Farmers across southeastern Colorado don’t know in April what their Mirasol peppers — more commonly known around here as Pueblo chiles — will taste like when it’s time to harvest them in late summer. There’s too much outside of the farmers’ control, namely, the weather, but they irrigate the crops, cross their fingers and hope that come September — prime pepper-picking season — that what they pluck from the field are plentiful, meaty and, of course, spicy.

PUEBLO, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO