Read full article on original website
Related
bigcountryhomepage.com
Abilene High gets a clean slate with district play
The Eagles enter the games that matter with a 1-3 record, after losing back to back games these past two weeks. The upside to that is that none of that matters as they could be 0-4, but because the old record is out the window they’re now concentrating on the next six games.
bigcountryhomepage.com
Stamford Bulldogs surprise some with an undefeated record
Head Coach Britt Hart’s team came storming out of the gates, and after four games they are undefeated. The Bulldogs are rolling over their opponents so far this season by an average score of 40 to 8. You can pardon most people if they are caught off guard. Back...
bigcountryhomepage.com
It’s time for district play for the Abilene High Eagles
For the third week in a row, the Abilene High Eagles and the Cooper Cougars were 1-1. The Cougars came on top of Lubbock Coronado, but the Abilene High Eagles lost their game with Frenship. The Eagles struggled to move the ball on Friday night and turned the ball over...
Shay Smith Named 6A Texas High School Football Player of the Week
Earlier today, Shay Smith was named 6A the 2022 Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week trophy for week 4. The junior completed 24 of his 26 passes and totaled nearly 400 yards with 5 touchdowns (3 pass, 2 rush) in Franklin's 56-29 win over Americas High School.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bigcountryhomepage.com
“It’s going to be a great game:” HSU prepares to host defending national champions
The biggest game of the night in NCAA Division III football is on Saturday in Abilene. The sixth-ranked HSU Cowboys are set to host the fifth-ranked and defending national champion Mary Hardin-Baylor Crusaders at Shelton Stadium. This is most likely the game for the championship in the American Southwest Conference.
bigcountryhomepage.com
What does Fullen know now about his Eagles that he didn’t know before?
The Eagles and head coach Mike Fullen lost their second straight game and third of the season on Friday night against Frenship. That game was the final non-district game for Abilene High this season, so now, it’s time for the games that count. Every team enters the season with...
KVIA
Funeral arrangements set for Organ High School’s Abraham Romero
EL PASO, Texas - Services have been set for a star high school football player that was injured during a game. Abraham Romero played with the Organ Mountain High School football team. On Aug. 26 was injured in a game against Deming High School. He was thrown to the ground...
Abilene woman killed in head-on collision in Odessa
ODESSA, Texas — An Abilene woman was killed in a head-on collision Wednesday morning in Odessa. According to the Odessa Police Department, police and Odessa Fire Rescue were dispatched to a crash at approximately 7:06 a.m., on the north service road at the 8200 block of Interstate 20. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
bigcountryhomepage.com
Abilene area forecast: Friday September 23rd
Hot and dry weather will be a part of this weekend’s weather that’s the bad news, but the good news is we should see a late Sunday front move through bringing us seasonal weather for next week. For today, we will look for sunny and hot weather with a high of 98 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southwest at 5-10 with gusts up to 20 mph. For this evening though, we will see mostly clear and a low around 73 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 5-10 with gusts up to 20 mph.
ktxs.com
Abilene man arrested a second time for walking on the wrong side of the road
ABILENE, Texas — An Abilene man was arrested for walking on the wrong side of the road this past weekend. According to an arrest report, Jon Davis was arrested after officials said he failed to walk on the left side of the roadway, facing oncoming traffic. This is the second time Davis has been arrested for walking on the wrong side of the road.
lascrucesbulletin.com
Injury brings tragic end to Romero's bright life
Following are the services for Abraham Y. Romero. A public viewing will be held on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Baca’s Funeral Chapel, 300 E.Boutz Road. Visitation will begin on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at 9 a.m. at Las Cruces First, 5605 Bataan Memorial West. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m.
A 154 MPH High Speed Chase Ends at a Randall King Concert
Listen, I get it. I'm a big Randall King guy too. But this is something you just don't see everyday. A high speed chase from Abilene to San Angelo came to an end at King's concert Saturday night. We're not sure if the perp is a big fan of stone...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 Great Steakhouses in Texas
If you happen to live in Texas and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Texas than you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
Reader’s Digest Says This is the Best Pizza in All of Texas
I think by now, it has become very obvious that I LOVE pizza. A while back I was upset that the best pizza in El Paso (according to TripAdvisor) wasn't a local place, then it began what I called "the great pizza debate". Well, today I come with another list,...
nmsuroundup.com
Breaking: Dean of Students office announces death of NMSU student
In a statement sent to The Round Up on Thursday (Sept. 22), the Dean of Students office announced the death of a New Mexico State University student, which occurred off campus. An investigation into her death is on-going. Emilia Rueda, 20, from El Paso, Texas, was a junior studying art...
Bel Air HS assistant principal to participate in Texas Tech fellowship
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Vania Reyes, assistant principal at Bel Air High School, has been selected to participate in the 2022-23 Texas Education Policy Fellowship Program (TX-EPFP), a Texas Tech University initiative designed to help education professionals deepen their knowledge and develop skills in leadership and public policy. Reyes is a Ysleta ISD graduate, […]
KVIA
Pedestrian suffers serious injuries in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being struck in an east El Paso parking lot. It happened before 2 p.m. at the Eastridge Plaza Shopping Center near the McRae and Wedgewood intersection. According to initial reports, the victim was a man. Police officers had...
El Paso Hotel Chosen As One of Best Places To Stay In Texas
Lately the Sun City has been shown a ton of love from people all over social media; from influencers choosing some great local restaurants, or just coming to visit for the first time. Well recently another influencer, the Texas Travel blogger, Ana aka The Bucket List Latina, on Instagram, has...
5 Burger Joints We’d Welcome Now That Wendy’s Closed Near UTEP
We're sharing our wish list of five burger joints we'd love to see move in now that Wendy's near UTEP has closed permanently. Another business has bit the dust along North Mesa St. as the longtime-standing Wendy's burger spot has closed its doors with no plans to reopen. The nearest Wendy's location for folks in the Kern and UTEP area will now be further up north at 7453 North Mesa.
Enjoy a Free Movie Outdoors at an Unusual Spot In East El Paso
Tons of El Pasoans enjoy movie nights especially when it is outdoors. During the summer time is when the community of El Paso gets ready for movies outside under the sky. Sadly, summertime is almost coming to an end this week. But just because summer is almost over doesn't mean the movies outdoors have to be too.
Comments / 0