PV student signs on to apprenticeship at Boyler's Ornamental Iron in Bettendorf
BETTENDORF, Iowa — On Friday Sept. 23, Pleasant Valley High School (PVHS) senior James Morley signed a two-year apprenticeship with Boyler's Ornamental Iron which he will begin following graduation. The PV school district in partnership with the local ironworks company held a ceremony Friday at Boyler's to celebrate Morley's...
Muscatine School District granted $100,000 for mental health training
MUSCATINE, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Education allocated grants to 10 Iowa school districts including Muscatine. The grants are for COVID response and recovery initiatives targeting social, emotional and behavioral health. The Muscatine school district received $100,000 after requesting the grant last week. They received the good news over the weekend.
Jefferson Elementary students celebrate World Peace Day
MUSCATINE, Iowa — Jefferson Elementary School spent time celebrating 'World Peace Day' with its students. World Peace Day is recognized by the United Nations as an annual celebration on Sept. 21st. "We at Jefferson really want our kids to know that every one of them matter," Kandy Steel, Jefferson...
Nearly 30 people gain US citizenship during naturalization ceremony in Rock Island
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — 28 people gathered in Rock Island Wednesday afternoon for a naturalization ceremony, hosted by Chief Judge for the US District Court Judge Sara Darrow. "Many of them have been on this journey for a long time, have lived in this community in the United States for at least five years in most cases, have passed have passed all the tests and have earned the citizenship which was recognized here today," Judge Darrow said.
Benefit honoring fallen hero happening Friday in Geneseo
GENESEO, Ill. — On April 29, 2022, Deputy Nicholas Weist was killed in the line of duty after a fleeing suspect hit him with a car along U.S. Highway 150, according to Illinois State Police. In the months since his death, the community has stepped up to show their...
KWQC
The difference between OTC and prescription hearing aids
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Food and Drug Administration approved a long-awaited rule on Aug. 16 that will give millions of Americans a more affordable and convenient solution to hearing loss: over-the-counter hearing aids. The devices — designed for those with mild to moderate hearing deficits only— will be sold at...
KCRG.com
Washington Co. families upset after seniors punished for Homecoming prank
AINSWORTH, Iowa (KCRG) - Families in the Highland Community School District are upset and confused after they say students were punished too severely for a senior prank. Sunday night, a group of about 9 students say they put forks and mashed potato powder on the school’s lawn. Molly Hartzler, a parent of one of the students involved, said the kids also hung a sign that said “Mash the Pirates.”
Class of 2020: St. Ambrose grads finally walk across the stage for their diplomas
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Graduates from St. Ambrose University's class of 2020 finally got a chance to celebrate. The Davenport college canceled in-person ceremonies for spring and fall of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, the school has been working to make sure the class gets the ceremony they deserve — and what better time could that be than homecoming?
ourquadcities.com
QC bank president has big heart for new Genesis program
On July 4, 2016, at age 51, John Anderson had a surprise heart attack. The CEO of Quad City Bank & Trust had a family history of heart disease — his father died of a heart attack at 50 and his mother at 55. “I was very mindful that...
Waitlist opens for Davenport's housing assistance program, how to find out if you qualify
DAVENPORT, Iowa — With demand for housing assistance on the rise, the City of Davenport opened the waitlist for its Housing Choice Voucher Program - formerly known as Section 8 Rental Assistance. "When someone is selected from the list, we have to verify information that they indicate on their...
KWQC
Blue Grass Police Chief on administrative leave
BLUE GRASS, Iowa (KWQC) - The Blue Grass City Council placed the city’s chief of police on paid administrative leave in early September. According to the minutes from the special city council meeting on Sept. 8, Chief Bobby Flaherty was placed on leave following a closed session. Those minutes were approved at the regular city council meeting on Monday.
Quad City Illinois school districts gather for board member recruitment meeting
MOLINE, Ill. — Parents from three different Illinois school districts gathered at Moline High School Thursday night as the officials showed what it takes to become a board member. Each of the three boards requires seven members, and each one currently has several open seats. Moline-Coal Valley is in...
Anonymous donor helps River Bend Food Bank overcome low donations
DAVENPORT, Iowa — River Bend Food Bank has seen a noticeable decrease in donations since last year, and the organization said it's been a struggle to keep up with public demand. "We're dealing with is, about 42% of food donations decreased," said Jenny Brinkmeyer-Colvin, River Bend's Chief Development Officer....
discovermuscatine.com
Former Muscatine resident writes novel inspired by hometown
MUSCATINE, Iowa–For most of her childhood, Jane Hensge grew up in Muscatine. The daughter of Arlene and Lester “Bud” Foster, Hensge spent many hours in her family’s grocery store, Foster’s Market on Lucas Street. “That’s where I got my confidence from,” she recalls. A graduate of Muscatine High School, Hensge moved away at 21, but still makes trips back from time to time.
Unthinkable Tragedy: Eastern Iowa 2-Year-Old Suffocates to Death
A truly heartbreaking story from eastern Iowa, where a 2-year-old died after suffocating while at a city park. According to the Muscatine Police Department, they were called to Eversmeyer Park on Orange Street in Muscatine just a few minutes after 6 p.m. on Friday, September 16. The 911 caller had reported a child was unconscious and not breathing.
ourquadcities.com
City acquires former church campus for $3.1 million
The City of Moline has announced the acquisition of the Heritage Church property known as its Bridgepointe 485 campus. The landmark property at 1 Montgomery Drive is the center point of the future riverfront redevelopment area made possible by the demolition of the former Interstate 74 Bridge, a news release says. Heritage purchased the 119,114 square-foot building that sits on seven acres of prime riverfront property in 2017 to serve its congregation’s needs and to offer services to the Moline community.
KWQC
Police: Moline middle school placed on lockdown after student brought BB gun to school
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - John Deere Middle School was placed on lockdown Thursday morning after police received a tip that a student had what appeared to be a handgun. It happened around 8:09 a.m. and was reported to a school resource officer inside the building, police said in a media release. A second officer arrived at the school to help find the student.
The Best Times To View Fall Colors In Iowa
Ahhh, fall is finally here. It's no secret that autumn is my favorite time of year. Cooler temperatures mean turning off the AC and letting the windows stay open all day and night! Fall means festivals like Octoberfest in the Amanas and Pumpkinfest in Anamosa. It means football and if you're lucky, perhaps some playoff baseball too! But the thing that everyone can enjoy about fall is the amazing colors that pop this time of year. Even though September isn't over quite yet, it isn't too soon to take a look at when the fall foliage will be at its peak!
KCRG.com
Hy-Vee to open regional facility in old Davenport Gordmans
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Hy-Vee is renovating the old Gordmans building in Davenport to create a regional hub. Hy-Vee is renovating the building at 3860 Elmore Avenue to be a regional hub to support Hy-Vee stores across the Quad Cities, according to Dawn Buzynski, Hy-Vee’s Strategic Communications Director. The...
voiceofmuscatine.com
3 events in-store make for action-packed weekend at Muscatine Riverfront
In addition to Saturday’s highly anticipated Pearl City Oktobrewfest, Riverside Park will see an array of action on both Thursday and Friday as well, with two action-packed events leading up to the beer-tastic event:. Almost Friday Fest returns Thursday, September 22nd, with live music from Monica Austin starting at...
WQAD
