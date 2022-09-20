ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenbrier, AR

Greenbrier hires armed school resource officers following shooting in Uvalde

By Tylisa Hampton
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16bErD_0i3Wo20K00

GREENBRIER, Ark — Greenbrier is putting student safety top of mind this year, for the first time in the district’s history it is bringing armed school resource officers to its elementary campuses following the shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas.

Greenbrier Superintendent of Public Schools, Scott Spainhour says after the tragedy in Uvalde they knew they needed to do more to protect kids.

“We try really hard to follow the recommendations of the Arkansas Safety Commission, the Governors panel that he has put together. They recommended armed presence whenever kids are in school,” said Spainhour.

A special football coach in Greenbrier receives a great honor

He says they hired armed school resource officers at Springhill and Wooster Elementary, although the district has four elementary schools Spainhour adds they chose these two schools to start off with because of the distance they are from law enforcement.

“[Police] Response times are a little bit slower out here as opposed to the schools in town.” Spainhour adds “if something were to happen you know they’re kind of isolated out here and that always bothered me.”

Rather it’s in the classroom, outside, or in the hallways, the district hopes the new hires  will keep the kids protected

“Job one is absolutely the safety and security of kids and staff on campus.” Spainhour goes on to say SRO’s responsibility includes serving “as mentors, unofficial counselors, they will work on our safety plans they may teach a class or two character education.”

He says all of their schools already have cameras and monitored access doors already in place. But a patrol car in the parking lot is aimed at making others aware.

“When you pull up and see a police car sitting in front of your school it makes you think twice,” said Spainhour.

Mental health therapist joins North Little Rock School Safety Task Force

Faulkner County Deputy Adam Croy stepped into another chance to protect those he loves as he will be stationed as an SRO at Springhill, he says he hopes to help kids physically and mentally.

“If I am able to reach one kid I feel like that’s going to be a success out of this job if I know that they know that I am going to be here for them,” said Croy.

Spainhour says although they hired two new armed school resource officers at Springhill and Wooster, which puts the district at a total of 4 SROs. They are looking to hire 3 more armed SROs,  one going to their middle school and the other TWO  would be for the remaining elementary schools.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Greenbrier, AR
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Vanished Across Arkansas. What Happened To These Missing People?

45-year-old Beverly Redmond is a wife and mother who lived in Little Rock, Arkansas. On September 10, 1999, she dropped her daughter off at a friend's house. When her daughter returned home the next day, Beverly was gone. Her car and personal belongings were there, but there was no sign of Beverly. Her father, Beverly's husband, was named a person of interest in her disappearance, but he was never charged.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Benton credit union ATM destroyed during attempted theft

BENTON, Ark. — Early on the morning of September 22, 2022, officials with the Alcoa Community Federal Credit Union in Benton received notification that someone attempted to steal their ATM. Although the attempt to take the ATM or steal any money was unsuccessful, they did succeed in destroying the...
BENTON, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Elementary Schools#School Safety#Sro
ucanews.live

People of UCA: Teresa Burton, former student turned counselor

Working in the counseling center, Teresa Burton is delighted to be back on campus. Burton is no stranger to campus having studied for two years at UCA. Although she is new to the counseling center, Burton is already comfortable on campus and around students. “I needed a change,” Burton said,...
CONWAY, AR
THV11

Our House shelter expands capacity in central Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — More than 2,000 Arkansans faced homelessness in 2021 according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Now, one organization in central Arkansas has plans to cut that number down by expanding its capacity to serve more people. At Our House shelter in Little Rock,...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Man arrested in Faulkner county for vehicle theft

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Faulkner County Sheriff's Office arrested a man on Wednesday in connection to a vehicle theft on Monday. Sabbath Scroggins was arrested on Sept. 21 and charged with theft of property, felony criminal mischief, misdemeanor fleeing, & two counts of misdemeanor criminal trespass, according to the Faulkner County Sheriff's Office.
FAULKNER COUNTY, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KARK 4 News

Little Rock City Director Ken Richardson pleads not guilty after crash

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Little Rock city director accused of crashing his car then resisting arrest is pleading not guilty to misdemeanor charges brought against him. Officials with the Arkansas State Police said that long-time ward two rep Ken Richardson was arrested following the crash. He has pleaded not guilty to obstruction, resisting arrest and third-degree battery.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
fox16.com

Job Alert: Openings in clerical, transportation, more

JOB TITLE: Testing Administrator/Enrollment Counselor. The Testing Coordinator/Advisor is responsible for the leadership of all college testing services at LRAFB. The Testing Coordinator maintains the testing schedule and test administration for the Campus. The Testing Coordinator will deliver college testing services; train test proctors, interprets placement testing and provides academic counseling/advising and other duties as assigned.
BEEBE, AR
neareport.com

18-wheeler drives off roadway into water in White County

A semi-truck carrying a trailer drove off the roadway and into a water-filled ditch Monday in White County, sending responders to work trying to remove the truck. It happened between Bald Knob and Augusta on Highway 64 East. The truck appeared to have left the road on the right side and entered a watery marsh or field. Water reached the driver’s side window on the cab with the passenger side further submerged, photos posted by the White County Sheriff’s Office showed.
WHITE COUNTY, AR
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy