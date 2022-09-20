ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Toby Hazlewood

Democratic County Commissioner Endorses Ron DeSantis for Second Term As Florida’s Governor

Switching allegiances or a decision based on issues?. Governor Ron DeSantisGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On September 20, the County Commissioner for Palm Beach County, Florida - David Kerner - offered his formal backing to the Republican Governor Ron DeSantis as he seeks reelection in forthcoming midterms. The key thing to note?
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Miami

Florida Governor Suspends Joe Martinez After Miami-Dade Commissioner's Arrest

Embattled Miami-Dade County Commissioner Joe Martinez was suspended Tuesday by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis following Martinez's arrest last month on corruption charges. DeSantis' office issued a statement announcing the suspension, saying the suspension was "in the best interest of the residents of Miami-Dade County." He added a commissioner would be appointed to fill Martinez's District 11 seat in the coming weeks.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Democratic Palm Beach County Commissioner endorses Ron DeSantis’ re-election bid

Gov. DeSantis has made provoking the opposition party part of his signature style, but at least one elected Democrat doesn't mind. Given the way he routinely bashes their party’s standard-bearer, courting Democrats doesn’t appear to be on Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ to-do list. But his campaign is nevertheless announcing he’s got at least one Democrat in his corner.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

National teachers union leader: Ron DeSantis targets teachers with ‘demagoguing and fearmongering’

The Governor has said he's guarding against 'indoctrination' in the new laws regarding schools. An SOS call went out for Florida schools — and Broward County schools in particular — as the President of one of the nation’s largest teachers unions Wednesday decried the state of Florida’s education under the leadership of Gov. Ron DeSantis.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Miami

6 to Know: Video Shows Miami Landlord Yelling Racial Slurs at Business Employee

No. 1 - A Florida Keys boat captain is facing a manslaughter charge in connection with a May parasailing incident that left a woman dead. Daniel Gavin Couch, 49, was booked into jail Thursday, Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said. The victim, 33-year-old Alaparthi, was parasailing with her 10-year-old son and 9-year-old nephew back on May 30 when the winds picked up and slammed them into the old Seven Mile Bridge west of Marathon, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials said. With the parasail pegged, the captain cut the line tethered to the three victims, an FWC report said. They were dropped from an unknown height and were dragged through the surface of the water until the parasail collided with the bridge. An arrest warrant released Thursday said Couch and a crew member had tried to bring Alaparthi and the two kids down with the winch but couldn't due to the strong winds.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

‘What’s gonna happen when we need them?’: Broward town will have no cops starting next month

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Come Oct. 1, there will be no police officers on duty in one Broward County town. That’s because the town of Pembroke Park’s contract with the Broward Sheriff’s Office expires at the end of the month and its long-delayed startup police department isn’t supposed to be ready to launch in February—and the town hasn’t negotiated a backup deal.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Washington Examiner

Tales of a school board warrior

The youngest of three children in a proud Irish family, Bridget Ziegler says most of her childhood memories, growing up in the 1980s and ’90s in a Chicago suburb and later in Michigan, are of food and family. She was a performer, too — like the time at her older sister’s birthday party when Ziegler made sure the camera found her, arms raised, stealing the spotlight.
SARASOTA, FL
Miami New Times

Historic Takeover: Miami Commissioners Move to Oust Virginia Key Beach Trustees

At a meeting rife with outcry surrounding the embattled Virginia Key, the City of Miami Commission quietly voted to take control of a historic portion of the island. The commissioners voted unanimously at the September 13 meeting to amend the city code and put themselves in charge of the park trust that operates the historic Virginia Key beach — the first beach that Black Miami-Dade County residents were officially allowed to use during the segregation era.
MIAMI, FL
floridapolitics.com

Florida issues first medical marijuana license to Black-owned business

'To say this has been a long time coming is more than an understatement.'. Six years after Florida voters approved a medical marijuana ballot measure, and six months after the Department of Health accepted applications, the first Black-owned business received its license to grow and sell marijuana for medicinal use.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

FBI takes over investigation into reported abduction in SW Miami-Dade

MIAMI - The Federal Bureau of Investigation has taken over an investigation into a reported abduction in SW Miami-Dade.Police said the call came in Thursday, at approximately 2:30 p.m., as Miami-Dade police responded to the 4700 block of SW 87th Place.Authorities confirmed their investigation involved a woman and two children.Shortly after 9 p.m. the woman and the children were found safe within two miles from where they were reportedly abducted. Now, the FBI will be looking into what happened.  Under the "Lindbergh Law," the FBI has jurisdiction to investigate any reported mysterious disappearance or kidnapping involving a child. "There does not have to be a ransom demand nor does the child have to cross state lines or be missing for 24 hours before the FBI will become involved."Images from the scene showed part of the neighborhood roped off with yellow tape.  There were also several police cruisers, as well as, an evidence police truck. The investigation continued into the night. 
MIAMI, FL
ABC Action News

Lawsuit: Florida discriminates against Florida A&M

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A group of Florida A&M University students sued the state's university system Thursday claiming the historically Black university is underfunded and subject of discriminatory practices compared to other state institutions. The federal lawsuit filed in Tallahassee claims the state is violating the Civil Rights Act of...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

