Charlotte’s center-city apartment boom ranks among biggest in US

CHARLOTTTE — As apartment developments continue to rise in Charlotte, a recent analysis puts the city near the top of a list of places that have seen the most new units constructed in their downtown areas over the past decade.

Nearly 13,000 apartment units were added to Charlotte’s center city from 2013 to 2022, according to a breakdown of Yardi Matrix data by StorageCafe. The website focuses on the self-storage industry, noting downtown-area apartment development as a catalyst.

More than 2,200 of those units were delivered in 2021 alone — the strongest year of the decade for multifamily construction in uptown, according to the site.

