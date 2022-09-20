Read full article on original website
Planting for pollinators
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It might seem odd to start planning a garden now, in the middle of harvest season, but for a group of third graders in Bismarck it was the buzz today. Usually, kids are taught not to throw. But on Thursday it was encouraged. “We learned how to pollinate as humans instead of bugs,” said one of the Dorothy Moses third graders.
New United Tribes Technical College greenhouse in the works
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Ground has been broken for the new United Tribes Technical College greenhouse. Within the next month, construction will start. The greenhouse will be the third net-zero greenhouse in the state and will have over one-eighth of an acre of space inside. “Food or medicinal plants, year-round,...
ND nursing conference gets new focus
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Nurses gathered from all over the state to finally meet in person for the North Dakota Nurses Association Annual Fall Conference at the Heritage Center in Bismarck. They’ve been forced to meet virtually for the past two years due to the pandemic, which also led them...
Ideal Option opens a second clinic in Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Ideal Option opened a second clinic in Bismarck to better address the fentanyl crisis and substance abuse addiction use in North Dakota. The second Bismarck clinic opened last Monday next to Eye Center of the Dakotas. Bismarck police confiscated over 10,000 fentanyl and oxycodone pills in...
Moses Moves More: pilot program with Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health gets kids moving
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There is a lot of research that tells us the more kids move, the better they learn. At Bismarck’s Dorothy Moses Elementary, they’re putting that research to the test. Thanks to a grant from Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health, they’ve expanded their running club to include walking, biking and even rollerblading.
Tennis and the Janes family go back a long way
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Tennis has been played in the Capital City for a very long time, but it seems like you have to go back a long way to find a time when a member of the Janes family has not been competing on the high school or college level in Bismarck.
“It makes me feel hopeful.” Next generation studies North Dakota’s wetlands, grasslands
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - To celebrate the duck stamp contest being held in Bismarck for the first time, Ducks Unlimited, North Dakota Game and Fish and the US Fish and Wildlife Service are teaching kids about our wetlands and grasslands, and of course, the wildlife found in them. At North...
The Dream Center hosts Project Service Connect
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - At the Dream Center in Bismarck, the Missouri Valley Coalition for Homeless People held Project Service Connect on Wednesday. The event is aimed to help homeless people and anyone living in poverty access resources, free haircuts, and other services. The resources include help filling out job...
Bismarck's Bizaare Week - Rollovers All Over Town - Why?
What The Heck Can Cause Such A Thing?
From Louisiana to North Dakota with hugs for deputies
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Some travel to North Dakota for the walleye, others for the musical, but one 12-year-old from Louisiana is in the state on a mission to thank those who serve our communities. 12-year-old Rosalyn Baldwin and her 7-year-old brother Phillip arrived in Bismarck to a crowd of...
A conversation with the man who predicted $6 gas
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gas prices have fallen from historic highs earlier this year, but they’re still more than a dollar higher than they were a year ago today. Tuesday, Your News Leader spoke to someone who predicted historic high gas prices two years ago. Six-dollar gas. When Harold...
Burleigh County approves 2023 budget
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Burleigh County Commission approved its final budget for 2023 on Wednesday evening. The $70 million budget is about $8 million more than 2022′s budget. The commission removed one percent from the cost of living adjustment for its employees. Road expenses were also decreased from...
Sports Spotlight: Bismarck’s Payton Foster
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last season, Bismarck High had one of the best volleyball programs in the state. The Demons finished runner-up to Century in Class-A. Only three of those varsity players returned this fall, including Payton Foster. She is the subject of this week’s Sports Spotlight. One of...
Three car rollovers in one week in Bismarck
Police also say two people are okay after they were involved in a van rollover that happened along State Street and 43rd avenue on Monday.
$8.6 million grant to fund wireless services in Standing Rock
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - More than $8 million in federal funds has been granted to the Standing Rock Reservation. The funds will help connect an estimated 1,000 households in North and South Dakota with wireless services. The money was funded through the Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program. “Telecommunications is essential to...
The Tavern Grill Opening Soon In Bismarck
I have learned to develop a fairly thick skin when sending an article over to the Bismarck People Reporting News Group Facebook page. I got into the routine way too much last year of sending an article that I had just finished over to a local social media outlet - I have come to learn from experience that not everyone is going to agree with or be cordial with what I have to say. I'm talking about the Bismarck People Reporting News Group Facebook Page - I have always called them the "Hub" of Bismarck and Mandan, for there is never a shortage of people asking questions, trying to seek advice, AND dishing out negative comments to others - the good and the bad I guess. So when I heard that Bismarck has a new restaurant opening up fairly soon, I was just a tad braced for those people that are frustrated.
Squirrel causes major Mandan power outage
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Power crews quickly restored power to a large section of Mandan Tuesday morning. MDU Resources Spokesman Mark Hanson says a squirrel damaged a piece of equipment inside a substation that cut power to about 1,800 customers. The outage was reported at about 11:15 a.m. MDU reported...
Winter’s Almost Here, ND’s Largest Ski Resort Is Excited
SAVE BIG TODAY - ON SALE NOW for a short time are Season Passes. to North Dakota's largest ski resort, Huff Hills Ski Area!!!. The 2022-2023 Season Passes are on sale for $100 DOLLARS OFF. until October 15th at the following locations in Bismarck: 701 Cycle & Sport, Scheels in...
Tipper’s Dream: Bismarck artist paints new mural for the dogs
BISMARCK, N.D. - Dog lovers, this story is for you. What’s the craziest thing you’ve ever done for your four-legged friend?. Whatever it is, this might top it. A local artist has created a 66-foot mural that is literally for the dogs. The story behind the mural is...
Season Starts - Marauders Hockey
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The University of Mary begins its final season as a Division-II team in the A.C.H.A. as the two-time defending national champions. One of the things the Marauders are doing to get ready for the jump next year is play more Division-I, like Waldorf this weekend. The...
