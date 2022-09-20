ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

IFLScience

What Was Gigantopithecus? The Largest Ape To Ever Walk Earth

Gigantopithecus is the largest ape that ever walked on Earth. For over 1.7 million years, this giant – and deeply mysterious – gorilla-like beast ruled the forests of eastern Asia, but it still manages to capture our imagination and stir curiosity even today. When did Gigantopithecus go extinct?
Grant Piper News

New Crater Discovered In The Atlantic Could Alter Our Understanding Of The Dinosaurs

The leading theory regarding the extinction of the dinosaurs (and much life on Earth) revolves around a single massive asteroid strike. The asteroid in question struck the Earth roughly 66 million years ago and left a 100-mile wide crater off of the Yucatan Peninsula. The asteroid would have vaporized nearly everything capable of sustaining life while blotting out the sun with steam, smoke, and ash.
Science Focus

Extinct prehistoric reptile that lived among dinosaurs discovered

Get your £10 Amazon Gift Card when you subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine!. This lizard-like reptile belongs to the same ancient lineage as New Zealand’s living tuatara. The well-preserved fossil of a new extinct species of lizard-like reptile has been discovered, shedding light on the tuatara –...
The Independent

Scientists unearth fossils of giant sea lizard that ‘ruled the oceans’ along with remains of its prey

Scientists have unearthed a new species of the giant sea lizard mosasaur in Morocco that hunted other marine reptiles about 66 million years ago using its massive jaws and teeth like those of modern-day killer whales.The giant marine lizard named Thalassotitan atrox, described on Wednesday in the journal Cretaceous Research, grew up to 9m (30 ft) in length and are distant relatives of modern iguanas and monitor lizards.While some mosasaurs evolved to eat small prey like fish and squid, and others crushed ammonites and clams, scientists, including those from the University of Bath in the UK, say the newly...
IFLScience

The Biggest Human-Made Pyramid On Earth Isn't In Egypt

In Mexico sits the Great Pyramid of Cholula, also known as the Great Pyramid of Tepanapa, a 2,000-year-old human-made structure that went completely unnoticed by the Spanish army when they invaded in 1519. An impressive oversight when you consider that it’s the biggest pyramid on Earth. How did they miss it? Quite simply, it’s hidden inside a hill.
The Independent

Moon’s ‘wobbles’ mysteriously linked to mass mangrove tree deaths in Australia, study finds

A lunar cycle that happens once in two decades plays a “significant role” in the expansion and contraction of mangrove forests across Australia, a new study finds.The research, published on Wednesday in the journal Science Advances, that a Moon orbital cycle that happens once every 18.61-years, called the “lunar wobble,” regulate the maximum tide heights along coastlines, and affect the mangrove canopy cover in the continent.Scientists, including Neil Saintilan from Macquarie University in Australia, say the findings can help improve the understanding of how mangrove forests impact the rate of atmospheric carbon storage over decades.Studies have shown that mangroves...
natureworldnews.com

Fossil Found by a Teacher in the Beach May Just Be Older than Dinosaurs

A "unique" fossil found peeking through the sand might be older than the first dinosaurs. A teacher made an astounding discovery that only occurs "every 50 or 100 years" while strolling along the beaches of Canada's east coast. What is a fossil?. The preserved remains, or signs of remains of...
Gizmodo

These Fossil Mummies Reveal a Brutal World Long Before T. Rex Lived

It was a time of catastrophic change. Most of life on Earth had been wiped out, global temperatures had increased dramatically, and the weather raged in extremes. That anything survived in this hostile environment is remarkable, and yet, some plants and animals persisted. One such survivor was Lystrosaurus, a four-legged herbivore with a beaked snout and two pointy tusk-like teeth. And now, over 250 million years later, paleontologists have uncovered two fossils of these little animals complete with mummified skin.
Field & Stream

Scientists Declare Massive Marine Mammal “Functionally Extinct” in China

According to a recent study, a giant marine mammal is now “functionally extinct” in China. Dugongs are native to the waters of southern China. They’re cousins to manatees and are often known as “sea cows.” They can weigh up to 800 pounds, grow to over 10 feet long, and live for up to 70 years. They typically feed on underwater seagrass. Dugongs have not been seen in China since 2008.
Fox News

Fox News

