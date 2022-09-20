Read full article on original website
Hudson Valley Dad Accused Of Driving Drunk With 3 Kids In Car
A local man is accused of driving drunk in the Hudson Valley around 3 a.m. with three children in the car. An Orange County, New York man is accused of driving drunk in Rockland County, New York in the overnight hours with three young children in the car. Orange County...
Hudson Valley, New York Child Nearly Abducted Waiting For School Bus
Police are hoping for help in a "suspicious incident" where a young child was nearly lured into a car at her bus stop.
Man sitting outside NYC restaurant randomly attacked with chair
HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan (PIX11) – An assailant walked up to a man sitting outside a New York City restaurant and randomly threw a chair at him, breaking the victim’s arm before robbing him, police said. The unprovoked attack – captured on surveillance video – happened outside 370 West 58th Street in Hell’s Kitchen around 10:30 […]
Terminal at major New York area airport evacuated after security breach
NEW YORK -- A terminal at one of the New York metropolitan area's three major airports was evacuated Thursday night following a security breach, CBS New York reports. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said that at around 9:15 p.m., someone waiting in a Transportation Security Administration line in Newark Liberty International Airport's Terminal B entered a security door, so the entire terminal had to be cleared while a K-9 unit swept the area and found the person.
New York Men Illegally Applied For Full-Carry Gun Permits in Hudson Valley
Two men are accused of trying to use the Hudson Valley to obtain a full-carry gun permit. On Wednesday, the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office reported on arresting two Brooklyn, New York men who allegedly illegally used a Hudson Valley address to obtain a full-carry pistol permit. Brooklyn Men Arrested In...
Missing Hudson Valley Fisherman Found Dead
The body of a missing Hudson Valley fisherman was found in a river. On Tuesday, New York State Police provided a tragic update regarding a man who went missing when a boat capsized in Orange County. New York State Police Searching for a Missing Fisherman on the Delaware River in...
An apparent escape attempt turned deadly Tuesday for a man held at a New York City jail
The Vernon C. Bain Center, a jail built on a barge, sits in the East River across from Rikers Island. He is the 15th person to die in city custody or shortly after being released this year. [ more › ]
Cops: Body of woman recovered in waters off of Staten Island park
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The body of a woman was recovered in the waters off of Great Kills Park on Thursday morning, according to police. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death for the unidentified woman whose body was spotted just before 7 a.m in the vicinity of the Great Kills Park Marina near Crookes Point, according to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Ex-NYPD, Hudson Valley Lunch ‘Defender’ Saves Child’s Life
A Hudson Valley school "defender" was the only person in the room who could have saved the child's life. On Thursday New York Senator, 39th District, James Skoufis honored a Newburgh lunch monitor for saving a child's life. Newburgh, New York Lunch Monitor Giving Liberty Medal. Hector Almodovar was awarded...
The Most Inspirational Bathroom Message In New York [PHOTO]
If you haven't been to New York City recently, it is time to book your next trip. Perhaps you have never been? There are some who have lived in New York State there entire life and for whatever reason, have never been to the Big Apple. True, New York can...
Attempted escape: Detainee jumps from NYC jail barge into East River, DOC says
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A detainee on New York City’s Bronx jail barge climbed a recreation yard fence and jumped into the East River on Tuesday morning, officials said. The detainee jumped from the Vernon C. Bain Center around 11:45 a.m., a Department of Correction spokesperson said. Officials apprehended the detainee and took them to […]
Man Drowns After Jumping Into Hudson Valley Pond To Avoid Police
Police from the Hudson Valley had to save a man who drowned while trying to avoid officers. On Tuesday, the City of Newburgh Police Department released information about a man police saved from drowning at Downing Park. On September 8, 2022, the City of Newburgh Police Department was working in...
Witness: Man stabbed to death after argument over saying ‘thank you’
NEW YORK — An argument over etiquette apparently led to a deadly stabbing late Tuesday in New York City. The stabbing happened just before 10:30 p.m. outside of a smoke shop in Brooklyn, where police told WCBS that two men got into an argument. “It was just about not...
Cops Checking on 22-Year-Old Woman Find Horror Scene in East NY Apartment
Police called to a Brooklyn apartment made a gruesome discovery Wednesday, with suitcases in the home found to contain human body parts, according to police. Officers were called to the Linwood Apartments on Linwood Street in East New York around 1:30 p.m. Police said they were conducting a […] Click here to view original web page at www.nbcnewyork.com.
Man slashes woman before punching another in random Brooklyn subway station attacks
An attacker slashed a 30-year-old woman in the face before punching a 47-year-old woman in two back-to-back Brooklyn subway station attacks Wednesday, authorities said.
14-Year-Old Hudson Valley Girl Mysteriously Goes Missing
Police are asking for the public's help in finding a young Hudson Valley girl who has been missing since Tuesday. On Thursday the Town of Wallkill Police in Orange County released images of a young girl who they say is a missing person. The child is identified as Amayalise Perez, a 14-year-old girl from the Town of Wallkill.
Hurricane Fiona relief underway as NYC team deploys to Puerto Rico; Biden promises to cover cleanup
NYC deployed a team of approximately 12 members to Puerto Rico Thursday to aid in relief efforts following Hurricane Fiona as President Biden promised to cover 100% of the cleanup for the next month.
These are the best, worst subway stations in NYC: MTA
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Riders, beware: the list of the worst subway stations in New York City is out. The MTA Customer Satisfaction and Travel Survey, released on Monday, found that, by and large, customers at a number of Manhattan and Bronx stations weren’t satisfied. Riders gave low scores to stations based on personal security, […]
What’s the Most Snow New York State Has Received in 24 Hours?
While we probably don't want to think about it, winter is not far off and that means we should start planning ahead for winter weather. While it is impossible really to tell this far off, the Farmer's Almanac is calling for a colder and snowier than average winter for the Hudson Valley and Northeast.
Suspect dies after being arrested by NYPD
NEW YORK - A person under arrest died after suffering a medical episode inside a Brooklyn police precinct on Thursday. The NYPD says it happened just after 7:30 p.m. at the 72nd precinct in Sunset Park. Police responded to a 911 call of a dispute with a knife in the...
