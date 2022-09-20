ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PIX11

Man sitting outside NYC restaurant randomly attacked with chair

HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan (PIX11) – An assailant walked up to a man sitting outside a New York City restaurant and randomly threw a chair at him, breaking the victim’s arm before robbing him, police said. The unprovoked attack – captured on surveillance video – happened outside 370 West 58th Street in Hell’s Kitchen around 10:30 […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS News

Terminal at major New York area airport evacuated after security breach

NEW YORK -- A terminal at one of the New York metropolitan area's three major airports was evacuated Thursday night following a security breach, CBS New York reports. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said that at around 9:15 p.m., someone waiting in a Transportation Security Administration line in Newark Liberty International Airport's Terminal B entered a security door, so the entire terminal had to be cleared while a K-9 unit swept the area and found the person.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Missing Hudson Valley Fisherman Found Dead

The body of a missing Hudson Valley fisherman was found in a river. On Tuesday, New York State Police provided a tragic update regarding a man who went missing when a boat capsized in Orange County. New York State Police Searching for a Missing Fisherman on the Delaware River in...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Cops: Body of woman recovered in waters off of Staten Island park

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The body of a woman was recovered in the waters off of Great Kills Park on Thursday morning, according to police. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death for the unidentified woman whose body was spotted just before 7 a.m in the vicinity of the Great Kills Park Marina near Crookes Point, according to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
bkreader.com

Cops Checking on 22-Year-Old Woman Find Horror Scene in East NY Apartment

Police called to a Brooklyn apartment made a gruesome discovery Wednesday, with suitcases in the home found to contain human body parts, according to police. Officers were called to the Linwood Apartments on Linwood Street in East New York around 1:30 p.m. Police said they were conducting a […] Click here to view original web page at www.nbcnewyork.com.
BROOKLYN, NY
101.5 WPDH

14-Year-Old Hudson Valley Girl Mysteriously Goes Missing

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a young Hudson Valley girl who has been missing since Tuesday. On Thursday the Town of Wallkill Police in Orange County released images of a young girl who they say is a missing person. The child is identified as Amayalise Perez, a 14-year-old girl from the Town of Wallkill.
WALLKILL, NY
PIX11

These are the best, worst subway stations in NYC: MTA

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Riders, beware: the list of the worst subway stations in New York City is out. The MTA Customer Satisfaction and Travel Survey, released on Monday, found that, by and large, customers at a number of Manhattan and Bronx stations weren’t satisfied. Riders gave low scores to stations based on personal security, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Suspect dies after being arrested by NYPD

NEW YORK - A person under arrest died after suffering a medical episode inside a Brooklyn police precinct on Thursday. The NYPD says it happened just after 7:30 p.m. at the 72nd precinct in Sunset Park. Police responded to a 911 call of a dispute with a knife in the...
BROOKLYN, NY
