Workers seriously injured after semi-truck trailer falls on top of them at Macomb County Kroger distribution center

CHESTERFIELD TWP. (WWJ) – Two workers are hospitalized after part of a semi-truck fell on them while working at a Kroger distribution center in Macomb County on Tuesday.

Chesterfield Township police were called out to the distribution center on 23 Mile Road, west of Gratiot Avenue, around noon after the incident.

Officials say a 22-year-old from Davison and a 25-year-old from Clay Township were working underneath a semi-truck box trailer when supports gave way, crashing down on top of them.

A third worker, a 42-year-old from Lapeer, was uninjured and was able to help the others until first responders arrived.

Medics took the victims to a hospital with serious injuries. Officials say the 22-year-old suffered serious chest injuries, while the 25-year-old had severe leg injuries.

Both workers were said to be in stable condition Tuesday evening.

Authorities have not released any further details about the incident, which is still under investigation.

Officials said no criminal activity is suspected.

