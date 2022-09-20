Read full article on original website
Related
castlecountryradio.com
Emery defeats Grand for season series sweep
The Emery Lady Spartans used a quick start and a strong finish to snap a four-game losing streak with a 4-1 victory over the Grand Red Devils Tuesday afternoon in Moab. Two first half goals gave Emery a comfortable 2-0 lead heading into the break. Continuing to apply pressure offensively, the Lady Spartans found the back of the net two more times in the second half to earn the season series sweep over Grand and move to 2-3 in region play.
castlecountryradio.com
Emery golf makes up enough on Grand to finish the region season in third
Region 12 made it’s way to the Cove View Golf Course for the Region Championship on Wednesday. The Spartans entered the day trailing Grand by two strokes and turned in an incredible performance making up 24 strokes and finishing the regular season in third place behind Carbon and Richfield.
castlecountryradio.com
Salas wins third straight Region 12 title, Carbon finishes second overall
Bode Salas won his third consecutive Region 12 championship as the Carbon Dinos wrapped up the regular season with a second-place finish in the league finale Wednesday afternoon at the Cove View Golf Course in Richfield. Carbon entered the Region 12 Championship meet trailing the Richfield Wildcats by 40 strokes....
castlecountryradio.com
Earl “Tom” Jay Schade – September 21 2022
Earl “Tom” Jay Schade, age 66, passed away peacefully on September 21, 2022 at the Good Life Senior Living in Price, Utah. Tom is survived by his loving wife, Dorthy Schade, Huntington, UT.; children, Chris (Dodge) Thompson, Oklahoma, Shawn (Heather) Peterson, Fruitland, UT., Mike Everett, Price, UT., Jay Schade, Price, UT.; sisters, Sandra (Brent) Jewekes, Ferron, UT. and Linda (Jeff) Smith, Mona, UT.; brother, Carl (Judy) Schade, Price, UT.; 11 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
castlecountryradio.com
Kayann (Wright) Martinez – September 17 2022
Kayann (Wright) Martinez, 78, loving mother, grandmother and aunt, died peacefully September 17, 2022 in Price, Utah. She was born in Richmond, Indiana to Fred and Mary Weaver Wright. The family moved to San Bernardino, California when she was young and spent most of her life there. Kay married Lito...
Comments / 0