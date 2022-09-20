ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

SouthCoast Spider-Man Spotted in Acushnet and New Bedford

The SouthCoast may have its very own superhero roaming around, as Spider-Man was spotted today in Acushnet and New Bedford. At about 2:48 p.m., I received a message from my friend Stephanie Burke with a photo she had received of someone dressed as Spider-Man sitting atop the gates that serve as the entrance to Acushnet Cemetery.
ACUSHNET, MA
New Bedford, MA
Love Letters for New Bedford [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]

New Bedford Creative has started a new storytelling initiative, enlisting eight individuals and two organizations as "Creative Ambassadors." Their job will be to use their skills as artists to help residents to better connect with the city's history and culture. The campaign is called "Love Letters for New Bedford." New...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
13-year-old Barnstable girl catches 591-pound tuna

This 564-pound bluefin tuna wasn't even the biggest catch all day. 13-year-old Lola Crisp, "a seasoned tunaman," caught a 591-pounder to win the Cape's first commercial tuna tournament in three decades. A 13-year-old Barnstable girl on Sunday reeled in the heaviest catch of the Cape's first commercial tuna tournament in...
BARNSTABLE, MA
Fall River Granite Grille Restaurant Reopens at Durfee High School

Durfee High School's rebranded Granite Grille has reopened for the school year. Similar to the in-school restaurants at Greater New Bedford Regional Vocational-Technical and Diman Regional Vocational-Technical high schools, the Granite Grill is a completely student-run establishment. While the teachers are on site to coordinate everything, the students truly run the show.
FALL RIVER, MA
‘Rainbow fentanyl’ made to look like candy and entice kids

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — The Drug Enforcement Agency’s New England branch said Wednesday that “rainbow fentanyl,” which looks like candy, aims to target children and young people. The DEA explained that the brightly-colored fentanyl comes in pills, powder, and blocks. The blocks tend to look...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Fall River’s Al Mac’s Diner Owner Eyes Former Shawmut Diner

There is a small glimmer of hope that New Bedford's former Shawmut Diner could rise like a phoenix from the ashes and serve hungry patrons again. The famed diner closed in 2014 after 51 years in business on Shawmut Avenue at Hathaway Road. Owners Phil and Celeste Paleologos donated it to the Bristol County Jail and House of Correction as a training facility for rehabilitating inmates.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Controlled blast goes off in Dartmouth

(WJAR) — Dartmouth fire crews released a video of a blast on Wednesday afternoon. Crews said the blast was controlled, but residents may have felt it. There was no word on what exactly exploded.
DARTMOUTH, MA
Man seriously injured in fall from deck in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – A man was injured after reportedly falling about 8 feet from a deck in Falmouth. It happened on Wedgewood Drive shortly after noon Thursday. The victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Further details were not immediately available. Cape Wide News...
FALMOUTH, MA
