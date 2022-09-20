ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Comments / 0

Related
WQAD

Muscatine School District granted $100,000 for mental health training

MUSCATINE, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Education allocated grants to 10 Iowa school districts including Muscatine. The grants are for COVID response and recovery initiatives targeting social, emotional and behavioral health. The Muscatine school district received $100,000 after requesting the grant last week. They received the good news over the weekend.
MUSCATINE, IA
WQAD

Jefferson Elementary students celebrate World Peace Day

MUSCATINE, Iowa — Jefferson Elementary School spent time celebrating 'World Peace Day' with its students. World Peace Day is recognized by the United Nations as an annual celebration on Sept. 21st. "We at Jefferson really want our kids to know that every one of them matter," Kandy Steel, Jefferson...
MUSCATINE, IA
WQAD

Nearly 30 people gain US citizenship during naturalization ceremony in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — 28 people gathered in Rock Island Wednesday afternoon for a naturalization ceremony, hosted by Chief Judge for the US District Court Judge Sara Darrow. "Many of them have been on this journey for a long time, have lived in this community in the United States for at least five years in most cases, have passed have passed all the tests and have earned the citizenship which was recognized here today," Judge Darrow said.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Davenport, IA
Davenport, IA
Elections
Local
Iowa Elections
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
Davenport, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Education
Davenport, IA
Education
WQAD

Benefit honoring fallen hero happening Friday in Geneseo

GENESEO, Ill. — On April 29, 2022, Deputy Nicholas Weist was killed in the line of duty after a fleeing suspect hit him with a car along U.S. Highway 150, according to Illinois State Police. In the months since his death, the community has stepped up to show their...
GENESEO, IL
KWQC

The difference between OTC and prescription hearing aids

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Food and Drug Administration approved a long-awaited rule on Aug. 16 that will give millions of Americans a more affordable and convenient solution to hearing loss: over-the-counter hearing aids. The devices — designed for those with mild to moderate hearing deficits only— will be sold at...
DAVENPORT, IA
KCRG.com

Washington Co. families upset after seniors punished for Homecoming prank

AINSWORTH, Iowa (KCRG) - Families in the Highland Community School District are upset and confused after they say students were punished too severely for a senior prank. Sunday night, a group of about 9 students say they put forks and mashed potato powder on the school’s lawn. Molly Hartzler, a parent of one of the students involved, said the kids also hung a sign that said “Mash the Pirates.”
AINSWORTH, IA
WQAD

Class of 2020: St. Ambrose grads finally walk across the stage for their diplomas

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Graduates from St. Ambrose University's class of 2020 finally got a chance to celebrate. The Davenport college canceled in-person ceremonies for spring and fall of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, the school has been working to make sure the class gets the ceremony they deserve — and what better time could that be than homecoming?
DAVENPORT, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voter Registration#Election Local#Midterm Election#Quad Cities School#The Rogalski Center#The School Of Social Work#Social Work
ourquadcities.com

QC bank president has big heart for new Genesis program

On July 4, 2016, at age 51, John Anderson had a surprise heart attack. The CEO of Quad City Bank & Trust had a family history of heart disease — his father died of a heart attack at 50 and his mother at 55. “I was very mindful that...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Blue Grass Police Chief on administrative leave

BLUE GRASS, Iowa (KWQC) - The Blue Grass City Council placed the city’s chief of police on paid administrative leave in early September. According to the minutes from the special city council meeting on Sept. 8, Chief Bobby Flaherty was placed on leave following a closed session. Those minutes were approved at the regular city council meeting on Monday.
BLUE GRASS, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WQAD

Anonymous donor helps River Bend Food Bank overcome low donations

DAVENPORT, Iowa — River Bend Food Bank has seen a noticeable decrease in donations since last year, and the organization said it's been a struggle to keep up with public demand. "We're dealing with is, about 42% of food donations decreased," said Jenny Brinkmeyer-Colvin, River Bend's Chief Development Officer....
ROCK ISLAND, IL
discovermuscatine.com

Former Muscatine resident writes novel inspired by hometown

MUSCATINE, Iowa–For most of her childhood, Jane Hensge grew up in Muscatine. The daughter of Arlene and Lester “Bud” Foster, Hensge spent many hours in her family’s grocery store, Foster’s Market on Lucas Street. “That’s where I got my confidence from,” she recalls. A graduate of Muscatine High School, Hensge moved away at 21, but still makes trips back from time to time.
MUSCATINE, IA
K92.3

Unthinkable Tragedy: Eastern Iowa 2-Year-Old Suffocates to Death

A truly heartbreaking story from eastern Iowa, where a 2-year-old died after suffocating while at a city park. According to the Muscatine Police Department, they were called to Eversmeyer Park on Orange Street in Muscatine just a few minutes after 6 p.m. on Friday, September 16. The 911 caller had reported a child was unconscious and not breathing.
MUSCATINE, IA
ourquadcities.com

City acquires former church campus for $3.1 million

The City of Moline has announced the acquisition of the Heritage Church property known as its Bridgepointe 485 campus. The landmark property at 1 Montgomery Drive is the center point of the future riverfront redevelopment area made possible by the demolition of the former Interstate 74 Bridge, a news release says. Heritage purchased the 119,114 square-foot building that sits on seven acres of prime riverfront property in 2017 to serve its congregation’s needs and to offer services to the Moline community.
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Police: Moline middle school placed on lockdown after student brought BB gun to school

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - John Deere Middle School was placed on lockdown Thursday morning after police received a tip that a student had what appeared to be a handgun. It happened around 8:09 a.m. and was reported to a school resource officer inside the building, police said in a media release. A second officer arrived at the school to help find the student.
MOLINE, IL
98.1 KHAK

The Best Times To View Fall Colors In Iowa

Ahhh, fall is finally here. It's no secret that autumn is my favorite time of year. Cooler temperatures mean turning off the AC and letting the windows stay open all day and night! Fall means festivals like Octoberfest in the Amanas and Pumpkinfest in Anamosa. It means football and if you're lucky, perhaps some playoff baseball too! But the thing that everyone can enjoy about fall is the amazing colors that pop this time of year. Even though September isn't over quite yet, it isn't too soon to take a look at when the fall foliage will be at its peak!
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Hy-Vee to open regional facility in old Davenport Gordmans

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Hy-Vee is renovating the old Gordmans building in Davenport to create a regional hub. Hy-Vee is renovating the building at 3860 Elmore Avenue to be a regional hub to support Hy-Vee stores across the Quad Cities, according to Dawn Buzynski, Hy-Vee’s Strategic Communications Director. The...
DAVENPORT, IA
voiceofmuscatine.com

3 events in-store make for action-packed weekend at Muscatine Riverfront

In addition to Saturday’s highly anticipated Pearl City Oktobrewfest, Riverside Park will see an array of action on both Thursday and Friday as well, with two action-packed events leading up to the beer-tastic event:. Almost Friday Fest returns Thursday, September 22nd, with live music from Monica Austin starting at...
MUSCATINE, IA
WQAD

WQAD

Davenport, IA
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Quad Cities local news

 https://www.wqad.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy