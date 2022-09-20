ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston Parish, LA

Comments / 8

Ms Dung Beatles
2d ago

They seem to forget you are innocent until proven guilty ... they treat everybody as if they are the scum of the earth .. a little bit of power , what do they do with it . the kill

Reply
3
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Livingston Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Society
City
Livingston, LA
Livingston Parish, LA
Society
Local
Louisiana Health
City
New Orleans, LA
WWL

Police name suspect in deadly Hammond home invasion

HAMMOND, La. — Police have identified a suspect in the brutal home invasion that left one man dead and his daughter severely wounded. According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, 18-year-old Omarion Hookfin is wanted for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery and two counts of aggravated kidnapping in connection with the case.
HAMMOND, LA
houmatimes.com

Man found with drugs and a rifle after causing a disturbance in Galliano

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the arrest of a Galliano man found with drugs after causing a disturbance involving a firearm. Hobie Gisclair, 31 of Galliano was arrested on Wednesday. On September 21, deputies responded to the area of East 103rd Street in Galliano in reference to a man...
GALLIANO, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Device#Brain Tumor#The Inmates
MyArkLaMiss

Detectives investigate fatal, gang-related shooting in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 33-year-old man was killed in a gang-related shooting Tuesday (September 20) night at Sherwood Place Apartments, authorities say. The following day, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) identified the deceased as Stanley Wright and confirmed that it appears Wright was targeted in a gang-related shooting. EBRSO says they […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Allison Rice murder appears to be a random attack: police

Allison Rice, an LSU senior and 2019 Dutchtown High School graduate who was fatally shot in her vehicle early Sept. 16 in Baton Rouge, appears to be the victim of a random attack, according to police. As the murder of the 21-year-old student from Ascension Parish has made international headlines,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
houmatimes.com

Louisiana Business Owner Arrested for Insurance Fraud

In June 2021, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit New Orleans Field Office (LSP-IFAT-NFO) began an investigation into a Marrero business providing fraudulent insurance policies. Troopers received information from the Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) that representatives from A&R Insurance in Marrero were continuing to write insurance policies that did not exist, despite being served with a Cease and Desist Order from LDI.
MARRERO, LA
WWL

Sheriff reveals design flaw allowed inmate to escape Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex

THIBODAUX, La. — Some soap, a drain, and an opportunity were all a Lafourche Parish inmate needed to escape from jail last week. The sheriff called it a design flaw. When the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex was built in 2019, Sheriff Craig Webre never thought a small water drain in one of the recreational areas could be a pathway to freedom. It’s an opening about the size of a regular manila envelope, meant to allow rainwater to escape.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
WDSU

Two students arrested in connection to fight at Chalmette High

CHALMETTE, La. — The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office said two 15-year-old boys were arrested on Wednesday in connection to a fight that happened Sept. 16 on a school campus in Chalmette. Sheriff James Pohlmann said school resource officers responded to a report of a fight involving two students...
CHALMETTE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy