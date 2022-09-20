Read full article on original website
This Local Fairytale-Themed Psychic Fair Invites You to "Embrace Your Inner Child"
Game of Thrones Weekend at King Richard's Faire: Everything You Need to Know
One Night Only: Free Haunted House in Plymouth Promises Spooky Thrills & Chills!
This Free Harvest Festival Promises Fireworks, Food Trucks, & More Family Fun!
If Fall River Was a Candle, This Is Exactly What It Would Smell Like
This might be the most entertaining piece I've written in a while and I'm confident I've nailed the perfect candle for the city of Fall River. I ask you, the reader, the following question: If Fall River was a candle, what would it smell like? A strange question to ask, I'm aware, but one that piques my interest nonetheless.
SouthCoast Spider-Man Spotted in Acushnet and New Bedford
The SouthCoast may have its very own superhero roaming around, as Spider-Man was spotted today in Acushnet and New Bedford. At about 2:48 p.m., I received a message from my friend Stephanie Burke with a photo she had received of someone dressed as Spider-Man sitting atop the gates that serve as the entrance to Acushnet Cemetery.
Enjoy Classic Halloween Movies for Free in October at Star Drive-In in Taunton
Looking for something spooky to do? The Star Drive-In in Taunton is bringing back a special edition of “Movies Under the Stars” for the fall season. Watch all your favorite scary movies on the big screen for free, every Saturday in October starting October 1st. The Star Drive-In...
One Night Only: Free Haunted House in Plymouth Promises Spooky Thrills & Chills!
(PLYMOUTH, MA) For one night only The Plymouth Family Resource Center (PFRC) is celebrating Halloween with a fun and festive Haunted House! The Plymouth RFC has invited the community to attend their first ever Haunted House which has no admission cost!
New Bedford's Beloved Shawmut Diner Remains 'In Limbo'
Some of my earliest childhood memories involve the Shawmut Diner. I remember as a small child being taken to the diner by my Great Aunt Vina, who probably spent every last penny she had to treat me to lunch. I remember that trip 60 years later, so I guess it...
The Real Reason You Heard Loud Booms This Weekend in Westport & Surrounding Areas
Reports of loud booms in Westport, Freetown, Dartmouth and Somerset were reported over the weekend, leaving people scratching their heads as to what could have caused such a startling sound. Reports in Westport. Online users began sharing their concerns Saturday night around 6:30 p.m., with several people claiming their house...
Report: These are the South Coast towns predicted to be underwater in the not-too-distant future
A 10-year storm could flood more than a quarter of buildings in Wareham by 2050, the report noted. Rising tides are expected to flood several communities along the South Coast within the next 30 years, impacting the fishing industry and further eroding iconic — and ecologically rich — salt marshes, according to a new report.
A Letter to the Strange Man in Dartmouth Who Randomly 'Blessed' Gazelle's Vehicle
Can we have a serious conversation for a minute? I'm in my head and could use some positive clarity. I wasn't going to bring this up, but it's been a couple of days since something strange happened to me and I need to get it off my chest. On Tuesday,...
The People of New Bedford Have Responded to West Beach 'Love Letters' Project
Along the waterfront of New Bedford's South End, love is presented in public postcards. A project by local Julia Ritchie at West Beach is attracting attention. Her mural on the side of the public bathroom is asking people what they love about the city. Markers dangle beside the nine postcards that Ritchie painted, each one filled with interesting notes.
This Rhode Island Restaurant Still Offers Family-Style, All-You-Can-Eat Chicken Dinners
Family-style dinners are a lost art around the SouthCoast. Sitting down at a restaurant and being served platters of food that you share with everyone else at the table seems like an antiquated idea of dining out. Yet there is still something heartwarming about having the family sit around a...
Love Letters for New Bedford [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]
New Bedford Creative has started a new storytelling initiative, enlisting eight individuals and two organizations as "Creative Ambassadors." Their job will be to use their skills as artists to help residents to better connect with the city's history and culture. The campaign is called "Love Letters for New Bedford." New...
New Bedford Woman's Documentary Film Premiering This Month
New Bedford resident and Cape Verdean filmmaker and artist Iva Brito is eager for the world to see her documentary Pandemic Renaissance – The Art of Surviving C-19 when it premieres in the Whaling City later this month. Everyone featured in the film is from New Bedford, and it...
13-year-old Barnstable girl catches 591-pound tuna
This 564-pound bluefin tuna wasn't even the biggest catch all day. 13-year-old Lola Crisp, "a seasoned tunaman," caught a 591-pounder to win the Cape's first commercial tuna tournament in three decades. A 13-year-old Barnstable girl on Sunday reeled in the heaviest catch of the Cape's first commercial tuna tournament in...
Fall River Granite Grille Restaurant Reopens at Durfee High School
Durfee High School's rebranded Granite Grille has reopened for the school year. Similar to the in-school restaurants at Greater New Bedford Regional Vocational-Technical and Diman Regional Vocational-Technical high schools, the Granite Grill is a completely student-run establishment. While the teachers are on site to coordinate everything, the students truly run the show.
'Rainbow fentanyl' made to look like candy and entice kids
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — The Drug Enforcement Agency’s New England branch said Wednesday that “rainbow fentanyl,” which looks like candy, aims to target children and young people. The DEA explained that the brightly-colored fentanyl comes in pills, powder, and blocks. The blocks tend to look...
Fall River's Al Mac's Diner Owner Eyes Former Shawmut Diner
There is a small glimmer of hope that New Bedford's former Shawmut Diner could rise like a phoenix from the ashes and serve hungry patrons again. The famed diner closed in 2014 after 51 years in business on Shawmut Avenue at Hathaway Road. Owners Phil and Celeste Paleologos donated it to the Bristol County Jail and House of Correction as a training facility for rehabilitating inmates.
New Dog Park in Tiverton to Host Giant Celebration for the Community
In May, the Raymond F Jones Memorial Dog Park in Tiverton was unveiled to the public, but a big celebration has yet to happen. On Saturday, Sept. 24, the brand new dog park will bring the community together for a giant party. LollaPawRooooza is going to bring fun for families...
Controlled blast goes off in Dartmouth
(WJAR) — Dartmouth fire crews released a video of a blast on Wednesday afternoon. Crews said the blast was controlled, but residents may have felt it. There was no word on what exactly exploded.
This Free Harvest Festival Promises Fireworks, Food Trucks, & More Family Fun!
(WAREHAM, MA) The Onset Bay Association and Onset-Wareham Fireworks invite you to, "join us for the reimagined Harvest Moon Festival!" This event will include over 50 vendors, food trucks, contests, shows, live music, and more! At the 2022 Onset Beach Harvest Moon Festival, there is sure to be something for every member of the family!
Man seriously injured in fall from deck in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – A man was injured after reportedly falling about 8 feet from a deck in Falmouth. It happened on Wedgewood Drive shortly after noon Thursday. The victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Further details were not immediately available. Cape Wide News...
