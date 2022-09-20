Read full article on original website
Ms Dung Beatles
2d ago
They seem to forget you are innocent until proven guilty ... they treat everybody as if they are the scum of the earth .. a little bit of power , what do they do with it . the kill
WDSU
Lafourche Parish escaped inmate found in hotel in Houma, 2 other inmates accused of helping him
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office has announced that two other inmates have been accused of assisting another inmate in escaping the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex,. Leroy Miles Jr., 23, is back in custody after escaping jail on Sept. 16. Sheriff Craig Webre said they believe Miles...
wbrz.com
Man allegedly forced his way into Baton Rouge apartment, shot victim to death
BATON ROUGE - A shooting at an apartment complex late Wednesday night left a 25-year-old man dead, according to police. Thursday afternoon, The Baton Rouge Police Department said Alvin Allen III, 21, was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing 25-year-old Keandre Williams. Police confirmed they responded to a shooting incident...
KNOE TV8
Louisiana student who attacked wheelchair-bound teacher to serve one year in prison
COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - A Covington High School student who attacked a teacher in a TikTok challenge gone wrong has pleaded guilty to second-degree battery and cruelty to the infirmed charges. Larrianna Jackson, 19, originally pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity last December. Video captured Jackson, then 18 years...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge man escapes murder conviction in friend's slaying, found guilty of manslaughter
A Baton Rouge man was convicted Thursday for shooting and killing his friend during an argument on the city’s north side in 2020. Kevin Jermaine Tasker Jr., 36, claimed he shot his friend in self-defense after the man grabbed Tasker's 6-year-old son. Prosecutors, however, claimed the killing was intentional.
Police name suspect in deadly Hammond home invasion
HAMMOND, La. — Police have identified a suspect in the brutal home invasion that left one man dead and his daughter severely wounded. According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, 18-year-old Omarion Hookfin is wanted for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery and two counts of aggravated kidnapping in connection with the case.
WDSU
Covington teacher attacked in TikTok challenge outlines long-term injuries in statement to judge
COVINGTON, La. — A teacher who was viciously attacked by a student in St. Tammany Parish last year has revealed the long-term injuries she sustained in the attack. The teacher, who has not been named, gave a victim impact statement in court on Wednesday when the student accused of attacking her was sentenced.
WDSU
The owner of the 7 nursing homes that were dangerously evacuated during Ida set to have settlement hearing Nov. 3
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — Bob Dean, the man accused of dangerously evacuating seven nursing homes to a warehouse in Independence, will have a settlement fairness hearing on Nov. 3. The original date for the hearing was scheduled for Oct. 2. The proposed settlement could be about $15 million in...
houmatimes.com
Man found with drugs and a rifle after causing a disturbance in Galliano
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the arrest of a Galliano man found with drugs after causing a disturbance involving a firearm. Hobie Gisclair, 31 of Galliano was arrested on Wednesday. On September 21, deputies responded to the area of East 103rd Street in Galliano in reference to a man...
Suspect in fatal Foster Farms stabbing in Louisiana still on the run
UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD)— After a certain amount of time of good behavior, some inmates have the privilege to work in the real world, while still serving time. They are the most trusted inmates in the facility. In this week’s Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted, Chelsea Monae revisits a case of a Union Parish work-release escapee who worked […]
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge police chief defends chase that ended in fatal crash: 'We prevented a shooting'
Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul defended the officers involved in a chase that ended in a fatal multi-vehicle crash this week, saying he believes they may have stopped a shooting after guns were found near the fleeing suspect's car. "We believe based on the information provided to us that...
NOLA.com
In death of motorist gunned down on West Bank Expressway, JPSO seeks vehicle and occupants
Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives investigating the death of a motorist who was fatally shot while driving on the West Bank Expressway in Marrero released a photo Thursday of a vehicle they say was involved in the homicide. Authorities are asking the public to help identify the driver and occupants...
Detectives investigate fatal, gang-related shooting in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 33-year-old man was killed in a gang-related shooting Tuesday (September 20) night at Sherwood Place Apartments, authorities say. The following day, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) identified the deceased as Stanley Wright and confirmed that it appears Wright was targeted in a gang-related shooting. EBRSO says they […]
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Allison Rice murder appears to be a random attack: police
Allison Rice, an LSU senior and 2019 Dutchtown High School graduate who was fatally shot in her vehicle early Sept. 16 in Baton Rouge, appears to be the victim of a random attack, according to police. As the murder of the 21-year-old student from Ascension Parish has made international headlines,...
Woman stabbed in New Orleans after refusing to go on a date
A woman was stabbed after refusing to go on a date with a man in Central City. According to the New Orleans Police Department, the stabbing happened shortly after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of Erato Street.
houmatimes.com
Louisiana Business Owner Arrested for Insurance Fraud
In June 2021, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit New Orleans Field Office (LSP-IFAT-NFO) began an investigation into a Marrero business providing fraudulent insurance policies. Troopers received information from the Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) that representatives from A&R Insurance in Marrero were continuing to write insurance policies that did not exist, despite being served with a Cease and Desist Order from LDI.
Sheriff reveals design flaw allowed inmate to escape Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex
THIBODAUX, La. — Some soap, a drain, and an opportunity were all a Lafourche Parish inmate needed to escape from jail last week. The sheriff called it a design flaw. When the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex was built in 2019, Sheriff Craig Webre never thought a small water drain in one of the recreational areas could be a pathway to freedom. It’s an opening about the size of a regular manila envelope, meant to allow rainwater to escape.
wbrz.com
School system getting law enforcement involved amid claims teacher used slurs, went drinking with students
BATON ROUGE - A Woodlawn High teacher has been reportedly placed on leave amid allegations of inappropriate behavior with students. According to the NAACP, the teacher used racial slurs toward students and accompanied students to off-campus events while "consuming multiple alcoholic drinks." The NAACP says it turned over videos of...
WDSU
Two students arrested in connection to fight at Chalmette High
CHALMETTE, La. — The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office said two 15-year-old boys were arrested on Wednesday in connection to a fight that happened Sept. 16 on a school campus in Chalmette. Sheriff James Pohlmann said school resource officers responded to a report of a fight involving two students...
KNOE TV8
La. trooper placed on leave after sex-related arrest while attending out-of-state conference
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police has placed one of its troopers on administrative leave after he was arrested for an alleged sex crime while attending a conference in South Dakota. Kirk Thibodeaux, 44, of Port Allen, was arrested for allegedly hiring for sexual activity, according to the...
wbrz.com
One person rushed to hospital after shooting on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - One person was hurt in a shooting Wednesday afternoon along Convention Street. Authorities said the shooting took place shortly before 3 p.m. in the 4300 block of Convention Street. No more details on the shooting or the condition of the victim have been released.
