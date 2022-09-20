Read full article on original website
El Kabong
2d ago
Not to worry. They’ll withdraw the games before all the $1M prizes are gone. Illinois has done it before, and most assuredly will do it again. Scratch offs are for suckers.
2 winners of Illinois’ $1.34B Mega Millions jackpot come forward
DES PLAINES, Ill. — The Illinois winners of July’s Mega Millions $1.34 billion historic lottery drawing has finally come forward. According to the Illinois Lottery, the prize will be shared by two people who agreed to split the jackpot if they won. The winners wish to remain anonymous but said they are “over the moon” […]
fox32chicago.com
Billion-dollar Mega Millions Illinois jackpot winner has just days to make a decision
DES PLAINES, Ill. - The winner of Illinois' Mega Millions billion-dollar jackpot in July is running out of time to make a crucial decision. The winning ticket was purchased in northwest suburban Des Plaines, and the winning numbers were announced on July 29. The winner has yet to come forward, which lottery officials say is normal when large jackpots are won.
Illinois tax rebate: Do I get one? When is it coming?
Millions of Illinois residents are expected to receive an income tax rebate from the state over the next several weeks. But do you qualify, and when might that be coming?
aledotimesrecord.com
A 1.3K mile C02 pipeline coming through western Illinois? Here's what you need to know
GALESBURG — If you live in western or central Illinois, there’s a chance a 1,300 mile-long pipeline could be built nearby. Named the Heartland Greenway, the project would bury a pipeline about a mile beneath the ground to transport carbon dioxide (CO2) from at least 20 different ethanol processor plants across five midwestern states.
Illinois Property Tax/Income Rebates: Here’s How To Check Yours
As you may have heard, 6 million of us here in Illinois (give or take a few people) have been earmarked to receive income and property tax rebates from the state of Illinois over the next month or so. Like anyone who might find themselves on the receiving end of...
Where does Illinois land on the list of Best States for Fishing?
Illinois is known for being a great place to get pizza, watch a pro sports game, and enjoy city life. But is the Land of Lincoln one of the best states to go fishing in? Find out where Illinois is on the Best & Worst States for Fishing list. According...
Food Stamps: Learn and Play with these Illinois Link Card Discounts
There are roughly three-quarters of a million children in Illinois receiving SNAP EBT benefits, formerly known as food stamps, according to the Spotlight On Poverty & Opportunity website. But many...
If These Were Banned From Illinois Would You Be Okay With It?
If there's one thing we can all agree on, billboards are distracting sometimes - especially the most bizarre ones that we have the urge to snap a photo of while driving. I was driving along a popular street in my town and noticed there have been a lot of new billboards popping up around the city lately. Some have inspiring messages, majority are advertising fast food joints, and quite a handful are down right confusing.
2022 Fall Foliage Maps Predict When Leaves Will Reach Peak Colors in Illinois
Several 2022 fall foliage maps have emerged as the season turns a new leaf, giving an estimated insight into when Illinois' greenery will start to glow with new golden hues. According to the state’s tourism office, peak fall colors usually arrive the second week of October in the Chicago area and along the Mississippi River, with central Illinois seeing peak color in the middle of the month, and the southern portion of the state hitting its peak in the final week of the month.
Top Ranking Nominations For Illinois’ Bad Mom Of The Year Award
There are no perfect parents in the world but these women should definitely be nominated for bad mom of the year in Illinois. I'll be the first to admit, that I'm not a perfect parent. My mother and father weren't either. In fact, they don't exist. Everyone makes mistakes. The main thing is to keep your children safe. Unfortunately, these bad moms in Illinois went above and beyond in suckiness. They need to be nominated for bad mom for the year. I believe both have a good shot at winning.
Central Illinois Proud
When could the first freeze arrive in Central Illinois?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Temperatures across Central Illinois are getting cooler and its only a matter of time before we start waking up with frost on our windshields and lawns. But when might Central Illinois experience it’s first freeze of the season? Here’s a look at our average first, earliest and latest freezes on record for many central Illinois communities.
Nebraska’s first casino expected to open Saturday, pending likely OK of license
LINCOLN — Nebraska’s first casino is expected to open Saturday morning in the Capital City, pending approval by the state gaming commission. A temporary casino, located at the Lincoln Race Course Thoroughbred track, is scheduled to open at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, with more than 400 slot machines ready to go. “We have every expectation that […] The post Nebraska’s first casino expected to open Saturday, pending likely OK of license appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Illinois attorney general seeking more money for ComEd refunds
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul reportedly wants a rehearing after the Illinois Commerce Commission ordered ComEd to refund customers $38 million. The Citizens Utility Board is joining the call, claiming that ComEd used “accounting tricks” when the utility firm paid a $200 million fine tied to a federal court case involving […]
Rockford Woman Sentenced To Prison For Unemployment Scheme
(Rockford, IA) — A Rockford woman will spend time in prison for receiving unemployment benefits in other people’s names from several states. Fifty-three-year-old Stephanie Mendenhall was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to four counts of theft of government funds and one count of money laundering conspiracy. Mendenhall admitted to making false claims for COVID-19 unemployment insurance benefits in Maine, Michigan, Washington, Arizona, Colorado, Texas, Kansas, and Illinois. Mendenhall laundered most of the money by purchasing cryptocurrency and sending it to a co-conspirator. She was ordered to make 46-thousand dollars in restitution to the states.
New Illinois law may help homeowners sued over solar panels
A home in Belleville is an eyesore, according to a lawsuit filed by the neighborhood homeowner’s association. It’s over the placement of solar panels.
Direct payments from $17.3million pot set to go out to Americans in weeks – see who qualifies
SOME Americans are set to collectively receive $17.3million as extra spending money in the next few weeks. Residents of Jefferson County in Colorado can look forward to some cash back in their pockets thanks to the state's Taxpayer Bill of Rights (TABOR). TABOR, which was introduced in 1992, limits the...
wmay.com
Analyst warns Illinois law could bring higher property tax rates thanks to record inflation
(The Center Square) – For the first time in 30 years, an analyst warns local governments in Illinois can raise their property taxes to cover losses due to inflation. Local governments can seek a maximum 5% increase. In 1991, Illinois instituted a property tax cap that limits governments’ ability...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Brunch In Illinois
Here's where you can find it and what to order.
The One Thing It Took Me Years to Notice About Hobby Lobby Stores in Illinois
For those that don't know, I spend the majority of my time out of the studio making things. Signs, shirts, ornaments, gag presents, wreaths, you name it, I've probably tried to make it. It's a small side hustle for me, but more importantly, I LOVE doing it!. For more years...
WAND TV
Illinois awarded $6.8M grant from U.S. Department of Labor
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Employment Security announced Thursday Illinois has been awarded a $6.8 million equity grant from the U.S. Department of Labor. The grant will be used to help IDES better understand and address equity gaps within the state’s unemployment insurance system. IDES said...
