, Governor Ron DeSantis addressed his motivation behind last week's move.

"Because it's our view that borders should be secure and we want Biden to reinstitute policies like remain in Mexico, and make sure people aren't overwhelming. But short of that if you believe in open borders then it's the sanctuary jurisdictions who should have to bear the brunt of the open borders. So that's what we're doing," DeSantis said.

And there are still growing concerns that more migrants could be moved.  "It's not up to him, it's a federal issue," Adelys Ferro with the Venezuelan American Caucus said

Ferro says these migrants were going through the proper channels.

"It's about using people that is crossing the border, that are already here waiting for their hearings, for political asylum.  Those are people that already have rights. Even if he does it to just one that's a human rights violation," she said.

Other Venezuelans say the move doesn't look like it's aimed at helping migrants.

"I feel bad for the people that are coming into this country because I know they're looking for opportunity.  I don't approve" a Maricela Salas said.

Now the migrants who were flown last week have come together to file a class action lawsuit against DeSantis.  They allege they were given misleading information and told lies about where they were going.

Comments / 45

giddyup
2d ago

welcome to the USA where democrats encourage you to illegally enter this country and be talked into lawsuits by democrat plane and buss chasing lawyers.

Reply(33)
14
Connie Sharp
2d ago

This is just more democrats wanting to stop REPUBLICANS anyway they can.More democrats wanting to waste more money so the United States can flat go broke.

Reply
6
Bryan
2d ago

U.S. Constitution Amendment 11 which states-The Judicial power of the United States shall not be construed to extend to any suit in law or equity, commenced or prosecuted against one of the United States by Citizens of another State, or by Citizens or Subjects of any Foreign State.

Reply
2
