Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
'Dinosaur mummy': Researchers believe they've found one of the best preserved dinosaurs ever
Researchers in Canada have discovered parts of what they believe to be a full "dinosaur mummy" lodged in a hillside, the University of Reading in the United Kingdom announced last week. The two exposed fossils, a foot and part of a tail clad in fossilized skin, are believed to belong...
IFLScience
What Was Gigantopithecus? The Largest Ape To Ever Walk Earth
Gigantopithecus is the largest ape that ever walked on Earth. For over 1.7 million years, this giant – and deeply mysterious – gorilla-like beast ruled the forests of eastern Asia, but it still manages to capture our imagination and stir curiosity even today. When did Gigantopithecus go extinct?
New Crater Discovered In The Atlantic Could Alter Our Understanding Of The Dinosaurs
The leading theory regarding the extinction of the dinosaurs (and much life on Earth) revolves around a single massive asteroid strike. The asteroid in question struck the Earth roughly 66 million years ago and left a 100-mile wide crater off of the Yucatan Peninsula. The asteroid would have vaporized nearly everything capable of sustaining life while blotting out the sun with steam, smoke, and ash.
Science Focus
Extinct prehistoric reptile that lived among dinosaurs discovered
Get your £10 Amazon Gift Card when you subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine!. This lizard-like reptile belongs to the same ancient lineage as New Zealand’s living tuatara. The well-preserved fossil of a new extinct species of lizard-like reptile has been discovered, shedding light on the tuatara –...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Scientists unearth fossils of giant sea lizard that ‘ruled the oceans’ along with remains of its prey
Scientists have unearthed a new species of the giant sea lizard mosasaur in Morocco that hunted other marine reptiles about 66 million years ago using its massive jaws and teeth like those of modern-day killer whales.The giant marine lizard named Thalassotitan atrox, described on Wednesday in the journal Cretaceous Research, grew up to 9m (30 ft) in length and are distant relatives of modern iguanas and monitor lizards.While some mosasaurs evolved to eat small prey like fish and squid, and others crushed ammonites and clams, scientists, including those from the University of Bath in the UK, say the newly...
Phys.org
Neanderthals died out 40,000 years ago, but there has never been more of their DNA on Earth
Neanderthals have served as a reflection of our own humanity since they were first discovered in 1856. What we think we know about them has been shaped and molded to fit our cultural trends, social norms and scientific standards. They have changed from diseased specimens to primitive sub-human lumbering cousins to advanced humans.
IFLScience
The Biggest Human-Made Pyramid On Earth Isn't In Egypt
In Mexico sits the Great Pyramid of Cholula, also known as the Great Pyramid of Tepanapa, a 2,000-year-old human-made structure that went completely unnoticed by the Spanish army when they invaded in 1519. An impressive oversight when you consider that it’s the biggest pyramid on Earth. How did they miss it? Quite simply, it’s hidden inside a hill.
Scientist Discovers Tree That Could Potentially Be the World’s Oldest, and It’s Shockingly Old
One scientist made a shocking declaration: a tree he’s studying may be a whopping 5,484 years old. In the rain forest of the Alerce Costero National Park in southern Chile, one huge tree nicknamed the “Great Grandfather” shames the rest. And now, it may be crowned the title of world’s oldest tree.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Moon’s ‘wobbles’ mysteriously linked to mass mangrove tree deaths in Australia, study finds
A lunar cycle that happens once in two decades plays a “significant role” in the expansion and contraction of mangrove forests across Australia, a new study finds.The research, published on Wednesday in the journal Science Advances, that a Moon orbital cycle that happens once every 18.61-years, called the “lunar wobble,” regulate the maximum tide heights along coastlines, and affect the mangrove canopy cover in the continent.Scientists, including Neil Saintilan from Macquarie University in Australia, say the findings can help improve the understanding of how mangrove forests impact the rate of atmospheric carbon storage over decades.Studies have shown that mangroves...
The rarest tree in the world is a "living fossil" that dates back to the time of the dinosaurs
The Wollemi PineAttribution: The Wollemi Pine - Wollemia nobilis by M J Richardson; CC-BY-SA-2.0 The Wollemi Pine (Wollemia nobilis) is an evergreen tree that dates back to the time of the dinosaurs.
natureworldnews.com
Fossil Found by a Teacher in the Beach May Just Be Older than Dinosaurs
A "unique" fossil found peeking through the sand might be older than the first dinosaurs. A teacher made an astounding discovery that only occurs "every 50 or 100 years" while strolling along the beaches of Canada's east coast. What is a fossil?. The preserved remains, or signs of remains of...
Study says old bones show that humans' oldest-known ancestor could climb like an ape
Researchers say that a study of fossils that are millions of years old indicates something unique about humans' oldest known ancestors -- they walked on two legs but could climb trees like an ape.
Paleontologists Discover New Crocodile Species With Thickest Eggs Ever
Pachykrokolithus excavatum lived with the last dinosaurs, and the crocodile's eggshells were found in northeastern Spain.
Gizmodo
These Fossil Mummies Reveal a Brutal World Long Before T. Rex Lived
It was a time of catastrophic change. Most of life on Earth had been wiped out, global temperatures had increased dramatically, and the weather raged in extremes. That anything survived in this hostile environment is remarkable, and yet, some plants and animals persisted. One such survivor was Lystrosaurus, a four-legged herbivore with a beaked snout and two pointy tusk-like teeth. And now, over 250 million years later, paleontologists have uncovered two fossils of these little animals complete with mummified skin.
New dinosaur discovered in Germany! Skeleton stored in a university museum for 100 years is a previously unknown species, study reveals
The skeleton of a long-necked dinosaur that has been residing in a university museum in Germany for 100 years is actually that of a previously unknown species, a new study has revealed. The skeleton was found in Trossingen, south-western Germany, in 1922, and is now part of the University of...
Hobbit-Like Human Species Approximately the Size of a 3-Year-Old Modern Child Discovered in 2004
On the tiny island of Flores, near Bali, Indonesia, scientists discovered the bones of a miniature human species that used to live there 18,000 years ago. This human species, named Homo floresiensis, are described as having a grapefruit-size brain and the size of a 3-year-old modern child.
Hundreds of Bird Species Face Extinction Due to Trade: Scientists
Almost 500 species, most living in the tropics, are vulnerable due to their unique and desirable appearance.
allthatsinteresting.com
The History Of The Ancient Elephant Bird — And How Humans May Have Driven It To Extinction
Elephant birds stood a towering 10 feet tall and weighed up to 1,700 pounds, but they were gentle giants who disappeared completely about 1,000 years ago. At the peak of its time, the elephant bird was certainly a sight to behold. Thriving on the African island of Madagascar, Aepyornis maximus is believed to be the heaviest bird to walk the planet.
Crystal-stuffed dinosaur eggs the size of cannonballs discovered in China
East China’s volcanic terrain is ideal for fossil hunters, who discovered the unusual eggs
Scientists Declare Massive Marine Mammal “Functionally Extinct” in China
According to a recent study, a giant marine mammal is now “functionally extinct” in China. Dugongs are native to the waters of southern China. They’re cousins to manatees and are often known as “sea cows.” They can weigh up to 800 pounds, grow to over 10 feet long, and live for up to 70 years. They typically feed on underwater seagrass. Dugongs have not been seen in China since 2008.
Fox News
823K+
Followers
183K+
Post
659M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0