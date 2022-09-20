Read full article on original website
Delays expected for Wednesday morning commute in Boston due to protest
BOSTON — Transportation officials are warning Boston travelers to pack their patience during the Wednesday morning commute. MassDOT says a protest group is expected to disrupt travel along several routes in Boston at approximately 7:00 a.m. It is unclear what the group is protesting or where exactly these disruptions...
Protestors plan to disrupt morning commute on Boston streets
BOSTON — Commuters might need a little extra patience this morning. Transportation officials are warning drivers in Boston might experience delays due to a planned protest. Very few details from the group Extinction Rebellion, other than members are meeting at Post Office Square at 7 am and then they say they’ll start marching through downtown Boston at 7:30 am, but they haven’t said exactly what streets they’ll be going down.
This New Bedford Road Will Be Completely Closed Over the Weekend
NEW BEDFORD — MassDOT on Wednesday announced road works this week including a 24-hour complete closure of Samuel Barnet Boulevard in the city's industrial park. The state transportation agency said Samuel Barnet Boulevard will be completely closed to most traffic for work at the railroad crossing starting from noon on Saturday, Sept. 24 until noon on Sunday, Sept. 25.
nbcboston.com
Hurricane Fiona Tracker: When and How It Will Impact Mass.
The first real fall chill of the season has arrived to New England on the heels of a cold front that brought one to two inches of soaking rain to much of New England and opened the door to a gusty northwest wind that will hit 40 mph in stronger gusts Friday, Friday night and the first half of Saturday.
There Was a Loud Explosion South of Boston, Massachusetts No One Can Explain
Stories have popped up across the region of a loud bang or noise that occurred in Swansea in southern Massachusetts just shy of 4 p.m. Wednesday (11/17/21). Hundreds of comments kept the conversation flowing, everyone with their own take and opinion on identifying the foreign sound, but that's the nature of the Facebook beast. It was mostly Swansea town locals, and speculation quickly turned to theories with everyone thinking they had the answer.
Mass. fuel assistance customers brace for massive energy bill increase
BOSTON – Annmarie Taylor-Alleyne says she'll be lowering her thermostat this winter and turning the lights off more frequently just to try to make ends meet with her energy bills. "Sometimes I wonder how do I make it? I have my kids but it's not every time I can ask them for help," Taylor-Alleyne told WBZ-TV. She worries now how she'll afford a 64% increase in her electric bill from National Grid, which the utility said it has to pass on to customers starting November 1 due to rising costs of obtaining fuel. "I say, 'Wow.' I have to buy...
Multiple protestors taken into custody amid effort to disrupt morning commute in Boston
BOSTON — Commuters in and around Boston will need to pack a little extra patience Wednesday morning because a planned protest on city streets is causing delays and leading to arrests. Extinction Rebellion Boston members on Tuesday announced a plan to meet at Post Office Square at 7 a.m....
What Is The Deepest Lake In Massachusetts?
For those that don't have the time and money to drive all the way to The Cape to go to the ocean (even though I think it's well worth it), we spend a lot of time in Berkshires or Massachusetts in general at what we call "The Lake." Whether you swim and fish at Windsor Lake in North Adams or enjoy live music at Onota Lake in Pittsfield where LIVE 95.9 presents the Live on The Lake concert series during the summer months.
Redwood trees will be planted in neighborhoods across Boston. Here’s why
BOSTON — Mayor Michelle Wu on Wednesday unveiled a plan to plant redwood trees in neighborhoods across Boston in an effort to fight climate change. While speaking at the Arnold Arboretum of Harvard University, Wu announced that the botanical research institution had gifted 10 dawn redwood trees to help the city bolster its tree canopy in a push to enhance livability and public health.
Hilarious Tik Tok Shows Just How Oblivious Boston is About Western Massachusetts
Sometimes being a resident of western Massachusetts can feel like living on an island that the rest of the state doesn't even know about, let alone care about. While those of us who live here know how much The Berkshires (and the rest of western Massachusetts) has to offer, sometimes it feels lost on our fellow Bay State residents.
iheart.com
Where Exactly Does 'Western Massachusetts' Begin?
