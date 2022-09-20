Read full article on original website

Video Catches American Airlines Passenger Sucker Punching Flight Attendant in HeadLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
5 Facts You May Not Know About Norms, LA’s Iconic DinerLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Hit and Run leaves woman on life support in downtown LA.Gloria AdamsLos Angeles, CA
Orange County Restaurant Turns Instant Noodles into $55 Dish and Instagram Is DividedLet's Eat LAGarden Grove, CA
Best Burger In PasadenaPeter DillsPasadena, CA
BREAKING: Millikan Football Forfeits Four Wins
For the second time in two weeks, a Moore League team is forfeiting the first portion of its season. Millikan assistant principal over athletics Daniel Yu confirmed Thursday afternoon that the Rams are forfeiting their four wins so far this season due to use of an ineligible player. “We’ve been...
ocsportszone.com
Orange County high school football final scores for Thursday night, Sept. 22
Week five of high school football in Orange County begins with Thursday night games. Team reps and coaches, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone or email us at timburt@ocsportszone.com so we can share the scores with our readers. Then check back later tonight for game coverage on OC Sports Zone,...
247Sports
ESPN FPI predicts final nine games of USC’s season
Ahead of its Week 3 win over Fresno State, USC said its offense lacked one thing: Trust. The Trojans ranked among the top-10 teams nationally in points per game and total offense, though their firepower wore off in the second half of their 41-28 win at Stanford. USC had three field-goal attempts after it had five first-half touchdowns, which its players and coaches attributed to a lack of conviction in their system.
UCLA Receives Another “BOOM!"
On Tuesday, UCLA Director of Player Personnel Ethan Young tweeted out "BOOM!" A "BOOM!" is a verbal commitment. That’s the second “BOOM!” UCLA has received since Saturday. For a look at the 2023 prospects UCLA has offered, GO HERE.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: City Of Fullerton Honoring Tommy Lasorda With Fair & Museum Exhibit
Former Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda is being honored by the city of Fullerton with a street fair on Thursday, and an exhibit that is on display at the Fullerton Museum Center. Lasorda resided in Fullerton for nearly seven decades prior to his passing on Jan. 7, 2021. The...
USC's first-ever majorette dance team, The Cardinal Divas, making moves amid backlash
A new dance style has found its way to the University of Southern California, and while the dancers have faced some backlash online, they're happy to bring their fire and diversity to campus as the school's first ever majorette dance team. The Cardinal Divas of SC were co-founded by Princess Isis Lang this year. They specialize in the dance style known as "j-setting," popularized by the marching band at Jackson State University, and traditionally only found at historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Despite this, Lang is happy to bring the culture to USC, a feeling backed by a huge outpouring...
HealthcareFinanceNews.com
Providence announces $712 million expansion in southern California
Providence is investing $712 million in southern Orange County in California to build two new multispecialty medical centers and a new patient-care tower at Providence Mission Hospital. The new patient-care tower will provide operating suites, cardiac catheterization labs and nearly 100 new private patient rooms. It will allow Providence Mission...
NBC Los Angeles
One Orange County Principal Follows in His Father's Footsteps
An Orange County principal is really experiencing déjà vu. He is now working at the school where he spent four formative years and he's doing it in the office where his father was principal 30 years ago. Jimmy Martin admits that education is in his blood. He initially...
Surfline
Fun Combo Swell Knocking on SoCal’s Door
Beachbreaks see some good peaks off the mix of swells, especially in OC. Light and favorable AM wind before onshores build for the PM. A fun combo of swells is approaching Southern California and we’ll have a nice start to the workweek. While it’s nowhere near a major swell, we’ll get our first sip of something beyond windswell from the North Pacific Monday and Tuesday. This little NW pulse will come from a small but punchy little low just off the coast this weekend, which will also bring widespread precipitation to Central and Northern California Sunday and Monday.
laloyolan.com
Campus safety questions arise as LMU attracts unexpected visitors
The Den is a student-run coffee shop at LMU. It’s considered a safe space, where upon entering, you can hear pencils clicking, students chatting and music playing over the speakers. On Tuesday, Sept. 13, this was not the case. Olivia Pomranka, a senior psychology major, was working at the...
theregistrysocal.com
Nordstrom Rack Opens Three New Stores in Southern California
SEATTLE — Seattle-based fashion retailer Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) has announced plans to open three new Nordstrom Rack stores in 2023. The new stores will be located in Anaheim Hills, Clovis and San Clemente, California. “We look forward to opening these new Nordstrom Rack locations in the Anaheim Hills,...
A Spicy Mexican Brunch That Will Brighten Your Weekend
A spicy brunch in Los Angeles worth getting out of bed for. Mexican brunch place in Glendora Los Angeles@misabor_mk / Instagram. (Los Angeles, CA) - If you're looking for a brunch spot in Los Angeles serving chilaquiles, chances are Mi Sabor is going to be on your radar.
idesignarch.com
Harbor Island Dream Home with Timeless Classic Elegance
Located on a private island in Newport Beach, California within Newport Harbor, this elegant home features exterior stone and steel windows that blends traditional style with a timeless contemporary design. The 8,500 sq. ft. waterfront house was designed by Brandon Architects and built by Patterson Custom Homes. The project was...
newsantaana.com
Nearly 5,000 packed Mile Square Park for O.C.’s Sunset Classic Car Show and Concert
A crowd of nearly 5,000 people packed Mile Square Park on Saturday, September 17, to celebrate the second annual Sunset Classic Car Show and Concert. “It’s great to bring our community together for an end-of-summer celebration with beautiful classic cars, delicious food, and great music,” said Supervisor Andrew Do, who organized the free community event.
New Brunch Spot Con Huevos Debuting with Two Locations in LA
The restaurant will open in Montebello and Long Beach
foodgressing.com
Best Waffles Buena Park CA 2022: Where to Buy
Waffles have been delighting our taste buds since the 1200s, adapting from a biscuit-style snack to a decadent sweet topped with honey. Today, we traditionally enjoy them with a cup of morning brew and a side of syrup. But many have taken waffles to the next level with unique ingredients and specialty toppings. Here is a roundup of where to buy the Best Waffles Buena Park California.
This is the best brunch spot in California in 2022, according to Yelp
In the land of garnished avocado toasts, bottomless mimosas and serpentine lines around the corner, it’s no secret that brunch has fully cast the nation under its delicious spell. Whether it’s an old-school shop with a no-frills menu or a sleek, trendy joint slinging craft cocktails, brunch isn’t just a plain old meal — it’s […]
spectrumnews1.com
Brush fire breaks out in northeast San Fernando Valley
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The progress of a what the Los Angeles Fire Department called a major emergency brush fire in the northeast San Fernando Valley was stopped late Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters were sent to the 10000 block of Sunland Way, just off of Sunland Boulevard, in Shadow Hills...
1 dead in 8-vehicle pileup on Southern California freeway
Emergency crews are at the scene of an eight-vehicle crash on the 105 freeway in South Los Angeles Thursday morning. One person has been killed while six others were injured, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The crash happened along the eastbound lanes of the 105 freeway near the 110 freeway interchange around 7:30 […]
North Long Beach industrial property to be redeveloped into large warehouse
The property sold for nearly $51 million earlier this year. Now, the city's Planning Commission is slated to consider the redevelopment proposal during its Oct. 6 meeting. The post North Long Beach industrial property to be redeveloped into large warehouse appeared first on Long Beach Post.
