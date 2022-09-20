Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wdhn.com
A new restaurant is seeking a liquor license in Houston County; the commission has questions
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The owner of a piece of property in the Wicksburg area that’s been the scene of violence and death over the years is asking for a liquor license. Horizon Bar and Grill is located on U.S. Highway-84 West, and it’s in the same...
wdhn.com
Dothan liquor store application denied
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) —A controversial liquor store that was up for a vote in the Dothan City Commission has been denied. Sandhar Liquor had recently put in an application to the Dothan City Commission for a lounge retail liquor license. The vote was originally delayed after commissioners wanted to look at crime statistics and measurements because a liquor store cannot exist within 200 feet of a local park, school, or religious institution.
Dothan commission denies church property rezone, pastor speaks out
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—The Dothan City Commission has denied the rezoning request for land owned by a large baptist church in Downtown Dothan. Calvary Baptist Church recently put in a request to the commission to have 14 acres of wooded property, a few blocks from its downtown Dothan campus, rezoned. Executive Pastor Charles Uptain says the […]
wdhn.com
Ladies’ night out at Wiregrass Public Safety Center
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan Police Officers had an exciting night training with these ladies in firearm safety. On Wednesday, members from the Women’s Initiative Program completed the Firearms Safety portion at the Wiregrass Public Safety Center. This group of ladies received training on various firearm safety topics...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wtvy.com
Eufaula City Schools rolls out new rules in the wake of fight
Debra Johnson Strickland drove her car across the center line of a two-lane highway in Geneva County and collided head-on with another vehicle. Hughes was charged with second degree Arson and booked on a $30,000 bond. Enterprise State holds Pizza with the President event. Updated: 6 hours ago. The connection...
wtvy.com
Enterprise city engineers prepare for city hall renovations
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -Enterprise City Hall is ready for a makeover. After over 50 years, the building will undergo much needed renovations. Right now, an architectural firm is putting the finishing touches on the construction plans for the building. Currently the Enterprise police department, Mayor’s office, council chambers, municipal court,...
wtvy.com
Commission nixes Dothan church’s rezoning plans
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan commissioners rejected a large Baptist church’s rezoning request on Tuesday, as the measure died on a deadlocked vote. Calvary Baptist Church sought to have about 14 acres of wooded property a few blocks from its Montezuma Avenue campus rezoned so more homes than currently allowed could be constructed.
wtvy.com
Convicted Dothan nurse killer execution on hold
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A few months after Larry Anderson became judge, he presided over his first murder trial but 26 years later the convicted killer that he ordered executed is still alive. This is one of Dothan’s most heinous crimes that involved the brutal death of Marylin Mitchell, a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtvy.com
Feeding program indictments; could Dothan be next?
Dothan City Commissioners nixed a church's rezoning request this morning. Their decision comes after hearing complaints. A Dothan McDonald’s franchisee named in a negligence lawsuit promises that safety of the top priority of its restaurants. UAB dental clinic in Dothan receives final approval. Updated: 11 hours ago. Trustees who...
wtvy.com
Dothan welcomes sweet new ATM
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan has a sweet new ATM in town. Desserts by Jolando on Main Street is home to one of the only cake ATMs in the south. The new contraption holds sweet treats that you can get with just the push of a button. Teacher Jolando Butler...
wdhn.com
ROAD CLOSURE: Enterprise Veterans Home construction
ENTERPRISE, Ala (WDHN)— Parts of roadways in northwest Enterprise will soon be closed due to construction related to the new Veterans Home. A portion of Hickman Road and Dozier Road, just off State Road 51, will be closed as approved by the Enterprise City Council. The closures will occur...
wdhn.com
Hartford cuts police, raises power bill
HARTFORD, Ala. (WDHN) — The Hartford city council approved the 2023 fiscal year budget during their Monday meeting. But the passing of the budget is not the best news for residents — it comes with an electric rate increase. “The people we buy power from basically doubled the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtvy.com
Two juveniles charged for Dothan arson
Houston Academy’s Dynamic Duo: The Story of Will Wells and Kadyn Mitchell. For the first time since 2013, the Houston Academy Raiders are 4-0. If you’re wondering what’s behind that hot start, meet Kadyn Mitchell and Will Wells. Eufaula teens arrested for credit card fraud. Updated: 5...
wdhn.com
Medical cannabis business operations now approved for Dothan City
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—The Dothan City Commission has voted and approved the operation of medical cannabis dispensaries within the corporate limits of the City of Dothan. This allows businesses within the Dothan City limits to cultivate, process, and dispense cannabis for authorized medical purposes. As of September 15, ten medical...
wdhn.com
Dothan man accused of hitting victim with stick, then robs them
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— According to Dothan City Police, Jeffrey Lee Dozier struck the victim with a stick and robbed them of an undisclosed amount of money. The crime occurred on the 900 block of Wheat Street. Dozier has been charged with Robbery with Other Weapon in the first degree.
wtvy.com
Former Elba principal receives 10-year sentence for causing wreck
ELBA, Ala. (WTVY) - A former Elba school principal has been sentenced to 10 years in prison in a plea deal. Debra Johnson Strickland pleaded guilty on Wednesday to two reduced assault charges, one a lesser felony and the other a misdemeanor. Strickland, on June 5, 2021, drove her car...
Jackson Hospital gets $750k to increase beds available
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The state legislature granted Jackson Hospital $750,000 to renovate buildings on the hospital’s expanding campus. “That’s huge for a rural hospital especially coming out of the pandemic where funds are tight and of course, the community and everyone has seen over the last couple of years the needs that the hospital […]
thebamabuzz.com
Companies invest $92M to boost forestry economy in Dothan
In an effort to boost the wiregrass region of southeastern Alabama’s forestry economy, Dothan will soon be home to two new projects totaling $92 million. Read on to learn more. About the projects. Behind the two new projects are SmartLam North America and Peak Renewables. SmartLam North America, a...
WTVM
14-year-old injured following fight at Eufaula High School
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - A juvenile was injured in a fight at a Friday night football game at Eufaula High School. The Eufaula Police Department says the altercation occurred in the school’s parking lot after the game. According to authorities, a 14-year-old was injured while fighting with a 12-year-old.
ohmymag.co.uk
McDonald’s customer files lawsuit after severe health problems from this menu item
Most of us are well-acquainted with the coffee incident at McDonald’s in the 90s. As per Reader’s Digest, a customer sued McDonald’s for serving her scalding hot coffee that gave her third degree burns. The woman won her lawsuit and the company had to cough up about...
Comments / 0