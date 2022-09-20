ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Officials say DHS rejected plan to shield election officials from harassment: report

By Zach Schonfeld
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vm4I7_0i3WjRdN00
Greg Nash

The Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) turned down a multimillion-dollar proposal by a federally funded nonprofit to protect election officials from harassment ahead of November’s midterms, CNN reported on Tuesday.

Citing multiple people familiar with the matter, the outlet reported the proposal would track foreign influence activity and increase resources for reporting misinformation and disinformation surrounding the midterm elections, but officials raised concerns about the initiative being seen as partisan.

DHS shut down its Disinformation Governance Board in May after receiving condemnations from Republicans, some of whom compared the effort to the dystopian novel “1984.”

“DHS got very spooked after the failed rollout of the Disinformation Governance Board, even though the message [from administration officials] was clear that we can’t back down, we can’t be bullied by the right,” a senior U.S. official told CNN, which reported that the proposal originated this spring from the Center for Internet Security, a nonprofit CISA partially funds.

Kim Wyman, CISA’s senior election security lead, did not acknowledge the proposal directly when reached for comment but said the agency is committed to protecting against election threats.

“Over the past several years, we have learned that the most impactful way of combatting disinformation is to empower local election officials as the trusted voices within their communities to help voters get the accurate information they need to exercise their right to vote,” said Wyman.

The agency has published a number of resources on its website to assist state and local election officials in combating election misinformation.

“We are working side-by-side with these election officials to support these efforts,” Wyman continued. “We have not wavered in our mission to help the American people better understand the threat of foreign influence campaigns, and we will continue to publish resources to help the public identify foreign malicious activity.”

The Hill has reached out to DHS and the Center for Internet Security for comment.

CNN also reported the agency’s decision not to adopt the proposal drew frustration from at least two election officials.

Multiple election officials have reported an increase in threats to themselves and their offices in recent months. The Senate Judiciary Committee last month held a hearing on the threats, with testimony from CISA and DHS officials.

The same month, Florida and Colorado election officials wrote a letter to CISA and DHS leaders asking them to approve part of the plan to combat doxing, a scheme in which individuals publicly expose others’ personal information, according to CNN.

CISA in recent years has taken a more active role in examining election security. The agency’s director, Jen Easterly, told lawmakers in April that election security is a top priority for CISA ahead of the midterms.

“We are here to help and make sure that all state and local election directors have the resources that they need to ensure the integrity of their election security,” Easterly said at the hearing.

Updated: 9:43 p.m.

Comments / 3

Related
The Hill

House GOP strays away from sore subjects in platform rollout

MONONGAHELA, Pa. – House Republicans avoided sore subjects like abortion, election denialism and former President Trump as they rolled out their “Commitment to America” midterm messaging and policy platform on Friday. Instead, the GOP leaned into the topics it wants on voters’ minds this fall: inflation, the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Pete Sessions pressed Texas officials to probe 2020 election: report

Rep. Pete Sessions (R-Texas) pushed Texas state officials this year to probe the 2020 election in Dallas County, The Dallas Morning News reported on Thursday. Sessions sent emails and letters to Texas Secretary of State John Scott (R) and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) over the course of several months in a push to organize a large investigation of the 2020 presidential election involving three separate offices, the newspaper reported.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Florida State
The Independent

‘Cowboys for Trump’ founder removed from office and ‘barred for life’ for participating in Capitol riot

A judge has ordered that a county official in New Mexico is “barred for life” and “constitutionally ineligible” to hold public office after he was convicted for his role in the attack on the US Capitol.Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin – a founder of “Cowboys for Trump” – will be removed from office, effective immediately, according to the court’s order on 6 September.Griffin was convicted on misdemeanor charges for his role in the Capitol riots on 6 January, 2021, and he recently refused to certify local election results, relying on debunked conspiracy theories about voting machines, fuelled by spurious...
OTERO COUNTY, NM
Washington Examiner

Trump bragged to associates about knowledge of French president's 'naughty' private life: Report

Former President Donald Trump bragged to his associates about knowledge of French President Emmanuel Macron's "naughty" private life, according to a new report. A document seized in the FBI's Mar-a-Lago raid titled “Info re: President of France” triggered a "trans-Atlantic freakout" in Paris and Washington, the report from Rolling Stone claimed, citing two anonymous sources familiar with the situation. Though it is unknown what the details entailed and whether it included details of Macron's private life, the document has U.S. and French intelligence agencies scrambling to see whether there has been a security breach, the report said.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Wyman
Salon

"Corrupt as hell": Ginni Thomas effort to overturn Trump's loss even more extensive than reported

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas faced fresh calls to step down Thursday after new reporting revealed that his wife's involvement in efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election was broader than previously known, extending to the battleground state of Wisconsin as well as Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
Daniella Cressman

Opinion: Judge Gives Donald Trump until Friday to Explain Why He Wants a Special Master to Review Classified Documents

Amid a whirlwind of scandals and investigations, Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate was recently searched by the FBI where over 300 classified documents were recovered. The former President has been coming up with excuse after excuse, struggling to find an effective strategy to protect himself legally and politically from the controversy surrounding him.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dhs#Election Security#Local Election#Cnn#Republicans#Cisa
The Independent

Sarah Palin says ‘entire country’ should be ‘outraged’ at her failure to get elected

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin thinks you should be angry that she is not heading to Congress.That’s what the failed Republican House candidate told an interviewer this week on Real America’s Voice, a right-wing YouTube channel. Ms Palin blamed her defeat on Alaska’s new ranked-choice voting system, which allocates the votes of defeated candidates after a first round of voting to the top two remaining candidates based on the personal preferences of voters.“It was the political establishment that created this system with the ranked-choice voting,” Ms Palin declared. “And, without encouraging the other Republican to drop out once he...
ALASKA STATE
Business Insider

Judge says she can't accept DOJ's claim that Trump 'could not possibly have a possessory interest' in some documents seized from Mar-a-Lago until 3rd party looks at them

The DOJ's appeal to continue to review classified documents for its probe was rejected on Thursday. A federal judge was not convinced that Trump couldn't have "possessory interest" in the documents. The judge could not accept DOJ's claim until a special master review was completed. A federal judge said she...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Washington Examiner

Barr says juries view Durham investigation as supporting Trump, don't want to convict

WASHINGTON — Former Attorney General William Barr expressed skepticism that the prosecution of Igor Danchenko by special counsel John Durham will result in a conviction, saying the jury pool was likely hostile to any initiative seen as helping former President Donald Trump. In an interview with the Washington Examiner...
POTUS
Daily Mail

'This sounds very threatening Kathy': Marjorie Taylor Greene rips comedian Kathy Griffin for warning of 'civil war' if GOP wins Congress in November - despite the lawmaker herself previously calling for a 'national divorce'

Outspoken Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia lambasted Kathy Griffin on Wednesday after the comedian warned of a 'civil war' if the GOP wins back control of Congress in November. The liberal celebrity joined in on a recent surge in Democratic attacks against allies of Donald Trump, suggesting that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

The Hill

700K+
Followers
82K+
Post
511M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy