ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Comments / 0

Related
bigcountryhomepage.com

Abilene High gets a clean slate with district play

The Eagles enter the games that matter with a 1-3 record, after losing back to back games these past two weeks. The upside to that is that none of that matters as they could be 0-4, but because the old record is out the window they’re now concentrating on the next six games.
ABILENE, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Stamford Bulldogs surprise some with an undefeated record

Head Coach Britt Hart’s team came storming out of the gates, and after four games they are undefeated. The Bulldogs are rolling over their opponents so far this season by an average score of 40 to 8. You can pardon most people if they are caught off guard. Back...
STAMFORD, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

It’s time for district play for the Abilene High Eagles

For the third week in a row, the Abilene High Eagles and the Cooper Cougars were 1-1. The Cougars came on top of Lubbock Coronado, but the Abilene High Eagles lost their game with Frenship. The Eagles struggled to move the ball on Friday night and turned the ball over...
ABILENE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Abilene, TX
Education
Local
Texas Football
El Paso, TX
Education
El Paso, TX
Sports
Abilene, TX
Football
City
Abilene, TX
El Paso, TX
Football
Abilene, TX
Sports
City
Lubbock, TX
City
West, TX
Local
Texas Education
FOX West Texas

Abilene woman killed in head-on collision in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas — An Abilene woman was killed in a head-on collision Wednesday morning in Odessa. According to the Odessa Police Department, police and Odessa Fire Rescue were dispatched to a crash at approximately 7:06 a.m., on the north service road at the 8200 block of Interstate 20. The...
ODESSA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#American Football#Highschoolsports#The Abilene High Eagles#Odessa Permian
bigcountryhomepage.com

Abilene area forecast: Friday September 23rd

Hot and dry weather will be a part of this weekend’s weather that’s the bad news, but the good news is we should see a late Sunday front move through bringing us seasonal weather for next week. For today, we will look for sunny and hot weather with a high of 98 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southwest at 5-10 with gusts up to 20 mph. For this evening though, we will see mostly clear and a low around 73 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 5-10 with gusts up to 20 mph.
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Abilene man arrested a second time for walking on the wrong side of the road

ABILENE, Texas — An Abilene man was arrested for walking on the wrong side of the road this past weekend. According to an arrest report, Jon Davis was arrested after officials said he failed to walk on the left side of the roadway, facing oncoming traffic. This is the second time Davis has been arrested for walking on the wrong side of the road.
ABILENE, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

Injury brings tragic end to Romero's bright life

Following are the services for Abraham Y. Romero. A public viewing will be held on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Baca’s Funeral Chapel, 300 E.Boutz Road. Visitation will begin on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at 9 a.m. at Las Cruces First, 5605 Bataan Memorial West. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m.
LAS CRUCES, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Texas

If you happen to live in Texas and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Texas than you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
TEXAS STATE
nmsuroundup.com

Breaking: Dean of Students office announces death of NMSU student

In a statement sent to The Round Up on Thursday (Sept. 22), the Dean of Students office announced the death of a New Mexico State University student, which occurred off campus. An investigation into her death is on-going. Emilia Rueda, 20, from El Paso, Texas, was a junior studying art...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Bel Air HS assistant principal to participate in Texas Tech fellowship

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Vania Reyes, assistant principal at Bel Air High School, has been selected to participate in the 2022-23 Texas Education Policy Fellowship Program (TX-EPFP), a Texas Tech University initiative designed to help education professionals deepen their knowledge and develop skills in leadership and public policy. Reyes is a Ysleta ISD graduate, […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Pedestrian suffers serious injuries in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being struck in an east El Paso parking lot. It happened before 2 p.m. at the Eastridge Plaza Shopping Center near the McRae and Wedgewood intersection. According to initial reports, the victim was a man. Police officers had...
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

5 Burger Joints We’d Welcome Now That Wendy’s Closed Near UTEP

We're sharing our wish list of five burger joints we'd love to see move in now that Wendy's near UTEP has closed permanently. Another business has bit the dust along North Mesa St. as the longtime-standing Wendy's burger spot has closed its doors with no plans to reopen. The nearest Wendy's location for folks in the Kern and UTEP area will now be further up north at 7453 North Mesa.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Enjoy a Free Movie Outdoors at an Unusual Spot In East El Paso

Tons of El Pasoans enjoy movie nights especially when it is outdoors. During the summer time is when the community of El Paso gets ready for movies outside under the sky. Sadly, summertime is almost coming to an end this week. But just because summer is almost over doesn't mean the movies outdoors have to be too.
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy