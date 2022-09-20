Read full article on original website
Related
Netflix India Showcases Vasan Bala’s ‘Monica, O My Darling’, ‘Scoop’ & ‘Guns & Gulaabs’ At Tudum Event
Netflix has shown off its upcoming Indian content in the past hour at the Tudum event, with Bollywood director Vasan Bala’s Monica, O My Darling on show alongside the likes of Scoop and Guns & Gulaabs. India is a huge priority for Netflix and the Tudum event is being used as a jumping off point. Bala’s Monica, O My Darling is a dark crime caper comedy with an ensemble cast following a young man desperately trying to make it big with a bunch of unlikely allies, and an exclusive clip was shown at Tudum. Meanwhile, Scoop is the directorial Netflix debut for Hansal Mehta, which is inspired by journalist Jigna Vora’s...
Louise Fletcher, Oscar winner as Nurse Ratched in ‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,’ dies at 88
Louise Fletcher won an Oscar as Jack Nicholson's screen nemesis Nurse Ratched in 1975's "Once Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest."
Who inspired the Daily Worker headline A Communist in Space? The Saturday quiz
1 Who inspired the Daily Worker headline “A Communist in Space”?. 2 Which society was divided into jarls, karls and thralls?. 3 Whose earnings would be paid into a Coogan account?. 4 What is Europe’s largest wild cat?. 5 Tropicália was a 1960s artistic movement in which...
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
2K+
Followers
13K+
Post
733K+
Views
ABOUT
Giant Freakin Robot stomps into the future of everything that matters. We offer unique information that impacts everything you care about most.https://www.giantfreakinrobot.com
Comments / 0