BOSTON (WBZNewsRadio) - Where exactly does 'Western Massachusetts' begin?. The age old question has ironically much of the state divided. While some would say it's pretty clear-cut with Worcester being the dividing line, while others argue the boundaries start beyond that, say Springfield. Then there are those who feel the western part of the state is merely a state of mind. You're in western Mass. when you feel you're in western Mass.
nbcboston.com
Overnight Shooting in Roxbury Sparks Police Response
Police officers responded overnight to a shooting in the Roxbury neighborhood of Boston that left one man hurt, authorities have confirmed. The Boston Police Department responded to a call for the shooting on Weaver Way just before midnight Thursday, an agency spokesperson told NBC10 Boston. Officers found a man with...
People fleeing devastation in Puerto Rico arrive in Massachusetts
BOSTON - Travelers arriving to Logan Airport Tuesday night, carried luggage in their hands and heartbreaking images in their minds - of the Puerto Rico they left behind. "That was awful, honestly," one man said, of the last few days. Post-pandemic, and parts still recovering from "Maria," "Fiona" feels frighteningly similar to that deadly hurricane five years ago. In some regions, the water damage right now is as bad or even worse. Another traveler, arriving in Boston with her elderly mother, said she feared they'd drown as the floodwaters continued to rise. "We stayed in one room...
whdh.com
WATCH: Truck rolls into ocean on Martha’s Vineyard
VINEYARD HAVEN, Mass. (WHDH)– A truck rolled through a Martha’s Vineyard street before ending up in the ocean. Footage captured the dump truck as it rolled down the street, barely missing cars and other objects before hitting the beach and plunging into the water at Vineyard Haven Harbor.
How a Massachusetts Gas Station Diesel/Gas Mix-Up Caused Thousands in Damage
Massachusetts saw gas prices reach historic highs in 2022 with prices topping out at over five dollars a gallon. But one Massachusetts gas station caused its customers a lot of money at the pump, and it wasn't the price per gallon. Recently we saw a Facebook post about a gas...
With 64% increase in electric bills expected this winter, here’s what Mass. is doing to explore relief
As Bay Staters prepare for steep rate hikes in their electric bills this winter, Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said relief may be on the way. Healey’s office convened utility companies, as well as state administrators and regulators, on Wednesday, the same day National Grid announced skyrocketing natural gas prices — linked to the war in Ukraine — will trigger a 64% increase in monthly residential bills starting this November.
Wu announces permanent street changes in Boston following Orange Line shutdown
BOSTON — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Tuesday announces that several street changes made to mitigate impacts from the MBTA’s Orange Line shutdown will be made permanent following the reopening of the subway line. When the Orange Line closed to the public in August for repairs and upgrades,...
nbcboston.com
Shoebert the Seal's Week on the Lam in Mass. Pond Appears to Be Coming to an End
Authorities on Thursday appeared to be closing in on the seal that's been swimming happily in a Massachusetts pond for about a week. Wildlife workers with big nets were stationed around Shoe Pond in Beverly, where the grey seal, nicknamed Shoebert, was first spotted last week. An official in a rowboat was seen on the water near the seal.
4 people hospitalized following fiery 5-vehicle crash on highway in New Hampshire
MERRIMACK, N.H. — Four people were taken to the hospital following a fiery five-vehicle crash on a highway in New Hampshire on Tuesday morning. Emergency crews responding to the northbound side of the Everett Turnpike around 9 a.m. found several vehicles that had crashed and sparked a fire, leaving one person trapped in the wreckage, according to Merrimack Fire Rescue.
nbcboston.com
Boston Officer Taken to Hospital Following Crash
A Boston police officer was taken to the hospital following a crash overnight in Dorchester, according to authorities. The crash happened at the South Bay shopping center just after 1 a.m. Friday, according to the Boston Police Department. The agency confirmed that a BPD vehicle was involved in a crash there.
