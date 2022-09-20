ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb County, MI

Workers seriously injured after semi-truck trailer falls on top of them at Macomb County Kroger distribution center

By Wwj Newsroom
 2 days ago

CHESTERFIELD TWP. (WWJ) – Two workers are hospitalized after part of a semi-truck fell on them while working at a Kroger distribution center in Macomb County on Tuesday.

Chesterfield Township police were called out to the distribution center on 23 Mile Road, west of Gratiot Avenue, around noon after the incident.

Officials say a 22-year-old from Davison and a 25-year-old from Clay Township were working underneath a semi-truck box trailer when supports gave way, crashing down on top of them.

A third worker, a 42-year-old from Lapeer, was uninjured and was able to help the others until first responders arrived.

Medics took the victims to a hospital with serious injuries. Officials say the 22-year-old suffered serious chest injuries, while the 25-year-old had severe leg injuries.

Both workers were said to be in stable condition Tuesday evening.

Authorities have not released any further details about the incident, which is still under investigation.

Officials said no criminal activity is suspected.

Comments / 6

james bagos
2d ago

They make safety support jacks that you put under the fifth wheel plate to add additional support for the trailer besides the trailers own landing gear supports.

Dottie
2d ago

Hope both of these hard working young men will be okay.💞

CBS Detroit

MSP: Woman killed in crash after losing control of car on I-94

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police say a woman was killed in a vehicle crash after losing control of her car on Interstate 94 early Wednesday morning in Detroit.MSP says at about 3:20 a.m., the woman was driving in a passenger vehicle on the eastbound freeway near Woodward Avenue when she struck a center concrete median.Police say the woman was partially ejected and was crushed between the median and her car. She was pronounced dead at the scene.State police say are awaiting the medical examiner's report. They say the woman was identified and they were working to notify her family.
DETROIT, MI
wsgw.com

Man Arrested in Bay County After Hiding in Woods

Police in Bay County arrested a man who hid in a wooded area for several hours on Saturday. Around 7:15 P.M., police were sent to the 2100 block of Davis Street in Gibson Township after receiving a call about a distraught man hitting his vehicle and chasing chickens after driving through Bently Park. Police say 33-year-old Tony Brissette then ran into the woods with a .22 caliber rifle. When police arrived, he taunted them to come find him. After several hours, a state police helicopter spotted him as police on the ground prepared to move in with an armored vehicle. However, Brissette surrendered peacefully before police made their move.
BAY COUNTY, MI
