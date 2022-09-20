Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
MassHire hosts job fair at Polar Park
WORCESTER, Mass. - There are nearly 300,000 openings on MassHire's job board and the organization is looking to fill positions, so they brought employers to Polar Park Friday to meet potential candidates. They worked to connect about 500 job seekers with around 90 central Massachusetts employers. The free event included...
From eviction and hunger to med school, Southbridge native Rodriguez overcomes adversity
Staring at the two-week eviction notice on the door of the apartment she shared with her dad, the reality of Southbridge native Carla Rodriguez’s situation — then a senior at Bay Path Bay Path Regional Vocational Technical High School — did not set in until she spoke to a friend who cried upon hearing the news. Now a junior at Husson University in Maine, on track to apply for medical school and achieve her dream of becoming...
spectrumnews1.com
Seven Hills Foundation opens new youth and family center in Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. - The Seven Hills Foundation opened their Ellsworth Youth and Family Center in Worcester Wednesday. It houses five programs, most of which used to be at the Denholm Building, including the Worcester Family Resource Center and the Worcester Community Connections Coalition. "We all collaborate great as affiliates of...
Report: A Mass. city is the 2nd safest in the U.S. for trick-or-treating — for a scary reason
Chamber of Commerce weighed a number of factors in determining where best to grub for candy without fear. Used to be the only good reason to leave town to trick-or-treat was in search of those ever-elusive full-size candy bars. (The opportunity to score a pillowcase full of giant Snickers and Mr. Goodbars was always a good motivation to hoof it toward Winchester, Wellesley, Weston or some other well-heeled “W” town.)
ABC6.com
More Massachusetts communities hit with contaminated water
PLAINVILLE, Mass. (WLNE) — Nearly two weeks after Mansfield issued a boil water order, more Massachusetts communities found themselves with contaminated water. On Thursday, North Attleborough schools turned off their water fountains ahead of the town announcing a boil water advisory. Shortly after, Plainville saw itself issuing the same...
Thyme Herbal Apothecary opens in Worcester, selling holistic treatments
When Heather Scirpoli and Britney Esper were working together as nurses at Worcester’s UMass Memorial Medical Center, they were happy, but felt like something was missing. Both had been at the hospital for about a decade, and while they loved helping people, both began to feel disenchanted with the state of the healthcare system. Especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, they began to understand that many people were looking for a way to take control of their health without relying entirely on the pharmaceutical industry.
spectrumnews1.com
Worcester community remembers former city councilor Barbara Haller
WORCESTER, Mass. - Longtime activist and former Worcester City Councilor Barbara Haller died on Monday after being diagnosed with cancer in May. She was 73. Haller represented District 4 on the council from 2002 to 2011 and had served on the licensing commission since 2016. At Tuesday night's city council...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Mass. Medical Society president says pandemic ‘ripped the Band-Aid off’ health care inequities
SINCE MASSACHUSETTS MEDICAL SOCIETY president Ted Calianos took the helm of the organization in May, he has been developing priorities that range from restoring trust in medicine to addressing workforce issues. A plastic and reconstructive surgeon who practices on Cape Cod, Calianos was born in Worcester and grew up in...
WCVB
Massachusetts prison weight rooms temporarily closed, advocates push for change after correction officer attacked
SHIRLEY, Mass. — Nearly a month after an inmate struck a correction officer in the head with gym equipment, critically injuring him, Massachusetts lawmakers toured the prison and met with the injured officer's family. "It was an incredible experience to be in a correction officer's world and be there...
iheart.com
Where Exactly Does 'Western Massachusetts' Begin?
BOSTON (WBZNewsRadio) - Where exactly does 'Western Massachusetts' begin?. The age old question has ironically much of the state divided. While some would say it's pretty clear-cut with Worcester being the dividing line, while others argue the boundaries start beyond that, say Springfield. Then there are those who feel the western part of the state is merely a state of mind. You're in western Mass. when you feel you're in western Mass.
What Caused Over 10 Million Gallons of Sewage to Spill in Worcester, Mass.? What We Know
This week, many regions of the world have faced a wide range of natural disasters, from Hurricane Fiona slamming Puerto Rico, to a massive earthquake shaking Mexico. But the Worcester, Mass. sewage spill was no natural disaster — it was simply triggered by torrential rain, which unleashed millions of gallons of sewage into the city's Blackstone River.
There Was a Loud Explosion South of Boston, Massachusetts No One Can Explain
Stories have popped up across the region of a loud bang or noise that occurred in Swansea in southern Massachusetts just shy of 4 p.m. Wednesday (11/17/21). Hundreds of comments kept the conversation flowing, everyone with their own take and opinion on identifying the foreign sound, but that's the nature of the Facebook beast. It was mostly Swansea town locals, and speculation quickly turned to theories with everyone thinking they had the answer.
Man found dead in former Woonsocket mayor’s home identified
The deaths of that man and former Mayor Susan Menard were both found to be medical in nature.
Prison officer on disability allegedly collected benefits while working as realtor, police officer in Mass.
A Massachusetts man is accused of illegally collecting more than $80,000 in workers’ compensation while being employed as a correctional officer in Connecticut. Matthew Hubbard, age 54, of Agawam was arrested Tuesday on a warrant. He faces charges of larceny in the first degree by defrauding a public community, fraudulent claim or receipt of benefits and perjury, according to the Connecticut Divison of Criminal Justice.
Boston Globe
Mass General Brigham agrees to slash millions of dollars in spending
"We are resolute in doing our part to lower the cost of health care in Massachusetts, without impacting our ability to provide patient care." Mass General Brigham has said it will reduce its total medical spending by $127.8 million annually, nearly doubling its commitment to reduce its spending after months of discussions with a state watchdog agency.
Massachusetts city ranked 2nd safest place in America for trick-or-treating
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A city in Massachusetts has been ranked among the safest places in America when it comes to trick-or-treating. Researchers at Chamber of Commerce analyzed a number of key factors including pedestrian fatalities, violent crime, property crime, registered sex offenders, and law enforcement employees to pinpoint the 25 safest cities for trick-or-treating this Halloween.
spectrumnews1.com
Acting City Manager Eric Batista has support from mayor, others to take on job permanently
WORCESTER, Mass. - Acting Worcester City Manager Eric Batista said he's thankful to have the support of Mayor Joe Petty and others to take over the city manager job permanently. In a statement, he thanked those who have expressed their support for their vote of confidence, but said he respects...
Rare, Historic Treasure Hits Springfield Housing Market
It's been called the Loomis House and the Wesson House, now 220 Maple Street in Springfield could become your house. The nearly 150-year-old home has had more restorations than renovations and is a historic home owner's dream come true. This surviving home from 1874 is part of the Ames/Crescent Hill...
Hilarious Tik Tok Shows Just How Oblivious Boston is About Western Massachusetts
Sometimes being a resident of western Massachusetts can feel like living on an island that the rest of the state doesn't even know about, let alone care about. While those of us who live here know how much The Berkshires (and the rest of western Massachusetts) has to offer, sometimes it feels lost on our fellow Bay State residents.
The Landmark
Sterling Fire Department saves wedding
STERLING — Sept. 10 dawned bright and sunny, the perfect day for town resident Maureen Lundin and her husband to host her nephew’s wedding in their back yard. “The yard was perfect, the weather was perfect, the groom was so handsome and the bride was just gorgeous,” she posted on social media the following day.
