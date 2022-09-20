The Emery Lady Spartans used a quick start and a strong finish to snap a four-game losing streak with a 4-1 victory over the Grand Red Devils Tuesday afternoon in Moab. Two first half goals gave Emery a comfortable 2-0 lead heading into the break. Continuing to apply pressure offensively, the Lady Spartans found the back of the net two more times in the second half to earn the season series sweep over Grand and move to 2-3 in region play.

EMERY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO