MedicalXpress
The Ebola virus: profile of a dreaded killer
The highly contagious Ebola virus has claimed more than 15,000 lives since it was first identified in central Africa in 1976. On Tuesday, Uganda announced its first Ebola fatality since 2019 in an outbreak in the central district of Mubende. Here is a factfile on one of the world's most...
Uganda Ebola death toll rises to four
Ebola patients have died in Uganda, the health ministry said on Friday, bringing the total death toll to four, days after authorities confirmed an outbreak of a strain of the deadly disease for which no vaccine has yet been approved. Uganda's health ministry said it had confirmed 11 cases of...
UNICEF renews Pakistan flood appeal as 10 more people die
Devastating floods in Pakistan’s worst-hit province have killed 10 more people in the past day, including four children, officials said Wednesday as the U.N. children’s agency renewed its appeal for $39 million to help the most vulnerable flood victims.Only a third of the sum in the funding appeal has been met so far, UNICEF said in a statement. Pakistani doctors and medical workers are struggling to contain the outbreak of waterborne diseases, malaria, and dengue fever among hundreds of thousands of survivors now living in tents in southern Sindh province. The unprecedented monsoon rains and flooding, which many experts...
MedicalXpress
Ebola deaths in Uganda climb to four: health ministry
A total of four people have died from the highly contagious Ebola virus in Uganda, where the authorities declared an outbreak earlier this week, health officials said on Friday. "Three new deaths were recorded," the health ministry said in a statement, raising the toll from one to four after the...
India makes rare accusation against China over Taiwan dispute
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- The government of India has condemned China for its actions in the Taiwan Strait, marking a rare accusation from a country that already has issues with Beijing along its own border. India's High Commission in Sri Lanka made the accusation to China's ambassador to Sri Lanka...
Illegal immigration crisis can be helped by threatening to withhold US funds from Venezuela, Cuba: Pirro
With the latest influx of illegal immigrants and asylum seekers coming from Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua, the fact that U.S. taxpayers fund hundreds of millions of dollars in aid to these nations annually should come into play, Judge Jeanine Pirro said Tuesday. Pirro said that – if the Biden administration...
‘A brutal legacy’: Queen’s death met with anger as well as grief in Kenya
In 1952, the then Princess Elizabeth was on a royal tour with Prince Philip at Treetops lodge in Kenya. Unknown to them at the time, she would receive news of her father’s death during that visit, and the forest lodge would long be remembered as the place where Britain’s longest-serving monarch “went to sleep a princess and awoke a queen”.
‘Each passing day life is becoming unbearable’: How Putin’s war in Ukraine is wreaking economic havoc from Pakistan to Sri Lanka and destabilizing governments worldwide
Chinthamba Gama, who runs a small business in the African country of Malawi that is involved in fish farming, raising livestock, and growing crops like maize, chilies, and beans, is more than ready for Russia’s war on Ukraine to end. “I hope that by the grace of God, something will happen,” he told Fortune.
Biden commits another $2.9 billion to fight world hunger as Russia's invasion of Ukraine takes global toll
(CNN) — The US will provide another $2.9 billion in additional funding to combat global food insecurity, President Joe Biden announced at the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday. World hunger is expected to rise this year, in part because Russia's invasion of Ukraine has further disrupted supply chains...
BBC
Eritrea's mass mobilisation amid Ethiopia civil war
Eritrea is mobilising military reservists to bolster the army, which has been aiding neighbouring Ethiopia in its fight against rebel forces. Security forces in many areas have been stopping people to check if they are exempt from military conscription. Groups of men were crying as they bid farewell to relatives,...
US military killed 27 al Shabab terrorists and no civilians in Somali strike
U.S. Africa Command conducted an airstrike in Somalia on Sunday that it said killed more than two dozen al Shabab terrorists who were attacking Somali forces without harming any civilians.
BBC
Nigeria Boko Haram crisis: The women walking miles to save their children's lives
Fati Usman's son lies on a hospital bed in north-eastern Nigeria, looking almost lifeless. He has difficulty breathing and looks extremely emaciated. A fly perches on his gaunt cheek. From his size, you would think he is about two years old. But his mother says he is actually five. He...
Blinken urges calm on Taiwan in talks with China
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Friday for calm over Taiwan as he met his Chinese counterpart, as soaring tensions showed signs of easing a notch. - Taiwan the 'biggest risk' - In a sign that tensions have eased, Wang also met in New York with US climate envoy John Kerry, despite China's announcement after Pelosi's visit that it was curbing cooperation on the issue, a key priority for Biden.
Fox News
Report finds Facebook violated Palestinian users' freedoms
Actions by Facebook and its parent Meta during last year's Gaza war violated the rights of Palestinian users to freedom of expression, freedom of assembly, political participation and non-discrimination, a report commissioned by the social media company has found. The report Thursday from independent consulting firm Business for Social Responsibility...
Uganda confirms at least 1 case of Ebola hemorrhagic fever
KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Ugandan health authorities on Tuesday reported that a man who died a day earlier had tested positive for the virus that causes Ebola. They said it’s still unknown how the 24-year-old man became infected with the Sudan strain of Ebola, for which there is no approved vaccine. He lived in the central Ugandan district of Mubende, 150 kilometers (93 miles) west of the capital, Kampala.
Colombia's former President Duque warns cocaine legalization will cause 'major' US security threat
Colombia’s former President Ivan Duque warned that his successor’s calls to change course on the war on drugs would turn Colombia into a "narco state" that could threaten the security of the United States and other countries "in the hemisphere." "Now, what worries me is that there is...
Largest Countries That Have Gained Independence From the UK
It was said the sun never set on the British Empire. Given the vast territories the United Kingdom controlled around the world at the height of its international power, the saying was probably true. Although the U.K. remains a force in global politics, however, its once enormous empire is no more. (These are the longest-lived […]
nationalinterest.org
Can the ‘Porcupine Doctrine’ Help Taiwan Stop China?
The Porcupine Doctrine’s underlying tenet—that the PLA would decline to invade Taiwan because of some undefined level of unacceptable losses—appears unsubstantiated. Can the Porcupine Doctrine adequately defend Taiwan from Chinese aggression? The American defense establishment certainly hopes so. Developed in 2008 by William S. Murray, a professor at the U.S. Naval War College, and adopted by President Tsai Ing-wen in 2016, the Porcupine Doctrine is a strategy that focuses on having Taiwan use asymmetric warfare to create such an untenable number of losses that the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) will be deterred from invading. This doctrine replaced the earlier Taiwanese strategy of defeating China with conventional military equipment instead of asymmetric forces. Its proponents hope that much like Ukraine has held back Russia, the twenty-three-million-strong, democratic nation of Taiwan can also successfully resist an invasion by a 1.4-billion-person strong autocracy with aims of regional hegemony.
Indian government accused of ceding land in Himalayas to China
Indian people living near the country’s disputed Himalayan border with China have accused their government of giving away swathes of land after both sides agreed to withdraw troops from some contested areas and create buffer zones. Earlier this month, Indian and Chinese troops, who have been locked in a...
Fox News
