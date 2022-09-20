ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Bill in Congress could help deported U.S. veterans return to America

By Pat Simon
 2 days ago
As a child, Carlos Torres left Mexico with his family and came to America.

He had a green card for residency. Torres eventually wanted to serve his new country, so he joined the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

"I know he was extremely happy about going," said Torres' son Robert Mosqueda. "It wasn't just him getting out of the house, but it was him able to do something beyond what his capabilities were."

When Torres was honorably discharged, he tried to get a government job, but was turned down because he was not a U.S. citizen.

Torres was a U.S. veteran who fought for freedom; however, he was not allowed to become a U.S. citizen, even after he served.

Mosqueda said his father tried numerous times to become a citizen, but his application got caught up in bureaucratic red tape.

Torres was deported to Mexico numerous times for most of his life without his U.S. Citizenship. One of those times because he took the rap for a marijuana drug charge.

After three combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan himself, Mosqueda eventually became a U.S. border patrol officer.

He was able to keep an eye on his father until tragedy struck.

Torres was never granted U.S. citizenship, and he died in 2018 — alone in Mexico.

Torres was allowed legally back in the United States after his death.

In the 1990s, immigration policies did not favor tens of thousands of service members like Torres.

The passage of the Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act of 1996 led to the deportation of an estimated 94,000 service members.

They were legal residents who committed at least three misdemeanors. According to the law at the time, that made them deportable.

The policy remained in place for almost three decades until July 2021. That's when the Biden administration introduced a new process to allow immigrants who served in the U.S. military, and were later deported to return to the country legally.

The administration also worked to identify deported veterans and offer them veterans affairs benefits. Those are the same benefits they usually lost after deportation.

Congressman Vicente Gonzalez wants to go further to avoid deportation of many service members like Torres.

"I was absolutely shocked that we would deport somebody who wore our uniform and fought for our freedom," Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez's bill, H.R. 4382, would prohibit the removal from the United States of certain veterans and expedite their naturalization.

The bill does not apply to veterans who have committed major felony crimes like murder or rape.

However, it could help treat combat-related effects like PTSD, for displaced veterans.

"They come back home. They're on the edge as you know," Gonzalez said. "They either get into a bar fight and they start using drugs and alcohol, and the next thing you know, they they find themselves in a little trouble and deported many times to a country they really don't know."

While it may be too late for Torres, Mosqueda is hoping the new legislation will help other veterans who have been deported, get the services and recognition they deserve.

More Veterans In Focus stories are available here, along with resources for local veterans.

Contact Veterans In Focus reporter Pat Simon at pat.simon@kristv.com

Related
AOL Corp

The 5 Richest Members of Congress

Serving in Congress requires you to swear an oath to defend and uphold the Constitution. An oath of poverty, however, is not included, and there are a few members of Congress who are striking examples of that. The five richest members of U.S. Congress are each worth at least $200...
CONGRESS & COURTS
People

2 Senators, Republican Susan Collins and Democrat Tammy Baldwin, Pen Op-Ed to Support Marriage Equality

“Individuals in same-sex and interracial marriages need, and should have, the confidence that their marriages are legal,” they write for The Washington Post in support of the Respect for Marriage Act Two U.S. senators, Republican Susan Collins of Maine and Democrat Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin, teamed up to write an op-ed in support of the Respect for Marriage Act (RFMA) for The Washington Post. "Millions of American families have come to rely on the promise of marriage equality and the freedoms, rights and responsibilities that come with making...
MAINE STATE
People

First Politician Involved in Jan. 6 Capitol Riots Is Removed from Office Following Judge's Ruling

The ruling is the first time a judge officially labeled the Jan. 6 events as an "insurrection" and is the first time the Constitution has been used to remove someone in office since 1869 Cuoy Griffin, an Otero County, New Mexico, commissioner and founder of Cowboys for Trump, has been removed from office and disqualified from any future public office positions due to his involvement in the Jan. 6 capitol riots. The decision was made final on Tuesday by New Mexico Judge Francis Matthew, court documents reveal. The...
OTERO COUNTY, NM
Salon

“Never seen anything like that”: AOC torches Republican for demeaning female witness at hearing

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Thursday paused before proceeding to her line of questioning at a House Oversight Committee hearing, expressing shock over the treatment Republican Rep. Clay Higgins subjected an expert witness, Raya Salter, to moments earlier.
LOUISIANA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

U.S. Senate Republicans pan Democrats on crime, say they’ll introduce their own bill

WASHINGTON — A small group of U.S. Senate Republicans sought to draw attention to U.S. crime rates Wednesday, saying they plan to introduce a bill that would direct more resources to state and local police departments as well as require the Government Accountability Office to study the amount of time it takes crime labs to […] The post U.S. Senate Republicans pan Democrats on crime, say they’ll introduce their own bill appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOXBusiness

Republicans to introduce permitting bill rivaling Dem proposal: 'Exporting our wealth to China and Russia'

House Republican leaders are set to introduce permitting reform legislation Thursday that aims to shore up the domestic critical mineral supply chain and boost energy independence. The Securing American Mineral Supply Chains Act, spearheaded by House Natural Resources Committee Ranking Member Bruce Westerman, R-Ark., would streamline the permitting and approval...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

Blinken urges calm on Taiwan in talks with China

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Friday for calm over Taiwan as he met his Chinese counterpart, as soaring tensions showed signs of easing a notch. - Taiwan the 'biggest risk' - In a sign that tensions have eased, Wang also met in New York with US climate envoy John Kerry, despite China's announcement after Pelosi's visit that it was curbing cooperation on the issue, a key priority for Biden.
FOREIGN POLICY
