Worcester, MA

spectrumnews1.com

MassHire hosts job fair at Polar Park

WORCESTER, Mass. - There are nearly 300,000 openings on MassHire's job board and the organization is looking to fill positions, so they brought employers to Polar Park Friday to meet potential candidates. They worked to connect about 500 job seekers with around 90 central Massachusetts employers. The free event included...
WORCESTER, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

From eviction and hunger to med school, Southbridge native Rodriguez overcomes adversity

Staring at the two-week eviction notice on the door of the apartment she shared with her dad, the reality of Southbridge native Carla Rodriguez’s situation — then a senior at Bay Path Bay Path Regional Vocational Technical High School — did not set in until she spoke to a friend who cried upon hearing the news.  Now a junior at Husson University in Maine, on track to apply for medical school and achieve her dream of becoming...
SOUTHBRIDGE, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Seven Hills Foundation opens new youth and family center in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Seven Hills Foundation opened their Ellsworth Youth and Family Center in Worcester Wednesday. It houses five programs, most of which used to be at the Denholm Building, including the Worcester Family Resource Center and the Worcester Community Connections Coalition. "We all collaborate great as affiliates of...
WORCESTER, MA
Boston

Report: A Mass. city is the 2nd safest in the U.S. for trick-or-treating — for a scary reason

Chamber of Commerce weighed a number of factors in determining where best to grub for candy without fear. Used to be the only good reason to leave town to trick-or-treat was in search of those ever-elusive full-size candy bars. (The opportunity to score a pillowcase full of giant Snickers and Mr. Goodbars was always a good motivation to hoof it toward Winchester, Wellesley, Weston or some other well-heeled “W” town.)
CAMBRIDGE, MA
ABC6.com

More Massachusetts communities hit with contaminated water

PLAINVILLE, Mass. (WLNE) — Nearly two weeks after Mansfield issued a boil water order, more Massachusetts communities found themselves with contaminated water. On Thursday, North Attleborough schools turned off their water fountains ahead of the town announcing a boil water advisory. Shortly after, Plainville saw itself issuing the same...
PLAINVILLE, MA
MassLive.com

Thyme Herbal Apothecary opens in Worcester, selling holistic treatments

When Heather Scirpoli and Britney Esper were working together as nurses at Worcester’s UMass Memorial Medical Center, they were happy, but felt like something was missing. Both had been at the hospital for about a decade, and while they loved helping people, both began to feel disenchanted with the state of the healthcare system. Especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, they began to understand that many people were looking for a way to take control of their health without relying entirely on the pharmaceutical industry.
WORCESTER, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Worcester community remembers former city councilor Barbara Haller

WORCESTER, Mass. - Longtime activist and former Worcester City Councilor Barbara Haller died on Monday after being diagnosed with cancer in May. She was 73. Haller represented District 4 on the council from 2002 to 2011 and had served on the licensing commission since 2016. At Tuesday night's city council...
WORCESTER, MA
iheart.com

Where Exactly Does 'Western Massachusetts' Begin?

BOSTON (WBZNewsRadio) - Where exactly does 'Western Massachusetts' begin?. The age old question has ironically much of the state divided. While some would say it's pretty clear-cut with Worcester being the dividing line, while others argue the boundaries start beyond that, say Springfield. Then there are those who feel the western part of the state is merely a state of mind. You're in western Mass. when you feel you're in western Mass.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
94.3 Lite FM

There Was a Loud Explosion South of Boston, Massachusetts No One Can Explain

Stories have popped up across the region of a loud bang or noise that occurred in Swansea in southern Massachusetts just shy of 4 p.m. Wednesday (11/17/21). Hundreds of comments kept the conversation flowing, everyone with their own take and opinion on identifying the foreign sound, but that's the nature of the Facebook beast. It was mostly Swansea town locals, and speculation quickly turned to theories with everyone thinking they had the answer.
SWANSEA, MA
MassLive.com

Prison officer on disability allegedly collected benefits while working as realtor, police officer in Mass.

A Massachusetts man is accused of illegally collecting more than $80,000 in workers’ compensation while being employed as a correctional officer in Connecticut. Matthew Hubbard, age 54, of Agawam was arrested Tuesday on a warrant. He faces charges of larceny in the first degree by defrauding a public community, fraudulent claim or receipt of benefits and perjury, according to the Connecticut Divison of Criminal Justice.
AGAWAM, MA
Boston Globe

Mass General Brigham agrees to slash millions of dollars in spending

"We are resolute in doing our part to lower the cost of health care in Massachusetts, without impacting our ability to provide patient care." Mass General Brigham has said it will reduce its total medical spending by $127.8 million annually, nearly doubling its commitment to reduce its spending after months of discussions with a state watchdog agency.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Massachusetts city ranked 2nd safest place in America for trick-or-treating

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A city in Massachusetts has been ranked among the safest places in America when it comes to trick-or-treating. Researchers at Chamber of Commerce analyzed a number of key factors including pedestrian fatalities, violent crime, property crime, registered sex offenders, and law enforcement employees to pinpoint the 25 safest cities for trick-or-treating this Halloween.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FUN 107

Rare, Historic Treasure Hits Springfield Housing Market

It's been called the Loomis House and the Wesson House, now 220 Maple Street in Springfield could become your house. The nearly 150-year-old home has had more restorations than renovations and is a historic home owner's dream come true. This surviving home from 1874 is part of the Ames/Crescent Hill...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
The Landmark

Sterling Fire Department saves wedding

STERLING — Sept. 10 dawned bright and sunny, the perfect day for town resident Maureen Lundin and her husband to host her nephew’s wedding in their back yard. “The yard was perfect, the weather was perfect, the groom was so handsome and the bride was just gorgeous,” she posted on social media the following day.
STERLING, MA

