Read full article on original website
Related
Democratic County Commissioner Endorses Ron DeSantis for Second Term As Florida’s Governor
Switching allegiances or a decision based on issues?. Governor Ron DeSantisGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On September 20, the County Commissioner for Palm Beach County, Florida - David Kerner - offered his formal backing to the Republican Governor Ron DeSantis as he seeks reelection in forthcoming midterms. The key thing to note?
NBC Miami
Florida Governor Suspends Joe Martinez After Miami-Dade Commissioner's Arrest
Embattled Miami-Dade County Commissioner Joe Martinez was suspended Tuesday by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis following Martinez's arrest last month on corruption charges. DeSantis' office issued a statement announcing the suspension, saying the suspension was "in the best interest of the residents of Miami-Dade County." He added a commissioner would be appointed to fill Martinez's District 11 seat in the coming weeks.
floridapolitics.com
Democratic Palm Beach County Commissioner endorses Ron DeSantis’ re-election bid
Gov. DeSantis has made provoking the opposition party part of his signature style, but at least one elected Democrat doesn't mind. Given the way he routinely bashes their party’s standard-bearer, courting Democrats doesn’t appear to be on Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ to-do list. But his campaign is nevertheless announcing he’s got at least one Democrat in his corner.
Former Palm Beach County Mayor & Democrat Endorses DeSantis For Governor
County Commissioner Dave Kerner worked closely with DeSantis on some COVID-related issues while serving as Mayor. He cites the governor's support for law enforcement for his endorsement.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Judge clears way for lawsuit challenging Florida law that stops cities from reducing police budgets
DeSantis championed the bill (HB 1) during the 2021 legislative session as a way to crack down on violent protests.
Florida Democrat Endorses DeSantis for Governor: 'Obvious Choice'
The endorsement was stunning in deep-blue Palm Beach County, which voted for President Joe Biden by 13 points in 2020.
floridapolitics.com
National teachers union leader: Ron DeSantis targets teachers with ‘demagoguing and fearmongering’
The Governor has said he's guarding against 'indoctrination' in the new laws regarding schools. An SOS call went out for Florida schools — and Broward County schools in particular — as the President of one of the nation’s largest teachers unions Wednesday decried the state of Florida’s education under the leadership of Gov. Ron DeSantis.
WATCH: Democratic official endorses DeSantis, says 'there is too much on the line'
Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) received the endorsement of a longtime Democrat and Palm Beach County official on Tuesday, saying that "there is too much on the line" ahead of the November gubernatorial election.
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Miami
6 to Know: Video Shows Miami Landlord Yelling Racial Slurs at Business Employee
No. 1 - A Florida Keys boat captain is facing a manslaughter charge in connection with a May parasailing incident that left a woman dead. Daniel Gavin Couch, 49, was booked into jail Thursday, Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said. The victim, 33-year-old Alaparthi, was parasailing with her 10-year-old son and 9-year-old nephew back on May 30 when the winds picked up and slammed them into the old Seven Mile Bridge west of Marathon, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials said. With the parasail pegged, the captain cut the line tethered to the three victims, an FWC report said. They were dropped from an unknown height and were dragged through the surface of the water until the parasail collided with the bridge. An arrest warrant released Thursday said Couch and a crew member had tried to bring Alaparthi and the two kids down with the winch but couldn't due to the strong winds.
Click10.com
‘What’s gonna happen when we need them?’: Broward town will have no cops starting next month
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Come Oct. 1, there will be no police officers on duty in one Broward County town. That’s because the town of Pembroke Park’s contract with the Broward Sheriff’s Office expires at the end of the month and its long-delayed startup police department isn’t supposed to be ready to launch in February—and the town hasn’t negotiated a backup deal.
Washington Examiner
Tales of a school board warrior
The youngest of three children in a proud Irish family, Bridget Ziegler says most of her childhood memories, growing up in the 1980s and ’90s in a Chicago suburb and later in Michigan, are of food and family. She was a performer, too — like the time at her older sister’s birthday party when Ziegler made sure the camera found her, arms raised, stealing the spotlight.
Miami New Times
Historic Takeover: Miami Commissioners Move to Oust Virginia Key Beach Trustees
At a meeting rife with outcry surrounding the embattled Virginia Key, the City of Miami Commission quietly voted to take control of a historic portion of the island. The commissioners voted unanimously at the September 13 meeting to amend the city code and put themselves in charge of the park trust that operates the historic Virginia Key beach — the first beach that Black Miami-Dade County residents were officially allowed to use during the segregation era.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Miami-Dade Commissioners Take Final Vote On Urban Development Expansion
The plan would expand the UDB by converting farmland into a 9-million-square-foot industrial park near Homestead.
floridapolitics.com
Florida issues first medical marijuana license to Black-owned business
'To say this has been a long time coming is more than an understatement.'. Six years after Florida voters approved a medical marijuana ballot measure, and six months after the Department of Health accepted applications, the first Black-owned business received its license to grow and sell marijuana for medicinal use.
Click10.com
Parkland shooter’s brother says he pulled out of testifying due to ‘harassment,’ plans to sue county
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The brother of the Parkland school shooter pulled out of voluntarily testifying in his brother’s defense in his ongoing death penalty trial owing to “years of harassment” by Broward County and intends to sue the county, he said in a social media post.
FBI takes over investigation into reported abduction in SW Miami-Dade
MIAMI - The Federal Bureau of Investigation has taken over an investigation into a reported abduction in SW Miami-Dade.Police said the call came in Thursday, at approximately 2:30 p.m., as Miami-Dade police responded to the 4700 block of SW 87th Place.Authorities confirmed their investigation involved a woman and two children.Shortly after 9 p.m. the woman and the children were found safe within two miles from where they were reportedly abducted. Now, the FBI will be looking into what happened. Under the "Lindbergh Law," the FBI has jurisdiction to investigate any reported mysterious disappearance or kidnapping involving a child. "There does not have to be a ransom demand nor does the child have to cross state lines or be missing for 24 hours before the FBI will become involved."Images from the scene showed part of the neighborhood roped off with yellow tape. There were also several police cruisers, as well as, an evidence police truck. The investigation continued into the night.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Central Florida man pleads guilty to $7.2M COVID-19 relief fraud
ORLANDO, Fla. — (AP) — A Central Florida man who fled the U.S. and was eventually arrested in Croatia has pleaded guilty to stealing more than $7.2 million in COVID-19 relief funds. Don V. Cisternino, 46, of Chuluota, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Orlando federal court to wire fraud,...
News4Jax.com
Clay County Sheriff’s Office disrupts drug trafficking operation between Florida & California
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A suspected multi-kilogram drug trafficking organization that brought fentanyl, cocaine and meth into Northeast Florida was disrupted when the Clay County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit got involved. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody attended a news conference held Wednesday afternoon by the Sheriff’s Office to...
Florida has an 'extensive' network of White supremacists and other far-right extremists, ADL report says
A new Anti-Defamation League report has found an "extensive" network of White supremacists and other far-right extremists in Florida, which the organization says is home to the most people charged in the January 6 insurrection.
ABC Action News
Lawsuit: Florida discriminates against Florida A&M
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A group of Florida A&M University students sued the state's university system Thursday claiming the historically Black university is underfunded and subject of discriminatory practices compared to other state institutions. The federal lawsuit filed in Tallahassee claims the state is violating the Civil Rights Act of...
Comments / 0