Sorry everyone of them are here Illegally. They should have ABSOLUTELY no rights at all except to be sent back from wherever they came from. I also do not believe Governor DeSantis and Governor Abbott did anything wrong.
those ppl signed a consent form to go to MV. the ppl in MV lied to them telling them the armed military was taking them to a dorm. they weren't given a choice to go to the military Base. are they being kept there by force now? the political left sent attys to them (those ppl didnt request attys) for the sole purpose of using those ppl to persecute gov desantis. political puppets is what they are being used for by the LEFT.not to mention admin has been shipping them all over the country in the middle of the night w/I consulting or informing those communities or states. did they have a choice on bidens planes & buses? USE YOUR HEAD & COMMON SENSE!
Comments / 14