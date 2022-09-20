ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

El Kabong
2d ago

Not to worry. They’ll withdraw the games before all the $1M prizes are gone. Illinois has done it before, and most assuredly will do it again. Scratch offs are for suckers.

fox32chicago.com

Billion-dollar Mega Millions Illinois jackpot winner has just days to make a decision

DES PLAINES, Ill. - The winner of Illinois' Mega Millions billion-dollar jackpot in July is running out of time to make a crucial decision. The winning ticket was purchased in northwest suburban Des Plaines, and the winning numbers were announced on July 29. The winner has yet to come forward, which lottery officials say is normal when large jackpots are won.
97ZOK

If These Were Banned From Illinois Would You Be Okay With It?

If there's one thing we can all agree on, billboards are distracting sometimes - especially the most bizarre ones that we have the urge to snap a photo of while driving. I was driving along a popular street in my town and noticed there have been a lot of new billboards popping up around the city lately. Some have inspiring messages, majority are advertising fast food joints, and quite a handful are down right confusing.
NBC Chicago

2022 Fall Foliage Maps Predict When Leaves Will Reach Peak Colors in Illinois

Several 2022 fall foliage maps have emerged as the season turns a new leaf, giving an estimated insight into when Illinois' greenery will start to glow with new golden hues. According to the state’s tourism office, peak fall colors usually arrive the second week of October in the Chicago area and along the Mississippi River, with central Illinois seeing peak color in the middle of the month, and the southern portion of the state hitting its peak in the final week of the month.
Q985

Top Ranking Nominations For Illinois’ Bad Mom Of The Year Award

There are no perfect parents in the world but these women should definitely be nominated for bad mom of the year in Illinois. I'll be the first to admit, that I'm not a perfect parent. My mother and father weren't either. In fact, they don't exist. Everyone makes mistakes. The main thing is to keep your children safe. Unfortunately, these bad moms in Illinois went above and beyond in suckiness. They need to be nominated for bad mom for the year. I believe both have a good shot at winning.
Central Illinois Proud

When could the first freeze arrive in Central Illinois?

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Temperatures across Central Illinois are getting cooler and its only a matter of time before we start waking up with frost on our windshields and lawns. But when might Central Illinois experience it’s first freeze of the season? Here’s a look at our average first, earliest and latest freezes on record for many central Illinois communities.
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska’s first casino expected to open Saturday, pending likely OK of license

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s first casino is expected to open Saturday morning in the Capital City, pending approval by the state gaming commission. A temporary casino, located at the Lincoln Race Course Thoroughbred track, is scheduled to open at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, with more than 400 slot machines ready to go. “We have every expectation that […] The post Nebraska’s first casino expected to open Saturday, pending likely OK of license appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Western Iowa Today

Rockford Woman Sentenced To Prison For Unemployment Scheme

(Rockford, IA) — A Rockford woman will spend time in prison for receiving unemployment benefits in other people’s names from several states. Fifty-three-year-old Stephanie Mendenhall was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to four counts of theft of government funds and one count of money laundering conspiracy. Mendenhall admitted to making false claims for COVID-19 unemployment insurance benefits in Maine, Michigan, Washington, Arizona, Colorado, Texas, Kansas, and Illinois. Mendenhall laundered most of the money by purchasing cryptocurrency and sending it to a co-conspirator. She was ordered to make 46-thousand dollars in restitution to the states.
WAND TV

Illinois awarded $6.8M grant from U.S. Department of Labor

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Employment Security announced Thursday Illinois has been awarded a $6.8 million equity grant from the U.S. Department of Labor. The grant will be used to help IDES better understand and address equity gaps within the state’s unemployment insurance system. IDES said...
