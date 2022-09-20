Read full article on original website
beefmagazine.com
Less beef to offset more pork and poultry
In 2023, U.S. consumers can anticipate greater availability of pork, broiler meat, and turkey, but less beef, according to the latest USDA “Livestock, Dairy and Poultry Outlook” report. Last week, USDA’s “World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates” report revealed lower total red meat and poultry production is forecast...
Sausage recall: 2 tons of sausage recalled due to possible contamination
It’s time to check your refrigerator and freezer for any Sunset Farm Foods sausage you might have purchased recently. That’s because the company issued a recall for 4,480 pounds of chicken and pork smoked sausage that might be contaminated with extraneous material. Specifically, customers discovered thin blue plastic inside the meat product, triggering the recall.
Popculture
Popular Yogurt Hit With Recall
Watch out, yogurt lovers! The dairy product is the latest delicious treat to be at the center of a government recall. Luckily, this is not a widespread recall and only affects one individual product. Wednesday saw the Food Standards Agency — the U.K. equivalent to the U.S.'s FDA or USDA — shared a recall on Co-op Irresistible Lemon Curd Yogurt. Co-op is pulling this flavor "because it contains egg which is not mentioned on the label."
Grist
Milking microbes instead of udders, precision fermented dairy is ready to tackle our reliance on cows
As our climate changes, so will our diets. Fix’s Future of Food Issue explores that reality through the lens of foods that show what sustainable, equitable, and resilient eating could look like. Try them yourself with the recipes in our Climate Future Cookbook. The herd settles under hangar-like roofs,...
Popculture
Urgent Yogurt Recall Issued Due to Allergy Concern
A mixup in yogurt flavors is resulting in an urgent recall that customers should watch for. The dairy product is the latest delicious treat to be at the center of a government recall. Luckily, this is not a widespread recall and only affects one individual product. Food Standards Agency — the U.K. equivalent to the U.S.'s FDA or USDA — shared a recall earlier this month of Co-op Irresistible Lemon Curd Yogurt. Co-op is pulling this flavor "because it contains egg which is not mentioned on the label."
Healthy Choice recalling popular power bowl product due to undeclared allergens
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A popular lunch and dinner item is being recalled over a misbranding issue, the USDA announced.Healthy Choice Frozen Korean-Style Beef Power Bowls are affected because of undeclared allergens. Instead of beef, they contain chicken sausage and pepper products.The boxes in question have an expiration date of April 18, 2023, and an establishment number of 34622 on the end flap of the packaging. The cartons are 9.25 ounces and are labeled with:"Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS Korean-Style Beef" with lot code "5246220320" No adverse reactions or illnesses have been reported, the USDA said.Anyone with the product should throw it away or take it back to the place of purchase.For more on this recall, visit the USDA's website here.
natureworldnews.com
Animal Feed Reorganizations Could Feed More Than One Billion People Without Additional Production
It might be possible to feed approximately one billion people without increasing production through organizing food production systems to divert more agricultural wastes and residues to animal feed. Positive changes to the system. Currently, nearly a third of the yield of cereal crops is utilized as animal feed, and around...
scitechdaily.com
Simple Changes to Animal Feed Could Supply Food for One Billion People
Livestock and fish could be fed more agricultural by-products, freeing up more food for people. Even with millions around the world facing the threat of famine or malnutrition, the production of feed for livestock and fish is tying up limited natural resources that could be used to produce more food for people. New research from Aalto University, published today (September 19) in Nature Food, shows how adjustments to the feeding of livestock and fish could maintain production while making more food available for people. These relatively simple changes would increase the global food supply significantly, providing calories for up to 13% more people. What’s more, it does so without requiring any increase in natural resource use or major dietary changes.
hypebeast.com
USDA Approves Genetically-Modified Purple Tomato
Norfolk Plant Sciences’ genetically modified tomato has just been approved by the United States Department of Agriculture. While the taste is indistinguishable from the traditional red tomato, Norfolk Plant Sciences states that the Purple Tomato itself packs more anthocyanins — the stuff found in blueberries and blackberries — and also double the shelf life of its non-GMO counterparts.
Food & Wine
A Butter Shortage Is Sending Prices Through the Roof Just Before Peak Baking Season
Post-pandemic inflation has driven up the price of everything, including groceries. Consumers can look for ways to ease the pain – perhaps cutting down on name brands – but cost increasings are hard to avoid when they affect underlying food staples. It's why a butter shortage is so hard to stomach. Butter seems to be in everything… or at least everything that tastes delicious.
