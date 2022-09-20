ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Netflix India Showcases Vasan Bala’s ‘Monica, O My Darling’, ‘Scoop’ & ‘Guns & Gulaabs’ At Tudum Event

Netflix has shown off its upcoming Indian content in the past hour at the Tudum event, with Bollywood director Vasan Bala’s Monica, O My Darling on show alongside the likes of Scoop and Guns & Gulaabs. India is a huge priority for Netflix and the Tudum event is being used as a jumping off point. Bala’s Monica, O My Darling is a dark crime caper comedy with an ensemble cast following a young man desperately trying to make it big with a bunch of unlikely allies, and an exclusive clip was shown at Tudum. Meanwhile, Scoop is the directorial Netflix debut for Hansal Mehta, which is inspired by journalist Jigna Vora’s...
WORLD
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT

GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT

2K+
Followers
13K+
Post
733K+
Views
ABOUT

Giant Freakin Robot stomps into the future of everything that matters. We offer unique information that impacts everything you care about most.

 https://www.giantfreakinrobot.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy