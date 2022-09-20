ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CHP: Man arrested after high-speed chase, crash on Fresno highway

By Kellie Helton
 2 days ago

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A man was arrested after he led officers on a high-speed chase spanning across two highways on Tuesday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Around 3:00 p.m., an officer said he spotted a car turn rapidly through the center divider of Highway 168 near Fowler Avenue, nearly causing a crash.

When the officer tried to pull the car over, officials said the driver refused to stop and sped away at over 100 miles per hour, sparking a high-speed chase.

During the chase, officers said the driver began weaving in and out of traffic at high speeds.

The chase lasted about nine miles before it came to an end on Highway 180 near Blackstone Avenue after the suspect lost control of his car and crashed.

Investigators said the man refused to get out of his car and told officers he was armed with a gun.

As officers tried to approach the car, they said he continued to yell he was armed with a gun and raised his hands in an attempt to make them believe he was going to shoot at them.

Officers said they were able to use a Taser to get the man out of the car and take him into custody.

The man was taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries he had suffered in the crash.

Officials said they believed the man was on some type of stimulant during the chase.

Traffic in the westbound lanes of Highway 180 is backed up as officers continue to investigate the crash.

