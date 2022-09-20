ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston 25 News WFXT

Protestors plan to disrupt morning commute on Boston streets

BOSTON — Commuters might need a little extra patience this morning. Transportation officials are warning drivers in Boston might experience delays due to a planned protest. Very few details from the group Extinction Rebellion, other than members are meeting at Post Office Square at 7 am and then they say they’ll start marching through downtown Boston at 7:30 am, but they haven’t said exactly what streets they’ll be going down.
BOSTON, MA
1420 WBSM

This New Bedford Road Will Be Completely Closed Over the Weekend

NEW BEDFORD — MassDOT on Wednesday announced road works this week including a 24-hour complete closure of Samuel Barnet Boulevard in the city's industrial park. The state transportation agency said Samuel Barnet Boulevard will be completely closed to most traffic for work at the railroad crossing starting from noon on Saturday, Sept. 24 until noon on Sunday, Sept. 25.
DARTMOUTH, MA
nbcboston.com

Hurricane Fiona Tracker: When and How It Will Impact Mass.

The first real fall chill of the season has arrived to New England on the heels of a cold front that brought one to two inches of soaking rain to much of New England and opened the door to a gusty northwest wind that will hit 40 mph in stronger gusts Friday, Friday night and the first half of Saturday.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
94.3 Lite FM

There Was a Loud Explosion South of Boston, Massachusetts No One Can Explain

Stories have popped up across the region of a loud bang or noise that occurred in Swansea in southern Massachusetts just shy of 4 p.m. Wednesday (11/17/21). Hundreds of comments kept the conversation flowing, everyone with their own take and opinion on identifying the foreign sound, but that's the nature of the Facebook beast. It was mostly Swansea town locals, and speculation quickly turned to theories with everyone thinking they had the answer.
SWANSEA, MA
CBS Boston

Mass. fuel assistance customers brace for massive energy bill increase

BOSTON – Annmarie Taylor-Alleyne says she'll be lowering her thermostat this winter and turning the lights off more frequently just to try to make ends meet with her energy bills.  "Sometimes I wonder how do I make it? I have my kids but it's not every time I can ask them for help," Taylor-Alleyne told WBZ-TV.  She worries now how she'll afford a 64% increase in her electric bill from National Grid, which the utility said it has to pass on to customers starting November 1 due to rising costs of obtaining fuel.  "I say, 'Wow.' I have to buy...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

What Is The Deepest Lake In Massachusetts?

For those that don't have the time and money to drive all the way to The Cape to go to the ocean (even though I think it's well worth it), we spend a lot of time in Berkshires or Massachusetts in general at what we call "The Lake." Whether you swim and fish at Windsor Lake in North Adams or enjoy live music at Onota Lake in Pittsfield where LIVE 95.9 presents the Live on The Lake concert series during the summer months.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Redwood trees will be planted in neighborhoods across Boston. Here’s why

BOSTON — Mayor Michelle Wu on Wednesday unveiled a plan to plant redwood trees in neighborhoods across Boston in an effort to fight climate change. While speaking at the Arnold Arboretum of Harvard University, Wu announced that the botanical research institution had gifted 10 dawn redwood trees to help the city bolster its tree canopy in a push to enhance livability and public health.
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

Where Exactly Does 'Western Massachusetts' Begin?

BOSTON (WBZNewsRadio) - Where exactly does 'Western Massachusetts' begin?. The age old question has ironically much of the state divided. While some would say it's pretty clear-cut with Worcester being the dividing line, while others argue the boundaries start beyond that, say Springfield. Then there are those who feel the western part of the state is merely a state of mind. You're in western Mass. when you feel you're in western Mass.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

Overnight Shooting in Roxbury Sparks Police Response

Police officers responded overnight to a shooting in the Roxbury neighborhood of Boston that left one man hurt, authorities have confirmed. The Boston Police Department responded to a call for the shooting on Weaver Way just before midnight Thursday, an agency spokesperson told NBC10 Boston. Officers found a man with...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

People fleeing devastation in Puerto Rico arrive in Massachusetts

BOSTON - Travelers arriving to Logan Airport Tuesday night, carried luggage in their hands and heartbreaking images in their minds - of the Puerto Rico they left behind. "That was awful, honestly," one man said, of the last few days. Post-pandemic, and parts still recovering from "Maria," "Fiona" feels frighteningly similar to that deadly hurricane five years ago. In some regions, the water damage right now is as bad or even worse. Another traveler, arriving in Boston with her elderly mother, said she feared they'd drown as the floodwaters continued to rise. "We stayed in one room...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

WATCH: Truck rolls into ocean on Martha’s Vineyard

VINEYARD HAVEN, Mass. (WHDH)– A truck rolled through a Martha’s Vineyard street before ending up in the ocean. Footage captured the dump truck as it rolled down the street, barely missing cars and other objects before hitting the beach and plunging into the water at Vineyard Haven Harbor.
ACCIDENTS
MassLive.com

With 64% increase in electric bills expected this winter, here’s what Mass. is doing to explore relief

As Bay Staters prepare for steep rate hikes in their electric bills this winter, Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said relief may be on the way. Healey’s office convened utility companies, as well as state administrators and regulators, on Wednesday, the same day National Grid announced skyrocketing natural gas prices — linked to the war in Ukraine — will trigger a 64% increase in monthly residential bills starting this November.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

Shoebert the Seal's Week on the Lam in Mass. Pond Appears to Be Coming to an End

Authorities on Thursday appeared to be closing in on the seal that's been swimming happily in a Massachusetts pond for about a week. Wildlife workers with big nets were stationed around Shoe Pond in Beverly, where the grey seal, nicknamed Shoebert, was first spotted last week. An official in a rowboat was seen on the water near the seal.
BEVERLY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

4 people hospitalized following fiery 5-vehicle crash on highway in New Hampshire

MERRIMACK, N.H. — Four people were taken to the hospital following a fiery five-vehicle crash on a highway in New Hampshire on Tuesday morning. Emergency crews responding to the northbound side of the Everett Turnpike around 9 a.m. found several vehicles that had crashed and sparked a fire, leaving one person trapped in the wreckage, according to Merrimack Fire Rescue.
MERRIMACK, NH
nbcboston.com

Boston Officer Taken to Hospital Following Crash

A Boston police officer was taken to the hospital following a crash overnight in Dorchester, according to authorities. The crash happened at the South Bay shopping center just after 1 a.m. Friday, according to the Boston Police Department. The agency confirmed that a BPD vehicle was involved in a crash there.
BOSTON, MA

