State legislators looking to launch investigation into Gov. DeSantis' migrant flights

MIAMI - Florida could join the Bexar Sheriff's Office out of Texas in launching its own investigation against Governor Ron DeSantis for moving migrants to Martha's Vineyard.

"We're also looking at legal avenues to have the Department of Justice investigate some of the activities that we've had we've seen already that investigations have commenced in Texas," Rep. Dotie Joseph told CBS 4.

Joseph is also questioning how the governor was able to pay for the flights.

"Was it legal? That is going to be an investigation that people are calling for; the funds that were used based on our understanding so far is interest from American Rescue Plan dollars," she said.

Speaking in Bradenton this Tuesday, Governor Ron DeSantis addressed his motivation behind last week's move.

"Because it's our view that borders should be secure and we want Biden to reinstitute policies like remain in Mexico, and make sure people aren't overwhelming. But short of that if you believe in open borders then it's the sanctuary jurisdictions who should have to bear the brunt of the open borders. So that's what we're doing," DeSantis said.

And there are still growing concerns that more migrants could be moved. "It's not up to him, it's a federal issue," Adelys Ferro with the Venezuelan American Caucus said

Ferro says these migrants were going through the proper channels.

"It's about using people that is crossing the border, that are already here waiting for their hearings, for political asylum. Those are people that already have rights. Even if he does it to just one that's a human rights violation," she said.

Other Venezuelans say the move doesn't look like it's aimed at helping migrants.

"I feel bad for the people that are coming into this country because I know they're looking for opportunity. I don't approve" a Maricela Salas said.

Now the migrants who were flown last week have come together to file a class action lawsuit against DeSantis. They allege they were given misleading information and told lies about where they were going.